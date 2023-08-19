DK Metcalf Diet And Workout Plan For A Beast-Like Physique

Seattle Seahawks’ WR (wide receiver) DK Metcalf's diet faced quite a bit of criticism in recent times. His diet, which is high in sugar but low in nutrients, surprised many, especially considering he's a professional athlete. Despite his amazing abs and fans going crazy for his physique, the 6-foot-4 sports star admitted he's not the best person to give advice on nutrition. During an interview, Metcalf revealed his daily eating habits, and it's the kind of diet most kids would love to have. Let's look into what does DK Metcalf eats in a day that left the internet shocked.

Who Is DK Metcalf?

DK Metcalf is a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. He started playing in the NFL in 2019. Before that, he played football at Oxford High School and the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) for 3 seasons.

Interestingly, there's a fun coffee connection to Metcalf. After being mistakenly called Decaf Metcalf by an ESPN announcer, he teamed up with Volcanica Coffee. They started selling 16-ounce coffee bags with the label Decaf Metcalf on their website in December 2019.

Profile & Stats

Real name: DeKaylin Zecharius "DK" Metcalf

Place of birth: Oxford, Mississippi, U.S.

Date of birth: December 14, 1997

Age in 2023: 26

Height: 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm)

Weight: 235 pounds (107 kg)

DK Metcalf’s Workout Routine

DK Metcalf's physique is truly remarkable and almost unbelievable. He's incredibly big and explosively powerful. During the NFL Combine, he showed off some impressive stats:

He ran the forty-yard dash in just 4.33 seconds.

He bench-pressed 225 pounds for an impressive 27 reps.

His vertical jump reached a staggering 40.5 inches.

His body fat percentage is estimated to be around 4 to 5 percent.

It's no wonder he was drafted early in the NFL with these astounding numbers. Let's take a look at how he achieved such feats.

D.K. Metcalf's Training Schedule

When you look at D.K. Metcalf's body, the first thing that stands out is the combination of his size and defined muscles. His chest and shoulders are massive, which explains why he can handle 225 pounds on the bench press so easily.

His training program focuses on achieving a crisp appearance with size, strength, and well-proportioned muscles. It's the pinnacle of muscle development, resulting in a superhero-like physique with broad shoulders, a wide chest, and impressive arm muscles.

Also, combining his training program with intermittent fasting produces impressive results. Intermittent fasting helps reduce body fat while the training regimen enhances muscle proportion ( 1 ).

DK’s training regimen roughly looks like this:

Monday: Heavy Chest Workouts Wednesday: Lower Body and Abs Friday: Shoulder and Back Emphasis

This might look simple, but it's important to keep in mind that building an athlete's body requires sufficient time for recovery. Therefore, he only trains three days a week, alternating with rest days ( 2 ). The goal isn't to create the physique of a bodybuilder, but rather a natural, explosive, and ripped appearance.

Reverse pyramid training and intermittent fasting work exceptionally well together to give this appearance. Reverse pyramid training means you begin with the heaviest weight and then reduce it by 10-15 percent in each subsequent set. This strategy is like a secret recipe for building strength. Thus they complement each other by building strength (reverse pyramid training) and reducing fat (intermittent fasting) simultaneously ( 3 ).

The workout routine focuses on different muscle groups on specific days:

Monday: Heavy Chest Workouts

Incline Dumbbell Curls - 3 sets of 4 to 6, 6 to 8, and 8 to 10 repetitions (reverse pyramid training)

Cable Rope Pushdowns - 3 sets of 6 to 8, 8 to 10 repetitions, and 10 to 12 repetitions (reverse pyramid training)

Incline Barbell Press - 2 sets of 4 to 6, and 6 to 8 repetitions (reverse pyramid training)

Flat Barbell Bench Press - 2 sets of 4 to 6, and 6 to 8 repetitions (reverse pyramid training)

Wide-grip Upright Rows - 4 sets of 6, 8,10,12, repetitions (standard pyramid training)

Face Pulls - 1 set of 12 to 15 repetitions and 4 sets of 3 to 5 repetitions (rest-pause training)

Wednesday: Lower Body and Abs

Leg Extensions - 3 sets of 8 to 10, 10 to 12 repetitions, and 12 to 15 repetitions (reverse pyramid training)

Bulgarian Split Squats - 3 sets of 6 to 8, 8 to 10 repetitions, and 10 to 12 repetitions (reverse pyramid training)

Romanian Deadlifts - 3 sets of 6 to 8, 8 to 10 repetitions, and 10 to 12 repetitions (reverse pyramid training)

Calf Raises - 3 sets of 10 to 15 repetitions (straight sets)

Hanging Leg Raises - 3 sets of 10 to 15 repetitions (straight sets)

Ab Wheel Rollouts - 3 sets of 10 to 15 repetitions (straight sets)

