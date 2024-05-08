Deadly tornadoes hit Oklahoma once again, taking away one life; KNOW everything about the storm

Trigger warning: This article contains a reference to a tragic death.

Tragedy struck Oklahoma, where a series of tornadoes left a path of devastation following the recent outbreak of severe weather. The devastating storm has hit multiple states, damaging severely in Oklahoma as PEOPLE reports one person is dead because of it.

Series of tragedies in Oklahoma

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one fatality resulting from a massive twister that hit Barnsdall. This comes barely five weeks after the town experienced a similar disaster, thus underlining how serious things have become.

Moreover, Bartlesville, too, did not escape with little harm done but considerable damage sustained instead. Although no casualties were reported from Bartlesville alone, it was felt even deeper deep down inside.

These same winds wreaked havoc through Missouri and Tennessee, leaving roofs ripped off buildings, as well as other damages caused mostly at local establishments or infrastructural facilities level.

Ongoing threats

Trying to pick up pieces following such incidents is always hard on the communities' part, but unfortunately, they have to be prepared for the worst as well. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there are still chances of stronger tornadoes touching Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee, among other places around them.

8-hour loop of yesterday's storms in Oklahoma, which except for one failed to produce intense tornadoes. One issue for tornadoes that can clearly be noted is the fairly quick upscale growth of initially discrete supercells into a more linear system. pic.twitter.com/DEF2w8CHN1 — Bram van 't Veen (@BramvantVeen) May 7, 2024

This doom-laden prediction follows within months of another series that occurred earlier this year throughout several states in the midwest region of America known for its dangerous twisters history. According to PEOPLE, that event took away multiple lives, including a baby and five people.

Though time may heal everything yet again, it is definite that people here will find themselves confronted by the relentless wrath nature can unleash at any given moment without many warning signs.

