Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Inside glimpses of baraatis, venue, decor and music exude pure magic

Amidst the stunning vistas of Goa, Bollywood's cherished pair, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, embarked on their journey of love with a lavish wedding ceremony. Their nuptials, graced by the crème de la crème of Bollywood, elevated the celebration to new heights of glamour and splendor. While the couple's first public appearance exuded sheer happiness and love, fans eagerly await a peek inside the festivities. Fear not, as we've got all the awaited details—from guest attire to decor and music—in this article.

Shahid Kapoor looks dashing in traditional attire

Following the wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, guests flooded social media with glimpses of the celebrations. One image captured Shahid Kapoor, exuding elegance in a white traditional outfit, as he posed with his friends, radiating charm for the cameras. Another guest expressed gratitude to the Bhagnani family for their warmth and hospitality in a heartfelt picture with the bride and groom. Meanwhile, vibrant glimpses from Jackky Bhagnani's lively baraat procession added to the joyous atmosphere.

Take a closer look:

Antara Motiwala Marwah, the wife of Mohit Marwah, took to her Instagram stories to share her stunning wedding look and offer a glimpse of the picturesque venue and decor. The beach wedding, bathed in the warm glow of the setting sun, exuded an ethereal charm. Every detail, from the lighting to the floral arrangements to the elegantly arranged chairs, radiated pure magic, elevating the celebratory ambiance to new heights. Check it out:

Choreographer Bosco Martin shared a breathtaking scene from a spot slightly away from the main venue. In the video, the entire venue is illuminated, creating a mesmerizing sight, while the beautiful melody of Perfect by Ed Sheeran fills the air. It's a scene straight out of a fairy tale—romantic, enchanting, and utterly magical.

Ananya Panday poses with her girl gang

Ananya Panday mesmerized everyone with her stunning saree look at the wedding. Draped in a net saree intricately embellished with gold work and sporting a detailed blouse, she effortlessly exuded timeless elegance. With her cascading hair and subtle makeup, complemented by dangling earrings and a dainty bracelet, she truly embodied grace and poise.

The actress also shared a moment with her girl gang, comprising Arpita Mehta, Jaanvi Dhawan, and Antara Motiwala Marwah. Dressed to impress in their ethnic finery, the ladies were an epitome of beauty, seamlessly blending into the vibrant atmosphere of the occasion, creating memories that would last a lifetime.

Bollywood celebrities strike a pose together at the sangeet night

An irresistible image has been the talk of the town all day, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, accompanied by his wife Tahira Kashyap, the dynamic duo of Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar, and the radiant Shilpa Shetty with her husband Raj Kundra. Bedecked in glamorous, shimmering attire, they stole the show at the sangeet ceremony, setting a new standard for elegance and style.