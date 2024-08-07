Fact Check: Has a Russian Hacker Leaked the GTA VI Map?

One of the most anticipated games of all time, Grand Theft Auto, is all set and geared up to release the sixth edition after almost a decade of waiting. The last Grand Theft Auto edition was released back in 2013. GTA 5 was a massive success for Rockstar Games, and until now, the game has managed to make and break multiple records.

The first trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 was released in 2023 after a lower version was leaked on X (formerly Twitter); following the leak, Rockstar Games decided to publish the trailer immediately.

The trailer broke all records on YouTube as it became the most-viewed non-mic video in YouTube history when it gained almost 46 million views in just 12 hours of the trailer release. The trailer has become the most-liked game trailer, with 8.9 million, and the GTA 6 trailer has 11 million likes and over 200 million views.

Now, a post has gone viral and gained some attention. Twitter X users have posted a picture that looks like a gaming map of GTA 6, which he has captioned that a Russian hacker has officially leaked the maps of Grand Theft Auto 6.

An X (formerly Twitter) handle with the username Besk posted and captioned it, “ Russian Hackers leak the map of Grand Theft Auto VI." Gamers all around the world are now wondering if the information provided is true. Has the game map really leaked?

The answer to this question is That the official game map of GTA 6 has not been leaked. Upon seeing the image posted by X-user, the map is literally a picture of Adlof Hilter, or some fans are even saying it looks like a picture of Elon Musk edited as a map. Adolf Hitler.

Some gaming enthusiasts even shared their reactions to the post. A gamer commented under the tweet and said, “YOOOOOOOOOOOO Elon Musk reference in GTA VI???” Another fan commented, “Hitler confirmed in GTA 6?”

Elon Musk and Andrew Tate oppose GTA 6

The release of the GTA 6 trailer grabbed the attention of the world, and it created a massive buzz all around the world. Fans were thrilled to watch for the first time the game developed a female character as the main character; the concept will remain the same as in GTA 5 when players would be switching characters.

Even after a massive fan base, the GTA franchise has a fan base like no game has ever had, and it is challenging to achieve. Some famous faces around the world are against the game and have publicly opposed it.

One famous name who opposed the game was Elon Musk. He tweeted that he would never play GTA 6 and revealed he would not play Grand Theft Auto as he doesn’t like creating violence."Tried, but didn't like doing crime,"

Another famous personality who opposed the game was the controversial social media figure Andrew Tate. Self-proclaimed Top G revealed that he is not a fan of GTA games. On his livestream, he revealed his own reason for opposing them.

Andrew Tate stated, “I just don’t think that’s good for society. With all the amazing graphics and whatever people put into these video games, I feel like you could create a better objective with the game.”

