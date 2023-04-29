Weighing in the Power of Ketosis with the Best Keto Diet Plan

Health is wealth is an adage that we all can vouch for. Keeping yourself in shape, maintaining your body weight, and eating healthy are a few simple steps that can help you keep your health in check. In today’s influencer culture, teenagers as well as adults all around have jumped into the diet culture wagon aiming to stay on track at all times. This has ensured that your internet browser’s search box is flooded with search results for the best keto diet plan.

But these stringent diets often lead us to miss out on a lot of healthy and nutritious food items, simply because they are termed as fats. Yes, fats can be a factor causing weight gain, but only if you aren’t knowledgeable about it. Fats, of the right kind, taken in the required proportions, can ironically, help you shed those extra kilos.

The Keto diet plan is a crucial process, which when followed on principle, can help you see the desired transformation in your body.

What is Keto Diet and How Does It Work?

The ketogenic diet popularly known as the keto diet is a low-carb, moderate protein, and high-fat diet. The diet aims at the consumption of 55-60 percent fats, 30-35 percent protein, and 5-10 percent carbohydrates (1). Unlike other diets that emphasize straying away from fats and missing out on them, the keto diet meal plan is all about cutting down on carbs and loading up on healthy fats, and proteins. Yes, healthy fats aren’t just a myth, they actually do exist.

This diet relies on fat stores also known as ketones, which eventually help your body burn all the fat without sacrificing any muscles.

What Foods to Eat in a Keto Diet?

Similar to every other diet, there are certain favorable food items that you must stock up in your pantry during this diet. Here’s a breakdown of foods that one can eat during a keto-friendly diet:

Seafood

Being abundantly rich in B Vitamins, potassium, and selenium, fish makes for excellent carb-free food. Some other seafood such as salmon, mackerel, sardine, albacore tuna, etc consists of high levels of omega-3 fats, a type of polyunsaturated fat (2).

Veggies with low carbs

Non-starchy veggies are a great option to be added to your plate if you’re on this diet. Broccoli, cauliflower, green beans, bell pepper, spinach, zucchini, etc are some of these vegetables that are low in calories and carbs yet infused with several beneficial vitamins and minerals. You can conveniently enjoy these healthy treats in your diet, though always in moderation.

Meat and Poultry

Being a good source of lean protein, meat is an easy go-to food item in this diet. Devoid of carbs, fresh meat, and poultry have a significant amount of Vitamin B and several other essential minerals such as potassium, selenium, and zinc (3). Also, the protein present in meat can help you feel fuller throughout the day and cover up for the lack of carbs if you’re involved in a physically demanding job.

Cheese

Who wouldn't say yes to cheese? Moreover, it’s a constant in the majority of this diet plan as it has no carbs and loads of fats. Also, it’s rich in proteins as well as calcium (4). Bring variety to your diet meals including different varieties of cheese, including your staple cottage cheese, the luxurious cheddar, or the fancy mozzarella.

Oils and Fats

Olive oil and coconut oil are the two most common oils that’ll be recommended to you by your dietician if you opt for a keto diet plan. The oleic acid present in olive oil is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases (5). Coconut oil, on the other hand, is high in saturated fats but also contains medium-chain triglycerides, which can enhance ketone production (6).



Nuts

Nuts make for an amazing snack to munch on and are super healthy too. Enriched with a fair amount of polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, and proteins, nuts have a low concentration of carbs, which makes them a must-have in your plan (7).

A few of the best nuts to gorge on during your diet includes almonds, cashews, macadamia, walnut, pistachios, and pecan. While seeds that can benefit include sesame seeds, chia seeds, flax seeds, and pumpkin seeds.

Berries

There’s nothing more refreshing in your diet plan than some yummy berries. Rich in antioxidants, berries are friendly to those who are on this diet due to their low-carb and sugar composition (8). Blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are a few types of this fruit that are high in fiber and can be added to your desserts and shakes to bring some sweet flavor into your diet without cheating on it.

Unsweetened Coffee and Tea

The Keto diet is a great choice for coffee and tea lovers as they won’t have to compromise on their favorite beverage of the day. Both plain coffee and tea consist of absolutely no carbs, or protein and can be included in your meal plan. Though tea might be a better choice for your regular beverage as studies have found it to aid in weight management and blood pressure control as well (9).

