7 Best home appliances from Amazon sale today to revamp your home

The Amazon sale today offers exciting offers on kitchen and home appliances and we have curated the best 7 deals for you to grab from! Home is where the heart is! But most often the amount of work at home, from cleaning the floors to doing laundry, will make one’s heart ache! Thanks to the modern era of modern inventions we have machine for everything that does the tasks efficiently within a short span of time. Let’s scroll on to grab them.

Here are 7 home appliances from the Amazon sale today:

Scroll on to find 7 must-have home appliances that are now available at slashed prices from the Amazon Sale.

1. Garment Steamer

Steamax garment steamer blasts away wrinkles efficiently and easily glides across various garments. With rapid even heat technology gives better performance and perfect results every time. It helps you with thicker garments and delivers better steam penetration giving a smoother finish.

Price: Rs 2291

2. Luminous Vento Exhaust Fan

This is a stylish fan that matches spaces such as a kitchen, conference rooms, and other AC cabins and keeps your home cool. Luminous exhaust fans come with some key features such as quality assurance, attractive looks and ensuring efficient functioning.

Price: Rs 2291

3. Shock Proof Immersion Rod

This heater rod comes with a copper tube element for fast heating and a shockproof plastic top for complete protection. This 1.5 m long power cord also has a plastic hanging hook for safe operation. “I bought this kind of product first time online and was not sure about the quality but now I am completely satisfied. Thank you amazon,” reads the review.

Price: Rs 563

4. Water Purifier for home

Thi water purifier comes with an advanced UV lamp that is proven non-chemical, disinfectant technology to give you healthy water with 11 Watt UV lamp. It also has a digital display for a simple and intelligent display of information.

Price: Rs 15,005

5. Ceiling Fan

A unique and attractive design which complements the decor of your home paired with the performance of a high-speed, high-air delivery fan. The long-lasting rust and corrosion-free fan come with a pure aluminium body and blades along with a special 12-pole motor at the Helm which enables smooth operation.

Price: Rs 3029

6. Vertical Instant Water Heater

A must-have in this gloomy monsoon, this water heater ensures retention of internal heat and temperature and resulting in better energy efficiency and reduced electricity bills. The anti-syphoning system prevents the backflow of water from the container, thus avoiding dry heating.

Price: Rs 3078

7. Digital Voltage Stabilizer

Microtek India's ‘most preferred’ and ‘most awarded’ brand, has launched first time in India, an energy-efficient range of automatic voltage stabilizers. All Microtek automatic voltage stabilizers are based on save power technology and have many unique features which enable them to give high performance better reliability during frequent power cuts and voltage fluctuations and save electricity.

Price: Rs 1330

Amazon sale today offers the best deals to grab home appliances at slashed prices.These home appliances are a must-have to upgrade your lifestyle and make everyday work a little easier. They are also an excellent gifting item to surprise your housemates with!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

