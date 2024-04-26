Paras Kalnawat is currently seen playing the character of Rajveer Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. Apart from acting, dancing is Paras' passion. So much so that, he left an on going show when he was offered to participate in a dance-based reality show.

On International Dance Day, the Anupamaa actor shared his thoughts on his love for dancing and revealed how the art form has helped him grow as an individual.

Paras Kalnawat on what dance means to him

Talking about the art of dance on International Dance Day, Paras Kalnawat said, "Dance brings me joy, peace, and a sense of freedom. Working on Kundali Bhagya has allowed me to combine my passion for acting and dancing. And sharing the dance floor with my talented co-stars like Palki, Shaurya, and Shanaya, is always fun. Since childhood, dancing has instilled confidence and a feeling of liberation."

Take a look at Paras Kalnawat's dance performance in Kundali Bhagya:

He further added, "Despite never being a professional dancer, I never let nervousness hinder my love for dancing. Whether it's a celebratory scene or a heartfelt moment, dance adds magic to our storytelling. On International Dance Day, let's celebrate the joy of movement and its ability to bring people together. So, keep dancing and spreading happiness!"

More about Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat is a known name in the industry. He is known for his performances in projects like Meri Durga, Ishq Aaj Kal, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Anupamaa among others. He grabbed many headlines when he left Anupamaa and participated in Colors' show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Kalnawat had a fruitful journey in the show and his performances were loved by the judges.

Kundali Bhagya has also been in the news as the lead actress of the show, Sana Sayyad is reportedly pregnant and might quit the show. As per Pinkvilla's highly placed sources, actress Akshaya Gaurav is in consideration to replace Sayyad in the show.

