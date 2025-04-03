Chhorii 2 Trailer OUT: 3 spine-chilling highlights in Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan’s supernatural thriller that’ll leave you biting your nails

The much-awaited trailer of Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan starrer supernatural thriller Chhorii 2 is finally out and is making headlines for all the right reasons. Packed with eerie visuals and spine-chilling moments, the trailer offers a thrilling glimpse into the supernatural horror that awaits. If the first installment left you haunted, this sequel promises to take the terror up a notch. Here are three standout moments from the trailer that will amp up your excitement for the sequel.

1. The first and the most important highlight is Soha Ali Khan’s fierce avatar. Unlike the first installment, where she was absent, Soha makes a powerful entry in Chhorii 2, grabbing attention with her intense portrayal. She is introduced as a powerful daasi of the Raja, exuding an aura of dominance and menace.

Nushrratt’s character, Sakshi, is seen trying to protect her daughter, Ishani, from the terrifying Daasi Ma. Soha's portrayal is just unmissable and her menacing presence and sinister aura are bound to send shivers down your spine.

2. The trailer promises to pull the audiences back into Sakshi’s horrifying world but this time the darkness is deeper, the dangers are greater, and the horror is more intense. Set in the mysterious depths of underground caves, the film creates an atmosphere that lingers long after the screen fades to black. From the intense looks of it, this is one horror experience you won’t be able to miss.

Advertisement

3. Chhorii 2 takes the horror to a new level, deepening its chilling narrative. Sakshi is once again caught in a terrifying battle to protect her daughter, Ishani, from supernatural forces. In the trailer, when questioned about Ishani’s fate, the Raja coldly states that this 'pratha' (tradition) occurs whenever a girl is born in their family, hinting at dark traditions that drive the horror forward.

Produced by T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych and Tamarisk Lane Productions, the much-awaited sequel Chhorii 2 is directed by Vishal Furia. The film features a stellar cast including Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen and Hardika Sharma. It is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 11, 2025.

ALSO READ: Chhorii 2 OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan starrer horror thriller