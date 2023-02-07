Top 35 Eloquent Birthday Poems for Mom to Make Her Smile Instantly

Get inspired and write an adorable birthday poem for mom as a special gift. She will surely treasure the moment and save that unique birthday card forever!

Eloquent Birthday Poems for Mom to Make Her Smile Instantly
Eloquent Birthday Poems for Mom to Make Her Smile Instantly

Writing birthday poems for mom on her special occasion is a meaningful and heartwarming way to express your feelings. Undoubtedly, birthdays are one of those special days when you get to celebrate, honor, and cheer the people you love and get to spend quality time with them. For children, it presents the most suitable opportunity to show their parents how much they adore and appreciate them. A heartfelt poem can capture and communicate your raw emotions to your mother in just a few words.

So, whether you are looking for a heartfelt poem to pen on her birthday card or a funny one to make her laugh, writing happy birthday mom poems will make her feel teary-eyed, delighted, proud, and on top of the world. Read on to get inspired!

35 Lovely Birthday Poems for Mom to Shower Her with Love

Heartfelt Birthday Poems for Mom

Heartfelt Birthday Poems for Mom

1. Special Mom 

My mother I love,

She came from above.

Gentle and kind,

A beautiful mind.

Today is her day,

With a birthday bouquet.

Her smile was so warm,

Our hearts will transform.

I wish her the most,

With this little toast.

Happiness and health,

Internal wealth.

– Martin Dejnicki

 

2. I Must Be Lucky 

How lucky am I

To have you by my side, precious mother

Your love shines through

In all that you do

So much you have said

So much I have heard

So much you have taught

So much I have learned

I know that we have had ups and downs

And sometimes even a little frown

You have always been there, so I will say

I love you and have a wonderfully special day.

– Valerie Radcliffe

 

3. Dearest Mother 

I may leave my thought unspoken

till a day like this is here –

I may seem to take for granted

all the things that make you dear.

But there is not a day that passes

that I am not reminded of –

Your kindness and your thoughtfulness,

your sweetness and your love.

And with every thought, I am wishing

that your life will always be –

As happy for you, wonderful mother

as you have made my life for me!

Have a Wonderful Day.

– Anonymous

 

4. A Heartfelt Wish

This heartfelt wish is just for you

Today is your special day

May all the dreams you do pursue

Be realized in every way.

A special person you are to me

You deserve the best of everything

So may this birthday and the coming year be

One that offers you the best that life may bring.

– Kate Summers

 

5. I Celebrate Your Life

Mom, your birthday means so much to me;

To have you in my life another year,

The time I spent enfolded in your love,

Each day, each moment with you is so dear.

I cherish the very special bond we have.

You lift my spirit in so many ways.

I celebrate your life; I honor you,

And send to you my love and care and praise.

– Joanna Fuchs

 

6. I Love You, Mom

You brighten up my life

With tender love and care.

When I reach out,

You are always there.

You are someone I can count on

When I need a helping hand.

You are warm and loving;

You always understand.

I am so thankful to have

A mom like you.

There is no other

Who could fill your shoes?

I always took it for granted

That you were there for me

And all the things you did,

But now I see.

You are such a good example

Of what a mom should be.

We always get along so well,

Even when we disagree.

You are so patient

And understanding.

You do not ask for anything.

You are outstanding.

You are so quick to give

And such a joy to be around.

You are such a good person.

You deserve a special crown.

You have a good heart.

You are honest and true.

You are the best mother,

And I really love you.

– Anonymous

 

7. A Birthday Prayer for Mom

Mom, I am talking to the Lord today,

Asking Him to bless you in every way.

Your birthday is a heartfelt day for me,

Because you will own my heart eternally.

Lord, please care for my sweet, loving mother,

Who gives so much; she is unlike any other.

Give her peace and happiness and more;

Love her, Lord; my mom, whom I adore.

– Joanna Fuchs

Cute Happy Birthday Poems for Mom

Cute Happy Birthday Poems for Mom

8. Quality Time

Each day and each moment that I spend with you,

Each loving memory old and new,

One thing I know for sure,

That your love is so pure,

Mom, there is no one like you,

Because you are God’s chosen few,

And I am super blessed to have you,

In my life,

A very happy birthday to you!

– Anonymous

 

9. Wishing You

Wishing you much happiness, dear

On this special day

And for the coming year

May blessings come your way.

