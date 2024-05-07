Cannes 2024: Ankush Bahuguna to be first Indian male beauty content creator to debut at International film festival

Ankush Bahuguna is set to make history as the first Indian male beauty content creator to debut at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival. Read more!

By Sanchi Gupta
Updated on May 07, 2024  |  11:32 PM IST |  5.1K
Cannes 2024: Ankush Bahuguna to be first Indian male beauty content creator to debut at International film festival
Picture Courtesy - Ankush Bahuguna's Instagram

Ankush Bahuguna, a popular content creator, is gearing up for his debut on the red carpet at the iconic Cannes Film Festival in France. Known for its blend of cinema and fashion, the event will witness Ankush becoming the first Indian male beauty content creator to shine on the international stage.

Ankush Bahuguna to make his debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Ankush Bahuguna has risen to prominence as one of the leading figures in Indian beauty and comedy content creation, boasting millions of followers on various social media platforms. Now, he's set to make his mark at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. To mark this milestone, Ankush is collaborating with celebrity stylist Akshay Tyagi to ensure he shines on the red carpet.


About Ankush Bahuguna

Growing up, Ankush Bahuguna faced challenges like self-doubt and bullying. Despite these hurdles and uncertainty about his career, his journey from New Delhi to Cannes is incredibly inspiring. Originally studying architecture, he found comfort in writing and eventually discovered his passion for creating content. Today, Bahuguna is a prominent figure in Indian beauty and comedy content creation, with millions of followers on social media.

Bahuguna stands out as the sole male beauty creator with a thriving YouTube series. Titled Wing It With Ankush, in partnership with a major beauty brand in India, the show sees him exploring makeup inspiration alongside prominent figures from diverse backgrounds. The series has cemented his place in the beauty community.

To push boundaries further, he ventured into acting, starring in web series such as Joint Venture (2019) and Badboli Bhavna (2022).

