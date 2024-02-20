Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, David Dhawan and others reach Goa

The film industry is currently buzzing with anticipation as the highly awaited wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani is set to take place tomorrow. Leading up to the grand ceremony, Bollywood stars have been sighted at the airport in Goa, the idyllic setting chosen for the auspicious occasion. Among the notable arrivals today were Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, filmmaker David Dhawan, and a host of other celebrities, adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming nuptials.

The day before Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's union, Tuesday, February 20, witnessed a flurry of activity as numerous Bollywood celebrities flocked to the venue to partake in the couple's special celebrations. Among them was the graceful actress Shilpa Shetty, accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra, as they made a stylish entrance at the Goa airport.

Shilpa radiated elegance in a chic white top paired with beige pants, accentuated with a brown belt and complemented by white shoes. Completing her ensemble with a wristwatch, sleek sunglasses, and a large brown handbag. Meanwhile, Raj opted for a casual yet dapper look, donning a comfortable shirt paired with classic blue denim and black shoes.

As they emerged from the airport amidst a sea of paparazzi, the joyous anticipation of their friends' impending union was palpable on their beaming faces.

Notably, Pinkvilla had previously exclusively reported that Shilpa and Raj, who share a longstanding friendship with both Jackky and his father Vashu Bhagnani, are slated to play a special role in the festivities. The couple will grace the stage, infusing the atmosphere with their infectious energy and chemistry as they groove to a lively Punjabi wedding mashup.

David Dhawan poses with wife Karuna Dhawan and Dinesh Vijan at Goa airport

Filmmaker David Dhawan, donning a relaxed ensemble, was also among the arrivals in Goa, accompanied by his wife Karun Dhawan. Joining them was producer Dinesh Vijan. As they made their way through the crowd of cameras, the trio paused to pose together, exuding camaraderie and excitement before continuing on their way.