Friday: Shoulder and Back Emphasis

Standing Barbell Press - 3 sets of 4 to 6, 6 to 8, and 8 to 10 repetitions (reverse pyramid training)

Weighted Pull Ups - 3 sets of 4 to 6, 6 to 8, and 8 to 10 repetitions (reverse pyramid training)

Cable Rows - 2 sets of 6 to 8, and 8 to 10 repetitions (reverse pyramid training)

Weighted Dips - 2 sets of 6 to 8, and 8 to 10 repetitions (reverse pyramid training)

Lateral Raises - 1 set of 12 to15 repetitions and 4 sets of 3 to 5 repetitions (rest-pause training)

Metcalf's workout routine includes power movements to enhance acceleration and efficient force transfer, strength movements to improve speed and power, and core workouts to maintain a strong posture and reduce the risk of injury.

Genetics

Additionally, Metcalf has amazing genetics. His dad, Terrence, was an NFL offensive lineman weighing 310 pounds. Those fantastic genes played a role in making DK the impressive physical specimen he is today.

Goes a Bit Extra!

He follows the coaches' advice most of the time, but he likes to throw in an extra rep or two in each exercise. His routine includes power cleans, kettlebell squats, bench presses, curls, triceps, and biceps, and working on smaller muscles and conditioning. Running is also a big part of his routine, and he enjoys it. Whatever he does, his mindset is all about giving his best and going at it with full energy.

Mental Training

One crucial aspect for DK in workouts is mental training. Mental preparation greatly contributes to an athlete's success ( 4 ).

No matter the workout—strength training, running, or yoga—it's the mindset that matters most to reap benefits. Workout routines are personal, and different approaches work for different people. But the key is the commitment to self-care and prioritizing your body. Showing up physically counts little if you're not present mentally.

According to Metcalf, football is 75% mental and 25% physical sport. While everyone on the field is strong and fast, honing your mental game can make you exceptional. Physically preparing also supports mental strength in a way by erasing any doubt or lack of confidence.

DK Metcalf’s Diet Routine

DK Metcalf, the impressive WR of the Seattle Seahawks, recently talked openly about his unique eating habits. He's into a pretty unique diet that includes -

Only one meal each day

A coffee

Three to four bags of candy

During a chat on NBA legend Kevin Garnett's show, KG Certified, Metcalf had a frank conversation about his athletic nutrition. He surprised Garnett with his not-so-usual food choices. Metcalf admitted, "I might not be the best person to ask about that."

He mentioned he's a candy fan and sticks to one meal, one coffee, and munches on about three full bags of candy. Garnett was pretty surprised and asked about the candy types he likes. And Metcalf spilled the beans that he loves gummy candies like Skittles gummies and Lifesaver Creations, preferring them over jelly beans. Garnett was a bit shocked by this revelation and inquired about Metcalf's entire daily eating routine.

DK Metcalf’s Candy Diet

Metcalf kicks off his day with a workout on an empty stomach. When hunger kicks in, he heads to Starbucks for coffee, which keeps him full for a good while ( 5 ). Around 4 to 5 pm, he treats himself to candy and water. Finally, his hearty dinner comes around 8 to 9 pm. It's a schedule that seems to work for him, even if it's not what you'd call conventional.

Foods like candy that are high in added sugars are known to cause obesity ( 6 ). But the great news for Metcalf is that being a 6-foot-4, 235-pound NFL player who constantly works out means he burns through calories much faster than the average person. However, even though this helps with calories, it's not so easy to offset the impact of all that sugar intake. Experts say that eating too much sugar is a big reason for obesity and lots of ongoing health issues like diabetes ( 7 ).

Does Metcalf Really Consume So Much Candy?

Maybe DK Metcalf has a high sugar tolerance. But building a chiseled physique like his with 3 to 4 bags of candy per day is quite impossible. During his initial draft training days, he had a personal chef who designed nutrition sheets for DK Metcalf’s meal plan. The chef prepared low-carb meals, rich in proteins and veggies, and low in fats and sugars, keeping him in top shape ( 8 ). So, his recent surprising statement on the Kevin Garnett podcast took people aback as many anticipated a healthy eating plan reveals.

While health experts might express worries regarding the unbalanced nutrition and elevated sugar intake in his diet, his extraordinary performance on the football field truly showcases his skills.

Genetics also plays a pivotal role in muscle development, fat retention, sugar metabolism, body structure, and virtually every facet of bodybuilding ( 9 ). Ever since DK made a splash in college football on a national level, it was clear that he possesses exceptional genetic gifts.

Conclusion

DK Metcalf's diet and exercise routine offers surprising insights. His genetics and committed training plan evidently contribute to his muscular physique and athletic prowess. He goes beyond the norm by adding extra reps and integrating a mix of cardio, power, and strength exercises. Despite his intense approach, his diet might surprise some, featuring three bags of candies daily. This contrast highlights the individuality of fitness journeys; what suits one person might not suit another.

