Deadly tornadoes hit Oklahoma once again, taking away one life; KNOW everything about the storm

Deadly tornado outbreak ravages Midwest, claiming lives & causing widespread damage. Oklahoma hit hard. Communities brace for further storms.

By Shovan Roy
Published on May 08, 2024  |  12:09 AM IST |  656
Series of tornadoes hit multiple state especially Oklahoma
Key Highlight
  • Oklahoma suffers second tornado strike in five weeks
  • NWS warns of continued tornado threat in multiple states

Trigger warning: This article contains a reference to a tragic death.

Tragedy struck Oklahoma, where a series of tornadoes left a path of devastation following the recent outbreak of severe weather. The devastating storm has hit multiple states, damaging severely in Oklahoma as PEOPLE reports one person is dead because of it.

Series of tragedies in Oklahoma

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one fatality resulting from a massive twister that hit Barnsdall. This comes barely five weeks after the town experienced a similar disaster, thus underlining how serious things have become.

Moreover, Bartlesville, too, did not escape with little harm done but considerable damage sustained instead. Although no casualties were reported from Bartlesville alone, it was felt even deeper deep down inside. 

These same winds wreaked havoc through Missouri and Tennessee, leaving roofs ripped off buildings, as well as other damages caused mostly at local establishments or infrastructural facilities level.

Ongoing threats

Trying to pick up pieces following such incidents is always hard on the communities’ part, but unfortunately, they have to be prepared for the worst as well. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there are still chances of stronger tornadoes touching Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee, among other places around them. 

This doom-laden prediction follows within months of another series that occurred earlier this year throughout several states in the midwest region of America known for its dangerous twisters history. According to PEOPLE, that event took away multiple lives, including a baby and five people.

Though time may heal everything yet again, it is definite that people here will find themselves confronted by the relentless wrath nature can unleash at any given moment without many warning signs.

ALSO READ: Central US braces for severe weather as tornadoes spotted in Oklahoma; Here’s what we know

FAQs

How many tornadoes have hit Oklahoma recently?
Multiple tornadoes struck Oklahoma, with Barnsdall experiencing its second twister in five weeks.
What areas are at risk of further tornadoes?
Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and neighboring states face an enhanced tornado risk, according to the NWS.
