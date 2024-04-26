Yesterday, on April 25, 2024, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan, in the presence of their close family and friends, were pronounced husband and wife after dating for a long time. The evening was filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments, and several celebrities graced the event.

However, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta’s flashy entry at the wedding grabbed the attention of the viewers as they slayed in a combination of golden and white attire.

Priyanka Chahar and Ankit Gupta’s entry at Arti Singh’s wedding

Arti Singh tied the knot with Dipak Chauhan last night in Mumbai at Iskcon Temple, and Bigg Boss 16’s contestants, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta, graced the event. Their entry was marked as a significant moment of the evening, as it was a treat to the eyes to watch them exchange intense glances.

Decked up in an all-golden, heavily embellished lehenga set with a deep V-neck blouse, she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Also, she sported a minimal, dewy make-up look while she let her hair flow. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Meanwhile, the Sadda Haq actor looked dapper in the white Indo-Western sherwani, which was paired with black loafers.

The duo's chemistry was undeniably setting the temperature high. Further, they burst out in laughter while posing in front of the media.

Advertisement

However, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Udaariyaan actress confirmed that she and Gupta share a strong bond of friendship, and there is nothing beyond that between them.

More about Arti and Dipak's wedding

The last night was full of surprises and a star-studded one, as Arti and Krushna’s estranged uncle, the superstar of Bollywood, Govinda, arrived at the wedding of Singh to bestow his blessing upon the married couple. The veteran actor was accompanied by his son, Yashvardan Ahuja. Upon his arrival, Kashmera Shah and Krushna shared their happiness with the paparazzi.

Apart from this, Ragini Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and others also attended the event.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Newlywed Arti Singh reacts when asked for solo pictures; don't miss out on her CHEEKY response