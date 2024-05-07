Missing child found safe after spending 15 hours in wild; KNOW ABOUT miraculous rescue of toddler

In a heartwarming twist of fate for an Oklahoma family, they can breathe a sigh of relief this morning after their 3-year-old, Walker Magnus, was found safe. The child had spent almost 15 harrowing hours alone outside while the whole community was out there, looking for him only.

Frantic search begins

The child went missing on May 2, 2024 evening, during what appeared to be a routine trip with his father in Pottawatomie County, Oklahoma. He was just playing outside; moments later, no one could find him anywhere.

Travis Dinwiddie, the Undersheriff for the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, said that the toddler was with his dad; they came up to feed the animals while the toddler was outside playing. Just a split second of not looking at him, the child had disappeared.

Nearly 100 first responders and volunteers from around the area searched tirelessly throughout the night for little Walker as the community rallied together like never before. Among them was Justin Black, who used quick thinking and search-and-rescue experience that proved priceless.

Reunion filled with tears of joy

Black discovered Walker about half a mile down the road from where he lived under a tree in sheer luck. Describing what happened next, he said: "Walker was cheery as could be. Just kind of started reaching out towards me and walked to the road, someone driving by the road on side-by-side picked us up."

The reunion between Walker and his parents was tearful but filled with overwhelming relief. Authorities confirmed after taking him to the hospital as a precaution that he is doing well, which brought great joy to all of his loved ones as well as everyone else in town.

