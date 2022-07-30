Here are some unique tattoo ideas for women in 2022

If you are a girl or a woman treading the internet for tattoo ideas, I am happy to inform you that you have come to the right place. Tattoos are a great form of expression and can represent or depict a lot of things. So, in this article, we have curated a long list of tattoo ideas for women from which they can take inspiration and come up with their own, unique tattoo versions that perfectly match their style and body type.

Now, before we move on to the tattoo ideas , it is worth mentioning that not only have we tried to curate a list where there's something for everyone, but also I have tried to give a reason or two for why you should get the one you're thinking to get. So, be sure to go through the entire list and check out all the ink designs to find your desired idea(s). That said, let's move on to the list, shall we?

Tattoo ideas for women in 2022

1) Self-explanatory tattoos

Some tattoos are timeless, like a small word in an aesthetic font or your favorite flower. One-line quotes are also a great choice for no-brainer tattoos which hopefully you won't regret after 20 years. Yes, that is a risk you run when you get your favorite character's face on your arm, and then after a few years, you don't like that T.V show anymore. Here are some simple yet impactful tattoo ideas in this category

2) Simple dreamcatchers

These were very much in trend in 2013 just after the first movie of twilight was released but I feel they can never go out of style, you can get your whole forearm covered in a colorful dreamcatcher or a tiny one on your side shoulder, or ankle. Whatever floats your boat.

3) Celestial Tattoos

Well, we all know someone in our friend circle who has a cluster of stars inked on either their sidearm or ankle. But apart from stars, there are other heavenly bodies that deserve mention.

a) Moon Tattoos

The moon has been an inspiration for many artists, authors, and poets from the beginning of time. Therefore, it's not surprising that the moon is pretty popular when it comes to tattoo ideas. The moon is a feminine symbol, therefore the moon can be a strong symbol when it comes to expressing the various stages a woman goes through in her entire lifetime.

b) Planets and Stars Tattoos

Well, when it comes to getting these kinds of tattoos one should have confidence in their tattoo artist as these can be pretty complicated when it comes to designs. Also, it's my personal opinion, but if you want to get this, go for a colored version as it brings out the depth of the art even more.

4) Dragon Tattoos

I have no idea where to begin when it comes to dragon tattoos. This design comes in all shapes, sizes, and colors. I feel no two dragon tattoos can look the same. So even though this is a pretty common category you still have space to play with your own creativity and come up with something that is solely yours.

5) Nature Tattoos

A lot comes under this category because at the end of the day we are mostly surrounded by nature. Let's start with the most common but the prettiest of the lot.

a) Flower Tattoos

If symbolism is your forte then a flower tattoo is the road you should definitely take. Florals of all kinds can be the perfect choice for someone who is new to the land of tattoos. They can be scaled down to tiny sizes but at the same time, you can go all in. Two of the most popular flower designs are Lotus, Rose, and Sunflower

i) Lotus Tattoos

Lotus tattoos are amazing to look at and represent a sense of beauty and serenity. Fun fact, other than being the national flower of India, the Lotus is also viewed as a symbol of purity, strength, resilience, and rebirth as it rises and blooms in muddy water without stains. So, if your spirit animal believes in any of the above notions, you should get a lotus tattoo. Check out some of the ideas in the images below.

ii) Rose Tattoos

Roses are the symbol of love, courage, and beauty. So, if you are a desperate romantic, you might consider getting a beautiful Rose tattoo on your arm, wrist, or maybe sleeves. There are a ton of ways in which you can incorporate a Rose tattoo. It can be a simple and small one or it can be intricate and big. However, it is worth mentioning that the quality of the design will fully depend on the experience of the tattoo artist. Below are some ideas for Rose-tattoo designs.

iii) Sunflower Tattoos

Ah, do you have a sunny personality? Well say no more, sunflower tattoos are a perfect choice if you want a dainty but impactful tattoo. Just imagine a tiny but bright yellow sunflower on the side of your wrist. So pretty! Also, the center of the sunflower resembles what looks like a brown eye, so if you want that extra touch of creativity you can ask your artist to enhance that. Sunflower tattoos are very in right now. Here are some hot options for you

b) Tree Tattoos

When it comes to tree tattoos, you can be quite creative with them. Trees are unique living beings that represent taking in bad things and spreading good things. In a way, they give off a sense of wisdom and life. So, tree tattoos are a great way to show off your love for nature and spread good vibes. You can check out some design ideas for tree tattoos attached right below.

c) Butterfly Tattoos

Butterflies are gracious creatures of nature that go through a unique transformation in their lives, turning from caterpillars to beautiful winged beings. So, if you have gone through a transformation in your life and came out of it as a new self, you should definitely rock a butterfly tattoo. You can get a small cluster of butterflies on your wrist or forearm, or get a gigantic one on your back. Take a look at some butterfly tattoo ideas below for inspiration.