Condiments

Herbs and spices that have virtually non-existent carbs and yet add delightful flavor to different recipes can be added to your keto meal plans. Some of these include pepper, coriander leaves, basil, sage, parsley, cumin, mint leaves, salt, turmeric, rosemary, fenugreek, thyme, oregano, fennel, etc.

What Foods to Avoid in a Keto Diet?

Yes, the pain of missing out on all your favorites is excruciating yet necessary if you wish to witness results. Basically, you’ve to steer clear of all high on carbs, sugar, and starch food items. So, here are some of the foods that you have to avoid and put a cut on.

Starchy Fruits and Veggies

This diet recipes have inclusion for fruits and veggies, but considering their sugar and starch composition. So, yes some fruits and vegetables can be on your plate while a lot of them have to be avoided. Fruits that contain a high contribution of carbs and must not be consumed if you’re on a ketosis diet plan include bananas, mango, pear, and raisins.

A few starch-enriched veggies that cannot be a part of your menu include corn, potato, beets, and sweet potato.

Diet Soda and Juices

Diet soda consists of artificial sweeteners that can elevate your blood glucose levels and may lead to weight gain ( 10 ). Also, fruit juices, whether packaged or fresh, are high in carbs that are fast-digesting and may have the same influence on your blood sugar levels. Water makes for the best choice of beverage to stay hydrated and on track when you’re on a ketogenic diet plan.

Flavored Yogurts

When it comes to yogurt, it’s always better to stick to your plain Greek yogurt, rather than experiment with different flavored ones, as those might contain too much sugar that can mess with your strict keto meal plan. If you’re looking for a dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth, then add some berries to your regular yogurt and enjoy that extra dose of sweetness.

Beans

Considered extremely nutritious and a must-have for a healthy and balanced meal, beans are restricted in a ketogenic diet due to their high-carb presence. Since they are high in fiber and protein, you can have small portions of beans in your plan and recipes.

Honey and Sugary Syrups

Put off the consumption of honey, maple syrup, or any other forms of sugary syrups that are high on just sugar and carbs and lack all the other essential nutrients.

Milk

Though milk is chock full of calcium, potassium, and several other vitamins, even a small serving of the beverage is filled up with natural sugar in its lactose content. Add low-carb options such as almond or coconut milk to your diet menu rather than oats milk or any such variant that has high-carb value.

Grains

All of your staple pantry items such as cereals, crackers, pasta, bread, rice, etc have a high quantity of carbs in them and must be strictly kept off your plate if you’re on this diet. Rather opt for alternatives that are low on carbs and high on fats. Even your regular and healthy breakfast cereals have too many carbohydrates in them and should be eaten in a limited manner.

Canned Foods Items

When it comes to a ketosis diet plan, all packaged and canned food products are a strict no-no. The presence of a significant amount of artificial colors, sugar, preservatives, carbs, etc are all red flags associated with canned food items. Even a small proportion of such items can backtrack your weight loss process tremendously.

Keto Meal Planning Tips

If you’re planning on switching things a bit in your weight-loss journey with the plan and desire inspiring results, then it’s always better to plan your diet religiously, following all the correct tips and easy tricks.

We’ve listed some key meal planning tips for your diet plan that you can rely on for results that’ll amaze you.

Begin With Tried and Tested Keto Recipes

It’s always better to start small and treads carefully as you move along on any new journey. Rather than making multiple changes and making an entire week’s schedule with meal plans, opt for 2-3 days of planning at the beginning.

Make a list of your favorite keto-friendly food items that you’re already crunching on whether as a meal or a snack. Being familiar with these recipes will make it easier for you to fall into the habit. Then, gradually start looking for more low-carb, high-fat keto recipes.

Re-Organize Your Pantry

Continuously looking at high-car foods in your refrigerator or pantry can easily take a toll on your resolve. It’s always safer to restock your pantry with low-carb, high-fat food dishes to make your ketogenic diet plan effortless.

Make a list of all the keto food items belonging to different categories and stock your refrigerator with them to make preparation easier for all keto recipes. Some primary foods that you can include in your stock are:

Proteins: Seafood, Meat, Yogurt, etc.

Vegetables: Leafy spinach, broccoli, kale, asparagus, zucchini, eggplant, etc.

Fats: Avocado, olive oil, coconut oil, eggs, nuts, etc.

Save Time by Batch Cooking

If you’re a really busy person and have often opted for takeaways on days you can’t cook, planning in advance and batch cooking is the only way to save your diet from blowing up. Batch cooking is a really simple process, just take out a few hours on any weekend, make your favorite recipes, and refrigerate them for later use.

