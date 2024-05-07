PHOTOS: Allu Arjun makes Pushpa-style entry at Arya 20-year celebration party

Every actor has a landmark film in their career, a film that propelled them to great heights. For Prabhas, it was Varsham; for Ram Charan, it was Magadheera; and for Allu Arjun, it was undeniably the 2004-released Arya.

The film remains iconic for several reasons and still holds a special place in people’s hearts. To celebrate the movie turning 20 today, an event was held, attended by Icon Star Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun attends the Arya 20-year celebrations event

At the event, Allu Arjun was spotted donning his usual all-black look with black cargo pants, a black shirt, and shoes. The actor was all smiles at the event as he posed for a few pictures.

Check out Allu Arjun’s heartfelt note on Arya completing 20 years

More about Arya

Arya is a 2004 Telugu film starring Allu Arjun, Anu Mehta, Balaji, and Sunil in prominent roles. Arya was the debut film of Pushpa: The Rise and Rangasthalam director Sukumar, and it marked the first-ever collaboration between him and the actor. The duo are currently working together on their fourth film, Pushpa: The Rule.

Arya was nothing short of a phenomenon when it was initially released. The concept of a love triangle was novel to the audiences at the time. Sukumar’s sense of relatability with the youth and his commercial sensibilities made Arya perfectly suitable for the Telugu audience.

Twenty years later, Allu Arjun is working with Sukumar again, but Arya has turned into Puspa Raj this time.

Allu Arjun on the work front

Speaking of Allu Arjun is currently shooting for the highly anticipated Pushpa: The Rule, written and directed by Sukumar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya, and several others in crucial roles.

The actor has currently taken social media by storm with his impressive hook steps in the Pushpa Pushpa song from the film.

From the looks of it, the makers are simultaneously working on the shooting as well as the post-production process to ensure that they release the film on its scheduled date of August 15th, 2024.

ALSO READ: 12 PHOTOS and VIDEOS of Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy's lavish home in Hyderabad