d) Bird Tattoos

Birds have been a popular choice, all thanks to their serene nature and symbolism. Here is a rather strange bird tattoo fact coming your way my friends. Back in the day, American sailors would get inked on their chest with a huge barn swallow tattoo, this particular tattoo was awarded to them for traveling 5000 nautical miles( 9,260 km). Pretty impressive migration certificate y'all! Birds symbolize freedom as they fly around in the sky and often you could find yourself staring at them, especially those who want to escape from the monotony of human life. In fact, in some cultures, birds represent the link between heaven and the earth, and Ancient Egyptians believed that the bird symbol represents the soul leaving the body of a human being. So, for a free soul, a wanderer, bird tattoos are the way to go. Below are some unique bird tattoo ideas for your inspiration.

e) Leaf Tattoos

Leaves are so much more than just a reminder of the season changing. Its distinctive pattern is noteworthy, it makes you realize how truly unique your idea, your passion, and your love are. Apart from this leaves are also extremely enthralling, as it comes in so many beautiful variants. From olive leaves to birch, aloes, and ferns, there are numerous beautiful variants of leaves that you can get. Here are some of them below.

6) Phoenix Tattoos

Well yes, I thought of putting this under the umbrella of bird tattoos but then, it's not a real bird folks! This giant mythical bird is a part of ancient Greek folklore. The description of the phoenix has varied with time. Some say it looked like an eagle while some say it looked like a peacock. Well, that's both good and bad news, good because you have plenty of room for interpretation and you can come up with a unique design while bad because maybe nobody will be able to recognize what bird is inked on your arm! Well, You can always play it safe and go with the Harry Potter version of phoenix which is hard to go unnoticed.

7) Angel Wings Tattoos

The angel-wings tattoo design might be one of the most popular tattoo designs of all time. They can be incorporated into any part of your body and represent a sense of freedom. However, it is worth mentioning that the ideal position for the angel wings tattoos is the upper back of your body. However, you can check out some other angel wings tattoo designs in the images below.

8) Heart Tattoos

Heart tattoos are a pretty popular design choice for women as it represents a passionate, romantic, and loving individual. There are a lot of ways in which a heart tattoo can be designed. They are usually made to showcase love, usually romantic love. However, the color of the heart tattoo could represent different relationships and passions of your life. As for designs, you can find a variety of heart tattoo ideas in the images below, including anatomical heart tattoo designs and regular ones.

9) Skull Tattoos

Skull tattoos are heavily popular amongst those who like to give off a powerful vibe. These tattoos can represent both positive and negative meanings, depending on how the wearer wants to showcase them. On one hand, skull tattoos represent overcoming difficulties in life and symbolize power. While on the other hand, they can depict death as well. Check out some cool skull tattoo designs below to get an idea for your own skull tattoo.

10) Elephant Tattoos

Animal Tattoos are timeless and elephant tattoos have been trending recently. Elephants are often associated with wisdom and prosperity. Another reason why you, as a woman should pick this design is because a herd in the elephant kingdom is headed by a matriarch. So elephants are a perfect symbol of Female authority and power. The cutest variant of this category is the 'mom and baby' designs. Here are some popular designs.

11) Dragonfly Tattoos

The dragonfly is a symbol of change. It is seen a lot in Japanese culture where it signifies adaptability, speed, and power. Apart from all this, dragonflies are very visually striking. If you looking to get a sort of rare find, then this is the one you should go for.

12) Salt Life

If you find yourself headed to the beach all the time either in your thoughts or for real, then you are under the right umbrella! Pun intended. A small anchor, a palm tree, a seashell, or simply waves! You name it, we got it! They are no layers here, being a beach baby is all that it takes for you to go for it! Here are some awesome tattoos to show some love for the sands

Seashell tattoos

Waves tattoos

Anchor tattoos

Palm tree tattoos

13) Finger Tattoos

Finger tattoos are very in right now! I am sure you might have come across at least one either online or in person. These tattoos almost look like an accessory. Semicolon tattoos are a very popular choice when it comes to getting finger tattoos. Here are some go-to designs for finger tattoos. For more ideas, you can also check out our list of the best hand tattoos right here

13) Tiny Dinosaur Tattoos

Dinosaur tattoos are a perfect choice if you want to get matching tattoos with your BFF or your sibling! What dinosaur you want to get is completely up to you, you could get a T-rex that signifies power or a stegosaurus which is a symbol of protection. Here are some amazing dinosaur designs for you to choose from.

14) Airplane Tattoos

A lover of the sky but doesn't want to get clouds inked on yourself then jetplanes are the way to go. This can be very aesthetic if done right. If you are a travel addict and are always on the go, then jetplanes are the ideal choice. It can also symbolize your turbulent emotions from time to time. Here are some amazing airplane tattoos.

15) Crown Tattoo

It's a fantastic choice for alpha women. A crown is a perfect pick for someone who is delicate yet powerful. This design is rich in symbolism and at the same time extremely visually appealing. A crown apart from power represents triumph. Here are some very chic crown designs that you can get.