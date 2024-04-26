‘Haven’t Heard Anything’: Matty Healy’s Mom Denise Welch Jokes She Is Unaware Of Taylor Swift’s New Album Release

Pop Icon Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was dropped last week, has already been streamed by 1 billion people.

However, Matty Healy’s mom was not one of them. Denise Welch shared on her British talk show Loose Women that she wasn't aware of Swift’s latest album but that she wished her son’s ex well.

During a discussion with her co-panelists on Thursday, April 25, Welch jokingly admitted that she was unaware that the singer had released an album. She confessed that she hadn't heard anything about it. She then laughed awkwardly and said, “Anyway, I wish her all the best.”

Welch's reaction came after Paparazzi approached Healy in Los Angeles and asked how he would rate Swift's diss track directed at him.

"My diss track? Oh!" Healy replied, confused, before laughing. "I haven't really listened to much of it, but I'm sure it's good."

Taylor Swift's romance with Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and 1975 frontman Matty Healy were first rumored to be in a relationship in 2014, but Healy denied the rumors then. They were linked again in 2023 but reportedly broke up after about a month of dating. Swift appears to reference their brief romance on her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. The Wildest Dreams' singer is now dating NFL superstar Travis Kelce, while Healy is dating model Gabbriette Bechtel.

After the album's release, the lyrics in Down Bad, The Black Dog, Fresh Out the Slammer, and Guilty as Sin all seem to contain references to their romance, and sources even claimed that the duo were madly in love, visiting each other at concerts; however, the reason for their split is unknown.

Matt Healy's possible reaction to the viral track about him

Previously, Healy's aunt, Debbie Dedes, told The Daily Mail that she didn't think he would be surprised or bothered by her track or anything, as he is very happy with his current girlfriend.

Swift's song lyrics can be interpreted in many ways. But she also included some obvious references to Healy. For example, in the song Guilty as Sin? she sings about someone sending her a song from the 1980s.

Previously, Healy has called The Blue Nile his favorite band of all time and has also stated that The Downtown Lights inspired the song Love It If We Made It by The 1975.

