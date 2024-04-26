Shrimad Ramayan has been keeping the audiences hooked to their screen since its inception. The show, which is getting tagged as one of the best versions of the Hindu epic saga, is currently focusing on an important event from Ramayan. Lord Rama has given the responsibility of getting back his beloved wife Maa Sita to Lord Hanuman, who is known for his remarkable strength and loyalty. He who already initiated the quest on Lord Ram’s order, has now received help from Pakshiraj Sampati.

On the other hand, Demon King Ravana has asked his son, Akshaya Kumara to solve the mystery of Ashok Vatika and keep an eye on Goddess Sita.

Hanuman seeks assistance from Pakshiraj Sampati

The fresh teaser of Shrimad Ramayan posted on the official social media handle of SonyTV highlights how Pakshiraj Sampati proved to be a great aid in Vanaras’ pursuit to locate Sita Maa. It begins with Sampati asking the Monkey God how he can help Shri Ram and attain totality.

In the promo further, Lord Hanuman reveals that he and his accomplices are searching for Mata Sita, who was taken away by Ravana on his Pushpak Viman (airplane with flowers). Pakshiraj starts chanting Jai Shri Ram (Glory to Lord Rama). Jambavan, the wise and experienced bear king from the Vanara army further encourages Sampati to find Sita's whereabouts as he possesses a sharp sight.

Pakshiraj, who is a vulture with heightened vision and exceptional knowledge of the skies, takes a new form. He succeeds in spotting Sita Maa. Sampati comes back and informs Vanaras that they need to cross the vast ocean in order to rescue Sita.

The caption of the promo reads, “पक्षीराज संपाती ने की माता सीता की खोज में मदद | देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Pakshiraj Sampati aids in the search for Mother Sita. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon-Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Take a look at the new teaser of Shrimad Ramayan:

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan is a mythological drama that delves into Lord Rama’s life and his teachings. The show features Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Sangeeta Odwani, Nirbhay Wadhwa and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles. It is backed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under his banner, Swastik Productions.