Stews, sauces, soups, etc are some of the dishes that work extremely well with the process of batch cooking.

Add Frozen Ingredients To Your Cooking Arsenal

Frozen ingredients aren’t always bad if chosen carefully. Read the instructions carefully and stock up your groceries with frozen vegetables and stir-fry mixes that are rich in micronutrients and have low carbs. The best part about these frozen ingredients is that they typically do not spoil.

Drink Plenty of Water

Following any diet plan can overwhelm you in the beginning and staying hydrated becomes even more important when you’re on a diet. During the diet, when your carb intake is reduced, your body releases even more water. So, it’s imperative for you to drink more than enough water to keep yourself hydrated and see optimum results.

Increase Your Salt Intake

Unlike other diets, where salt intake is reduced, the diet requires more salt intake. The reason behind the increased salt requirement is that when the carb intake is reduced in your body, the insulin levels are considerably reduced as well, making your body excrete a lot more salt.

Opt for Frequent Exercising

When you’re on this diet, any form of physical exercise works well to boost your weight loss results. While doing any physical exercise, your body uses different types of energy to generate fuel including fats, carbs, and amino acids. Frequently indulging in physical exercises can help your body get rid of that unwanted glucose much more quickly, eventually speeding the process of ketosis. Exercising also works well to control your blood sugar levels ( 11 ).

Rest Well

Make sure to maintain a proper schedule of your sleep pattern as less sleeping can elevate your stress levels, and might also prevent your body from burning that non-desired fat ( 12 ). Resting well and getting adequate sleep may aid your keto weight loss journey.

Week 1 of the Keto Diet Meal Plan

Getting started on the right foot is essentially important when it comes to any diet. If you’re planning on starting your diet, and are in jitters thinking where to start and how to go forward, then follow this complete keto diet meal plan for week 1.

This meal plan consists of recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks as well.

Day 1

Breakfast: Omelet made with fresh spinach and mushroom, cooked in olive oil

Snack: Sunflower seeds

Lunch: Tuna salad with mayo, grilled salmon, and cucumber

Snack: Celery with peanut butter, Cheddar cheese sticks, or almonds

Dinner: Meatballs on zucchini noodles, topped with broccoli, and cheese

Day 2

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs in butter with bacon

Snack: Full-fat Greek Yogurt

Lunch: Spinach salad with bacon, tomatoes, and avocado

Snack: Macadamia nuts, peanut butter cups, and baby carrots

Dinner: Pork chop with cauliflower mash or chicken thighs cooked in olive oil

Day 3

Breakfast: Veggie omelet with salsa topping and bacon

Snack: Sliced cheese roll-ups, or deli meat roll-ups

Lunch: Chicken tenders made using almond flour or a turkey club sandwich with mayo, bacon, and other leafy veggies like lettuce

Snack: Berries, nuts, or smoothie made using almond milk, protein powder, and greens

Dinner: Roasted chicken or salmon with asparagus, and sauteed mushrooms

Day 4

Breakfast: Ham and cheese omelet with bacon

Snack: Cheese and bell pepper, or cucumber slices

Lunch: Cobb salad with chicken, avocado, and cheese, and miso soup

Snack: Two hard-boiled eggs, or, string cheese, and, olives

Dinner: Grilled shrimp with butter sauce topping, and Brussels sprouts

Day 5

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with bacon, and greens

Snack: Cottage cheese, keto muffins, and berries

Lunch: Grilled chicken Caesar salad

Snack: Celery sticks dipped in peanut butter

Dinner: Beef roast with carrots, and sweet potato

Day 6

Breakfast: Baked eggs, and keto pancakes

Snack: Hard-boiled eggs, or parmesan cheese crisps

Lunch: Sardine salad made using mayo with avocado, and cucumber

Snack: Kale chips

Dinner: Grilled beef kebabs with sauteed broccoli

Day 7

Breakfast: Sausage with Bacon

Snack: Dried seaweed strips, celery sticks, and cucumber

Lunch: Poached salmon avocado rolls with roasted Brussels sprouts

Snack: Kale chips, and a handful of walnuts

Dinner: Baked tofu with rice, broccoli, and sauteed bok choy

This is more or less a sample diet menu plan that you can follow in the first week of your diet.

