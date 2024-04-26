Who Is Ashlyn Harris? Everything About Former Soccer Player As Sophia Bush Confirms Relationship

Sophia Bush, 41, is no stranger to gracing the screen and sweeping people off their feet when it comes to her acting. Bush looked radiant as she posed for the April 2024 cover of Glamour.

The actress, in a self-written essay, came out publicly queer and surprised everyone as she opened up about her relationship with the former Soccer player Ashlyn Harris. Here’s an insight into the Soccer player's life.

Who is Ashlyn Harris?

Ashlyn Harris was born on October 19, 1985. She hails from Satellite Beach, Florida. She is a former soccer player. Harris has had a glorious career as a Soccer player.

As per the US Soccer website, the 38-year-old athlete has been one of the brightest team players since the beginning of her professional journey. She helped the team in winning the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Not to mention her contribution to the 2002 World Cup which helped the team lift that world cup trophy. Her contribution towards the win is noteworthy as she played every minute. At 16 years she was the youngest star in the team.

With that global recognition, Harris entered the collegiate levels and helped the University Of North Carolina win three BCAA Championships in 2006, 2008, and 2009. As per Yahoo, Harris retired in 2022. She also shared this news on her Instagram in November 2022.

Ashlyn Harris’s love for fashion

Soccer alone isn't just Harris’s cup of tea, so is fashion. The 38-year-old has an interest in creatively blending costume jewelry with designer clothing. As per the US Soccor website, Harris would elevate her outfit in grade school by using markers and patches. She views fashion as a self-expression tool. The World Cup winner also has her own T-shirt line.

One of the reasons why Harris has a keen interest in fashion is that she believes it is a great conversation starter. Ashley Harris and Sophia Bush met in 2019 for the first time. Later they met again in 2023’s summer. As per her self-written essay in Glamour, Bush reflected that they became close friends as they consoled each other through their splits from their respective spouses.

Later on Bush asked Harris to have a “non-friend-group hang” which led to a four-and-a-half-hour-long meal. She expressed that it was one of the most “surreal experiences” of her life.

