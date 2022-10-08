Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: 7 Contemporary Living Room Furniture at Up to 50% Off

The aesthetics of your living room says a lot about your life as well as your personality. It sets the theme of the life you are living and the mood of the home you are residing in. After all, home decor is an art that not everybody can nail. However, with our curated list of 7 contemporary living room furniture pieces, anyone can upgrade the look and feel of their home! They are all worth investing in and thanks to the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, you can now grab them at slashed prices. So why wait? Get your cards out and shop them all right away! 7 Living Room Furniture to Steal from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

1. The Cozy Couch - Enamor Interchangeable Sofa Set This attractive sectional sofa set from The Cozy Couch is definitely something you should bookmark to give a luxe spirit to your living room. Made with environmentally-friendly PU leather, this set comes with 10 individual pieces consisting of 7 seaters and 4 pouffes. The suede fabric and grade AA sponge-filled cushions ensure comfort and soft touch while the wooden leg, adjustable backrest, and broad handrail design add to its functionality and makes it durable. In addition, the cushions do come with matching zipper pillowcases.

Price: Rs 99,499 Deal: Rs 64,679 Buy Now 2. Acco & Deco Hexagon Wall Shelf This floating wall shelf comes as a set of 6 hexagon wooden pieces in orange and black colors that offers functional wall storage. It also elevates your home decor and adds beauty to those boring plain walls. This contemporary floating wall shelf features a glossy finish coated over a medium-density MDF board. It is durable and can withstand the weight of decorative plants, books, and other art pieces that you want to showcase in your living room. The 6 pieces come in 3 different sizes and the set includes all necessary screws and anchors to mount them on the wall.

Price: Rs 3599 Deal: Rs 1079 Buy Now 3. Gt Arts Wooden Dining Table, 6 Seater If your living and dining room are merged into one large hall, then a dining table is necessary to fill the empty space created in your hall. To eat together with family is a blissful feeling and you don’t want to compromise it with anything! This is why we recommend this 6-seater Gt Arts wooden dining table that comes in an elegant and sleek design. Made with Sheesham wood, the set is durable and also provides you with a touch of luxury! You can assemble the set easily as it comes with an instruction manual.

Price: Rs 61,665 Deal: Rs 35,499 Buy Now 4. Bhumika Overseas Faux Leather Standard Chair Spruce up the vibe of your living room aesthetics with cool and colorful chairs that instantly give a snazzy and vibrant feel. This peppy yellow faux leather chair from Bhumika Overseas is one such number that will work as a mood booster and also amp up the style of your home. It is made of durable polypropylene upholstered with eco-friendly leather. The characteristic pattern of triangles and metal crossing at the wood legs further uplifts its modern outlook. The height of the chair is 17.5 inches and it's extremely durable.

Price: Rs 6999 Deal: Rs 3959 Buy Now 5. Amazon Brand - Solimo XXXL Bean Bag Bean bags are the ‘cool dudes’ of living room seaters and chairs. This ready-to-use, millennial favorite bean bag is made from leatherette fabric. Hence, it is fade and tear-resistant and has a longer life. This bean bag in brown hue is double stitched and comes with velcro and zipper for extra strength and durability. It is also equipped with a handle strap for moving it around easily. You sit in your most comfortable pose and relax in this snazzy bean bag. We think a bean bag or a couple of them can give your living room a cool look!

Price: Rs 6000 Deal: Rs 1789 Buy Now 6. Amazon Brand - Solimo Biela Single Seater Fabric Recliner Recliners are that luxe-class living room furniture that everyone in the home fights for! It assures ultimate comfort and back support. It is a must-have piece if you have elderly people living in your home. This brown-colored single-seater recliner features high-quality fabric, a plush feel, and a strong base. The lightweight design of it makes it easier while shifting and this durable product is also free of any chemicals like AZO dye and lead. Thanks to the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you can now make this recliner yours at 36 percent off!

Price: Rs 21999 Deal: Rs 12499 Buy Now 7. Nilkamal Contemporary Center Table Last but not the least, we bring to you this contemporary design rectangle coffee table! A center table completes the overall look and feel of a living room decor. Featured here is a standard model of a center table from Nilkamal. It is made from a polypropylene material that ensures 100 percent durability and sturdiness. The non-toxic plastic top of the table features high-load bearing capacity and has been made through rigorous safety tests. It is easy to assemble and also comes with a 1-year warranty.

Price: Rs 3850 Deal: Rs 2926 Buy Now From chairs, and tables to wall shelves, we hope our list of 7 best living room furniture pieces from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 convinced you to revamp your home decor. Living room furniture adds life to your abode. It not only impresses your guests but also puts you in a happy and comfy zone. Grab your favorites from the above-mentioned list without a second thought. All of them are available at discounted prices that you shouldn't miss out on! So hurry up and hit the buy button. You can thank us later! Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny.

