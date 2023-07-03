The Rock’s Diet And Exercise Chart for a Stellar Physique

Dwayne Johnson alias The Rock's diet and workout routine plans are jaw-dropping. Throughout his wrestling as well as acting career, he has consistently maintained a remarkable physique. If you've ever wondered how this Hollywood superstar maintains his chiseled physique and incredible strength, you're in for a treat. From his enormous protein-rich meals to his intense training sessions, we're about to uncover the secrets behind the Rock's legendary fitness regimen. So, buckle up and get ready to discover the dedication and discipline behind his physique.

Who Is ‘The Rock’?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of Hollywood's top-paid stars. He is a former professional wrestler known for his huge, and muscular body. The Rock has appeared in films like Fast & Furious, Black Adam, and Jumanji. He is also a film producer and co-owner of a professional football league (XFL).

The Rock is equally committed to his workouts as he is to his career. He is renowned for his intense fitness regimens and high-calorie diet.

Quick Profile Check

Full name: Dwayne Douglas Johnson

Dwayne Douglas Johnson Date of birth: May 2, 1972

May 2, 1972 Age in 2023: 51

51 Place of birth: California, US

California, US Occupation: Wrestler, actor, film producer, and businessman

Wrestler, actor, film producer, and businessman Height: 6 feet 5 inch

6 feet 5 inch Weight: 118 kg (260 lb)

The Rock's Diet - Weight Loss Journey

Johnson was advised to lose weight in the mid-2000s, after a few years in his movie career. He was instructed to modify his eating habits and abandon the gym. But 'The Rock' decided to stay his authentic self.

Dwayne Johnson’s height and weight suited most of the roles he played. He also made a significant effort for his part in the 2022 movie Black Adam. For this superhuman role, he went to great lengths. He described the rigorous procedure he goes through for his nutrition and exercise on Instagram.

He advised managing water, and sodium, and practicing cardio to build dense, well-defined muscles ( 1 ). It is advisable to limit sodium intake as high sodium levels are linked to muscle weakness, particularly in older individuals ( 2 ).

He also emphasized the need for weightlifting. Dwayne mentioned that it takes months of commitment to master the underlying science behind it. He collaborates closely with his coach, who regularly monitors his workout plans and makes daily adjustments to them. His workout and diet focused on reducing fat and gaining muscles. According to his strength coach, The Rock worked out 6 days a week and consumed 7 meals every day.

Advertisement

Let's take a peek at what his diet and workout plan look like.

The Rock's Diet - Weight Loss Diet Plan

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson consumes a substantial amount of food to meet his body's demands. His diet typically consists of 7 meals, with a strong emphasis on protein and calories. While this eating pattern may seem challenging for most people, it enables him to fuel his body effectively. Thus The Rock’s diet plan includes the following factors.

1. Calories

Since he's very active, the Rock consumes over 5,000 calories most days. To put it in perspective, that's about twice the recommended calorie intake for most men his age. He needs this energy to support his workouts and build muscle mass ( 3 ).

2. Proteins

The Rock eats 5-7 meals high in protein. His primary sources of protein are cod, steak, chicken, eggs, and protein powder. He takes more than 10 eggs a day which is also proven to aid skeletal muscle gain ( 4 ). Furthermore, it is recommended to consume a blend of different proteins for better satiety ( 5 ).

3. Carbohydrates

He also includes plenty of complex carbohydrates like rice, sweet potato, oatmeal, and baked potatoes in his diet. A study has revealed that bodybuilders should aim to include 55 to 60% of carbohydrates in their diet. This high carbohydrate intake plays a crucial role in meeting the energy demands of intense physical training ( 6 ). Additionally, a low-carb diet may also have a negative impact on body recovery ( 7 ).

4. Healthy Fats

To get healthy fats, he includes peanut butter, eggs, coconut oil, and fish oil supplements in his diet. Polyunsaturated fatty acids also have a positive effect on muscle mass ( 8 ).

5. Other nutrients

He makes sure to include at least a cup of vegetables in his meals, which provides fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. The Rock doesn't seem to consume much fruit and instead focuses on eating vegetables as his primary source of antioxidants ( 9 ).

Advertisement

The Rock sticks to a strict diet for 6 days a week. He makes sure that all the micro, as well as macronutrients for building the body, are met ( 7 ). He considers his rest day as a time for cheat meals which adds flexibility and prevents feelings of deprivation. Apart from cheat days, he limits his consumption of highly processed foods that are high in sugar and refined carbs. However, he doesn't follow a specific restrictive diet that eliminates entire food groups. Let’s look at a sample meal plan to get a better understanding.

