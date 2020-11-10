EXCLUSIVE: Arpita Mehta, Monisha Jaising, Ridhi Mehra & more share tips on RESTYLING old outfits for Diwali

Keeping things low key this festive season isn't a good enough excuse for us not to dress up and look our best. Some of the ace fashion designers share tips on how to restyle old outfits, elevate last minute looks and more! Read on to find out.

With the festive season upon us and the mood slightly dampened due to the pandemic, celebrations have taken a backseat now. Festive dressing has taken a tricky turn with multiple options available with not many places to wear them to, this time around! For a quick last-minute look, Arpita Mehta who launched her first store this week believes, "One can style capes of kaftans with kite pants since festive wear has become more comfortable, something that can be worn at home or at intimate gatherings."

While celebrations have become more intimate, the spirit to look one's best still remains as is, as the size of the celebration does not affect the choice of an ensemble, believes Ridhi Mehra. "There is a lot one can experiment with this season. Pick organza and chiffon, embroidered raw silk and style with exaggerated sleeves to create the right amount of drama and daze," Mehra suggests for a last-minute look.

Mira Rajput in Ridhi Mehra

Since the pandemic, there have been changes in terms of preference when it comes to colour palettes, fabrics and designs, according to veteran designer Monisha Jaising. "People have become more conscious. We will see more of reusable outfits this year with a modern touch," opines the designer and adds that the best way to dress would be to mix simplicity with subtlety. The secret to this, Monisha Jaising believes, is digging into your grandma's closet! "Old sarees can make a style statement by just teaming it with a bling blouse. The contrast between the sari from your grandma's closet and the bling quotient in the blouse or choli will create the perfect vintage glam look," the designer opines.

While there are more options, fewer people are stepping out to shop for looks. Instead, the question most people have on mind today is, how to reuse old clothes and re-style them for a trendy Diwali look.

Anjul Bhandari believes that layering your old look will make the perfect statement this festive season. "Pair a classic pashmina shawl as a cape or dupatta with a nice flowy sharara. Or, pull out a heavy blouse and wear it with a short jacket over a flowy anarkali and team this up with chunky earrings," Bhandari says.

in Anjul Bhandari

Vedika M on the other hand falls back on the idea of mixing-and-matching! "Notch up your festive look by mixing and matching western and ethnic elements. Add on some prints and patterns like stripes, florals or abstract prints to your basic solid coloured outfit. And a straight kurta having minimalistic details can never go wrong either!" the designer shares.

Another option according to Arpita Mehta, would be to "Style a simple gharara with a long choli and slim dupatta and glam it up with some ornate chaand baalis or just wear a maang tikka to complete the look. Small changes can turn around an entire look and give a fresh and new style."

Kiara Advani in Arpita Mehta

Ridhi Mehra on the other hand believes that one simple accessory can give you a whole new look! "Anything adorned with jewel belts makes it extremely chic and contemporary. Belts can be styled with saree, or dresses; try both and experiment with innumerable looks," the designer suggests.

When it comes to men's clothing, Kunal Anil Tanna believes that Indian silhouettes with athleisure hints would be perfect for comfortable festive celebrations. When it comes to reusing outfits, "Drapes and shawls are my personal favourite to revive any previously worn kurta as layering is always an interesting option to style old pieces from one's own wardrobe."

Kartik Aaryan in Kunal Anil Tanna

Yashraj Bhaiya, founder of Label Varsha believes that the kurta and jeans combination, "Is the comfiest style for men's festive wear. They can also experiment with accessories like scarves, jewellery and shoes that can be seamlessly incorporated for all occasions. Accessorising always adds a fresh look to previously worn outfits," he believes.

How are you going to reuse your old outfits this Diwali? Comment below and let us know!

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's earrings are ALWAYS her statement accessory: 7 pairs that we want to steal from her

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×