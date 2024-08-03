Is GTA 6 Coming to PC? Find Out as Rockstar Games Makes Big Announcement for 2025

The GTA 6 will not be released on PC right away in 2025.

The much-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto 6 has left PC gamers disappointed and eagerly figuring out whether the game will eventually make its way to their platform.

While Rockstar Games has confirmed the launch of GTA 6 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025, the absence of a PC release date has raised concerns and speculation about the game's availability on PC.

Industry insiders have provided several potential explanations for the delay, including Rockstar's focus on ensuring a smooth launch for the new generation consoles, porting challenges related to the wide range of PC hardware, and concerns about piracy.

One possible reason for the delay of GTA 6 on PC is Rockstar's prioritization of optimizing the game for the new generation consoles. With a focus on delivering a flawless gaming experience on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the development team may need additional time to ensure the game runs seamlessly on these powerful systems before turning their attention to the PC release.

Additionally, the vast variations in PC hardware present porting challenges, necessitating extra development time and rigorous testing to guarantee a high-quality experience for PC gamers.

Moreover, piracy is one major concern for the game publishing company, as it is speculated to be contributing to the delayed release of GTA 6 for PC. Given the higher risk of early leaks and potential lost sales due to piracy on PC compared to consoles, Rockstar might be strategically planning to minimize these risks by postponing the PC release.

This strategic delay aligns with Rockstar's past staggered release strategies, as seen with previous titles like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, which launched on consoles first, with PC versions arriving later. Therefore, based on this historical pattern, it seems likely that PC gamers may have to wait until at least 2026, or possibly even longer, to experience GTA 6 on their platform.

However, many developers are anticipating the upcoming version of the game if it could live up to the hype.

Similarly, in a recent interview with SanInPlay on YouTube, former Rockstar Games developer, Obbe Vermeij, offered a cautionary note to fans eagerly awaiting GTA 6, advising them to temper their expectations.

Vermeij expressed his belief that the upcoming game may not deliver the massive technological leap that many fans anticipate, citing the diminishing disparity between console capabilities as a result of sluggish technological progress.

During the interview, he said, “The difference between PlayStation 1 and PlayStation 2 was enormous, and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is not that not that big, right? So you don’t really have that technology jump to make things different and better.”

Advertisement

[Timestamp 33:46]

“Because you can never have that jump. […] The jump from GTA 2 to GTA 3 was big, and from San Andreas to GTA 4 was very big. I don’t think we can ever see a jump like that again,” the dev added.

However, he was quick to stress that this does not mean the sequel will fail to impress, suggesting that Rockstar Games might still be able to deliver an ‘amazing’ sequel despite the potential for disappointment among those holding high expectations.

Also Read: New Video Games Coming Out in 2024: Release Date Calendar