The Rock’s Meal Plan - One Day Sample (6 days a week)

Meal 1

Steak (8 to 10 ounces)

Eggs (1 whole egg and 3 whites)

2 cups oatmeal

Fruit juice

Meal 2

Pacific cod

1 cup of mixed vegetables

Sweet potato (10 to 12 ounces)

Meal 3

2 cups white rice

1 cup of mixed vegetables

Skinless chicken breast (8 ounces)

Meal 4

Pacific cod or salmon

2 cups white rice

1 cup vegetables

1 tablespoon fish oil

Meal 5

Steak (8 ounces)

1 cup spinach salad

Baked potato (12 ounces)

Meal 6

Pacific cod

2 cups of white rice

1 cup vegetables

Meal 7

30 g casein protein and water (shake)

Omelet with 10 egg whites and veggies like pepper, onion, and mushroom

1 tablespoon fish oil

The Rock’s Cheat Day (1 day a week)

When it comes to The Rock’s cheat meals, they often involve cheese, fries, and desserts. He's known to have a sweet tooth and loves indulging in cakes and cookies. Surprisingly, even dieticians support his indulgence mindset because he burns an insane amount of calories. However, for the average person, a cheat day like this could undo a week's worth of hard work and healthy eating.

Advertisement

Consuming The Rock's diet with minimal physical activity would probably result in weight gain for an average person. Instead, it's preferable to adapt his diet to suit your needs while adhering to some of its basic principles like including high protein, and minimal processed foods.

The Rock's Diet - Daily Workout Routine

The Rock's workout routine is not an easy journey. In fact, it's one of the most demanding fitness routines out there. The intensity of The Rock's training varies depending on the role he's preparing for.

He hits the gym 6 days a week and focuses on a different muscle group each day. He typically starts his day with 30-50 minutes of cardio, followed by a protein-packed breakfast to fuel up. Then he moves to his strength training which helps him to build muscle mass ( 10 ). So here's what The Rock’s workout plan looks like.

Day 1 - Leg

Treadmill run for 30 to 50 minutes

Breakfast time

Barbell walking lunges (25 repetitions, 4 sets)

Leg press (25 repetitions, 4 sets)

Hack squat (12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Single-leg hack squat (12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Barbell squat (12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Romanian deadlift (10 repetitions, 4 sets)

Leg extensions (20 repetitions, 3 sets)

Seated leg curl (20 repetitions, 3 sets)

Thigh abductor (12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Day 2 - Back

Treadmill run for 30 to 50 minutes

Breakfast time

Bent over barbell row (12 repetitions, 4 sets)

One-arm dumbbell row (12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Wide-grip lat pulldown (12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Dumbbell shrug (12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Barbell deadlift (10 repetitions, 3 sets)

Pull-ups (4 sets, to failure)

Hyperextensions (12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Day 3 - Shoulder

Treadmill run for 30 to 50 minutes

Breakfast time

Dumbbell shoulder press (12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Front dumbbell raises (12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Standing military press (12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Side lateral raise (12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Seated bent-over rear delt raise (12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Reverse machine flyes (15 repetitions, 4 sets)

Day 4 - Abs/Arms

Treadmill run for 30 to 50 minutes

Breakfast time

Dumbbell bicep curl (15 repetitions, 4 sets)

Hammer curls (15 repetitions, 4 sets)

Hanging leg raises (20 repetitions, 4 sets)

Rope crunch (20 repetitions, 4 sets)

Russian twist (20 repetitions, 4 sets)

Triceps pushdown (15 repetitions, 4 sets)

Spider curl (4 sets, till failure)

Overhead triceps (15 repetitions, 3 sets)

Day 5 - Legs

Treadmill run for 30 to 50 minutes

Breakfast time

Barbell walking lunges (25 repetitions, 4 sets)

Leg press (25 repetitions, 4 sets)

Hack squat (12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Single-leg hack squat (12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Barbell squat (12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Romanian deadlift (10 repetitions, 4 sets)

Leg extensions (20 repetitions, 3 sets)

Seated leg curl (20 repetitions, 3 sets)

Thigh abductor (12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Day 6 - Upper Body And Chest

30 to 50 minutes of cardio

Barbell bench press (8 to 12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Flat-bench dumbbell press (8 to 12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Incline dumbbell press (8 to 12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Incline hammer curls (8 to 12 repetitions, 4 sets)

Dumbbell fly (8 to 12 repetitions, 3 sets)

Chest dips (till failure)

Day 7 - Rest of minimal activity

Dwayne Johnson has always been a big guy, even during his teenage years. He's been blessed with amazing genes and started working out at a young age. He has built an impressive muscular body with a background in professional wrestling and football. However, achieving a similar body might be a bit challenging for the average person without a dedicated diet and workout plan. It takes rigorous commitment to reach those levels.

Advertisement

Conclusion

The Rock's diet and workout routine is intense. It may not be suitable if you are beginning your fitness journey. His workouts are more tailored for individuals with experience in resistance training. Likewise, If you're a beginner, it's recommended to lower the intensity by reducing sets, reps, and weight. Furthermore, for most people, it's not necessary to consume as many calories as he does. Instead, focus on following a similar healthy eating style according to your needs. Also, work with qualified professionals. Having a balanced approach to diet and exercise that suits you is always the way to go.