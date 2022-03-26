Amazon Sale: Splurge worthy outfits for men that can be summer staples

Summer is here and so is the time for the scorching heat to spike up and annoy you. The excessive heat leads to bad body odor, itchiness and unstoppable sweat. In order to prepare your skin for summer, you need to vouch for some summer friendly outfits. Head to Amazon sale and check out splurge worthy summer staples. Upgrade your closet with the best outfits for men only by taking due advantage of Amazon shopping offers.

Here is the list of splurge worthy outfits for men that can be summer staples:

1. Easies by Killer Men's Slim T-Shirt

This T-shirt comes with a crew neck and cotton fabric. You can team it up with shorts or sweatpants to stay comfortable and airy throughout the day. It is a regular fit T-shirt that is extremely light on the skin and keeps your skin breathable. What’s interesting? This T-shirt comes in white colour that is indeed the colour of summer. Beat the heat in style with this cool T-shirt.

Price: Rs. 1599

Deal: Rs. 432

2. Van Heusen Athleisure Men's Regular Fit Cotton Shorts

Cotton shorts have become a closet staple in addition to pajamas. They are highly comfortable and offer everything that men need when it comes to comfort and breathability. These cotton shorts keep men cool throughout the day. It has an elasticated waistband along with a drawstring. It comes with a front pocket and ribbed welt for a sporty look.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 485

3. VIMAL JONNEY Men's Regular Fit Track pants

These track pants come in a pack of two. They have a tapered leg style and come with pockets. These track pants come in various colours and so gives you a chance to pick the best. Team them up with casual T-shirts and complete your look by adding sneakers onto your feets.

Price: Rs. 1800

Deal: Rs. 751

4. Amazon Brand - Symactive Men's Regular T-Shirt

These T-shirts are a regular fit sleeveless T-shirt that will help you flaunt your biceps. It has a round neck and the perfect athleisure to wear in summer. It has a moisture wicking technology that helps to keep you dry and sweat free throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 699

5. HammerSmith Men's Casual Checkered Regular Fit Shirt

This regular shirt is a checkered shirt that is smart and casual. Rather than choosing a slim fit shirt you can slide into a regular fit type. It helps you to stay breezy throughout the day. This regular fit shirt comes with a double yoke for extra durability and stiffness. It has pockets at the chest and adjustable button cuffs.

Price: Rs. 1199

Deal: Rs. 381

6. 0-DEGREE Men's Jogger Track Pants

0-DEGREE Men's Jogger Track Pants come with zippered pockets and skin friendly broad rib on the waist. It is a summer staple that will keep you breezy when under the sun. You can also use this jogger pant as a loungewear. It has a stylish yet conservative design to keep you in trend this season. The cotton fabric of these joggers is highly appreciated by the majority of the people.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 369

7. OTUS Men's Cotton Casual Slim Fit Shirt

Have to go a little formal but you wish to go casual? OTUS Men's Cotton Casual Slim Fit Shirt is all that you need this summer. It is white in colour and thus a perfect summer staple. White absorbs less heat and makes you feel less sweaty. The collared neck style and soft cotton fabric will make you look like a true fashionista despite the scorching heat.

Price: Rs. 1822

Deal: Rs. 408

With all these in your closet, you can be summer ready. All the credit goes to Amazon sale due to which you are able to pick your favoruite apparels at slashed prices. The Amazon sale offer will come to an end tomorrow. Hurry up! It’s time to beat the heat with utmost style.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