Shopping List for Week 1 of Your Keto Meal Diet Plan

Here’s a list of all the food items that you need to stock your pantry with so that the process of cooking becomes much more effortless in your first week.

Eggs

Spinach

Mushroom

Bacon

Mayo

Broccoli

Bok Choy

Celery sticks

Seaweed Strips

Cucumber

Avocado rolls

Tofu

Rice

Kale chips

Walnuts

Beef

Carrots

Sweet Potato

Peanut Butter

Cheese

Keto muffins

Berries

Chicken

Olives

Brussels sprouts

Shrimp

Asparagus

Bell Pepper

Almonds

Lettuce

Meat roll-ups

Olive oil

Sunflower seeds

Salmon

Cheddar cheese

Zucchini noodles

Meatballs

Yogurt

Macadamia Nuts

Pork chop

Pros and Cons of Ketogenic Diet

Like any other sought-after diet, the keto diet has a list of pros and cons that you must pay heed to before going all in with the diet plan. We’ve discussed some of these essential benefits and disadvantages that can help you make your decision regarding this diet plan’s effectiveness.

Benefits of the Keto Diet

Some major potential benefits of the keto diet include:

Assists in Weight Loss

The biggest reason we’re all running after different diet plans is to witness a considerable weight loss that can help us stay toned and in shape. As per a study, the ketogenic diet has been associated with obesity management and sustained weight loss ( 13 ).

Significant Improvement in Cognitive Function

As per studies conducted on people suffering from Alzheimer’s, the diet has shown positive results. The study has pointed toward how the diet helps enhance memory, focus, and mood in people dealing with this severe disease ( 14 ).

Limits Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

The Keto diet can work wonders to substantially reduce the risks of suffering cardiovascular diseases. The diet lowers the bad cholesterol (LDL) levels in the body and elevates good cholesterol(HDL) levels. Moreover, reduced carb intake in the diet also diminishes inflammation, which acts as a major threat factor for heart diseases ( 15 ).

Better Control on Blood Sugar Levels

The diet has been observed to aid in the improvement of blood sugar control in diabetes and pre-diabetic patients. In both categories of patients, the diet has helped in reducing A1C levels, which is an important marker of long-term blood sugar control( 16 ).

May Aid in Reducing the Risk of Cancer

Some studies have recently pointed out that following a diet can help slow the growth of cancer cells and even kill some life-threatening cancer cells ( 17 ). If more studies in this area turn out to yield some positive results, then the diet can become an integral part of the standard cancer treatment in the near future.

Might Help Against Depression and Anxiety Symptoms

There’s no denying the fact that mental health is as important or even more so than physical well-being. Depression and anxiety are some common mental issues faced by people all around. Research has pointed toward how following the diet might help improve mood, focus, and sleep quality in people dealing with anxiety ( 18 ).

Side Effects of the Keto Diet

Though the diet is generally extremely safe and has rarely any side effects, there are a few that you must have a fair knowledge of before starting your keto diet plan for weight loss.

Cellular Damage

Cellular damage is one serious side effect associated with the diet. When your body has low car intake and reaches a state of ketosis, there might be an increased formation of reactive oxygen species(ROS). While small amounts of ROS are considered essential for smoothing the functioning of cells, an increased amount can be detrimental for cells as well as DNA( 19 ), ( 20 ).

May Cause Damage to the Kidneys

The diet might not be that safe for those who suffer from kidney disease as it works on the process of ketosis, which means creating more ketones, which are ultimately waste products that need to be eliminated by your kidneys ( 21 ).

Constipation

If you’re not consuming an essential amount of fiber in your diet, constipation is something that you’ll constantly be dealing with ( 22 ). Stress more on consuming a fiber-rich diet to alleviate this concern.

Fatigue

Similar to every other diet, the keto diet can take a toll on your body, especially in the beginning. Lay more stress on resting well and give your body time to adjust to the requirements of your low-carb diet plan.

Conclusion:

The Keto diet has gained tremendous momentum in recent times due to its massive results and continues to be the latest favorite among all. Be it those who are kick-starting their weight loss journey or those who’ve been stuck at a weight loss plateau and looking for methods that can yield desirable results, structuring the best keto diet plan is essential.

Staying hydrated, sticking to the plan, skipping cheat meals, etc are a few easy tricks that can do the magic work for you and help you stay fit as a fiddle and leave an impressive mark on all fitness enthusiasts.

