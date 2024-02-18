Samantha Ruth Prabhu raises temperature in flaming red Arpita Mehta sequin and mirror saree

On her recent visit to Malaysia, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu captured eyes and hearts with her stunning red saree look. The actress wore a glittery dark-red saree, with silver sequences, stealing the limelight. She completed her Arpita Mehta saree look with an elegant necklace.

The actress is believed to have attended the opening of a store in Malaysia. This is not the first time that Samantha has effortlessly pulled off an outfit in style. In the recent past, Samantha has sported multiple looks, ranging from casual sporty outfits to trendsetting modern ones.

Samantha sizzles in red saree look

Samantha’s upcoming projects

Samantha has had a mixed 2023 career-wise with the underwhelming Shaakuntalam and the relatively well-received Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha is currently on a break from her acting career after being diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition that affects the muscles of the body. However, the actress has taken a positive approach to life and is actively recovering while also keeping herself busy with other activities.

Most recently, Samantha attended some horse riding sessions, which she shared on her social media. The actress has also actively been promoting the practice of Yoga and other beneficial practices, spreading awareness through her social media channels.

While Samantha is not taking up any projects at the moment, she has agreed to finish her existing commitments, which include Raj and DK’s Citadel, starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The actress recently finished dubbing for her part in the series and also watched a few rushes from the series with the team of Citadel. The series is set to be an enthralling action drama, with elements of science fiction.

Apart from that, Samantha is also believed to have returned the advance payments for the films that she had signed before her illness. The actress was initially supposed to star in a film titled Chennai Story, directed by Philip John, but has now been replaced with Shruti Haasan.

Reports suggest that Samantha is likely to press the play button on her acting career sometime later in the year.

