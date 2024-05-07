SS Rajamouli reveals plans for Baahubali franchise; says animated series is just the start

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali films, both Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, are undeniably one of the most significant films in the landscape of Indian cinema. Not only did they act as a launchpad for SS Rajamouli’s global recognition but also gave many filmmakers the confidence to take the plunge into grand, large-scale filmmaking.

After a stellar end with Baahubali: The Conclusion, it looks like SS Rajamouli has further plans for his iconic franchise. A few days ago, the acclaimed filmmaker announced a brand new animated series Baahubalii: Crown of Blood for which he attended a press conference today in Hyderabad. At the media event, the maverick director revealed his plans for the franchise, including his ambition to direct an animated film in the future.

What are Rajamouli’s plans for the Baahubali franchise?

At the press conference, he revealed that this is just the start and that he has many more plans for the Baahubali franchise in different mediums. However, he felt this was not the stage to reveal further information.

“Baahubali is going to go forward not just with the animated series. Baahubali is going to expand in many other ways and medium,” said SSMB29 director SS Rajamouli. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

In the past, SS Rajamouli created Baahubali: The Lost Legends on Amazon Prime. There have also been attempts from the makers to produce a show titled Baahubali: Before the Beginning, exploring the rise of Sivagami. Tollywood directors Deva Katta and Praveen Sattaru were supposed to helm this project but due to unknown reasons, the series was shelved.

More about Baahubali: Crown of Blood

Baahubali: Crown of Blood is an animated series based on SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad. The series is set to premiere on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on May 17th. The show will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam amongst other languages.

With regards to questions about whether Baahubali: Crown of Blood will be a prequel to Baahubali, Rajamouli clarified that the show is not a prequel. He further revealed that the show will be set in the middle of the events that unfolded in the Baahubali films.

What do you think of the expansion of the Baahubali franchise? Are you excited to see what SS Rajamouli has in store? Let us know in the comments!

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 to go on floors in August?