Be thankful for each day you have

Thank God in heaven above

Fill your life with happiness, not sadness.

Remember you are loved.

– Kate Summers

 

10. Happy Birthday, Mom

Happy birthday, Mom!

May every second, minute

hour, day, and year of your life

be filled with the kind of

comfort, security, and happiness

you give unfailingly to me.

Without you, there would be

a gaping hole in my life, an emptiness

that only your love can fill.

Thank you, Mom, for all that you do,

for the extraordinary person, you are.

Happy Birthday, Mom!

– Joanna Fuchs

 

11. Cool Mom

You spread joy each night and day,

Your silent prayers and cool ways,

Mom, you are the lifeline of my life,

Without you, I can not survive

Happy birthday!

– Anonymous

 

12. Happy Birthday to You

Happy Birthday to you

there is so much to do,

lots of surprises to come

lots of hours of fun.

May this day bring you treats,

May your day be so sweet

happy birthday to you

there is so much to do.

– Wenona Elie

 

13. Great Mom

Happy birthday, Mom!

I hope everyone can see,

What a great mom you have always been,

And how much you mean to me.

I always think about you,

In times both good and bad,

For the things you taught are with me,

In happy times and sad.

On your birthday, I wish you joy,

Just like you pass around.

May all your good times multiply,

And happiness abounds.

– Karl Fuchs

 

14. Do Not Forget

Your birthday is the day I remember

all the wonderful things you do.

Time will fly; each day goes by,

and I have forgotten to say, “Thank you.”

Thank you for teaching me strength,

to have confidence while I grow,

for helping me through my biggest challenges,

and for teaching me what I know.

Although our paths may be distant,

and we spend so much time apart,

remember you are the one

who made the essence of my heart.

I will love you until my last breath,

this I know for sure,

as you are the first love I ever had,

and so I will love you forever more.

– Vicki Fearnley

Sweet Happy Birthday Poems for Mom

Sweet Happy Birthday Poems for Mom

15. Best Mum

Happy birthday…

To the mother who never tires

To the mother whose love never expires

To the mother who is always so caring

To the mother whose warmth is never-ending

To the mother who lives for her family

To the mother who always keeps us happy

To the mother who is better than the rest

To the mother whose hugs are the best.

– Anonymous

 

16. Flowers for Mum

The plants are glad to see the sun.

They turn their faces

to enjoy the fun!

When clouds bring down

a refreshing shower,

their leaves turn green

to embellish the flowers.

Sun or showers,

Whatever may come,

those gorgeous flowers

sing Happy Birthday, Mum!

– Shelagh E Osborn Wright

 

17. Your Birthday Gift

For your birthday miss

I would like to give you this

A great watch from the Swiss

Or that sweet trip to Paris

You are so sweet

With that great heartbeat

Mom, you are the gift of this sweet home

So I would like to take you to Rome

You know that we wish you a great birthday

As we wish for more sweet years.

– Khaoula Ouakar

 

18. Greatest Mom

Thoughtful lady, that works so hard,

Always been there, my dear lifeguard.

Places others before herself,

Proud of the pictures on her shelf.

When in pain, maintains her smile,

Multi-tasking, she is versatile.

With all of this; time she finds,

Her love for us constantly reminds us.

On her birthday, just want to say,

I do not know how I will repay.

Eternally grateful, I hope she will see,

The greatest mother and she will always be.

– Martin Dejnicki

 

19. This Bouquet Is for You

Mum, I know that you like flowers

and you like your gardening to

so I bought this bouquet special

so I can give it to you

as this is your special day

to celebrate your birthday

Have a wonderful day, mum!

– Nick Bowley

 

20. A Birthday Wish for Mother

You are a mother who is very dear

With a heart full of love and so sincere

With special wishes on the way

Just for you on your special day

You are so thoughtful kind and sharing

Always warm and oh so caring

Happy Birthday, Mother.

– Diane Hannah

 

21. Spring Is in the Air

Spring is in the air

The sun is breaking through

The rays are shining down

For a wonderful day for you.

This birthday wish is special.

With all that will come true

It’s sent with love and wishes

For a birthday just for you.

Happy Birthday, Mum.

– Sandra Carlse

Funny Birthday Poems for Mom

Funny Birthday Poems for Mom

22. Untitled

Thank God you are beautiful,

At least now I know,

That when I’m old,

I’ll remain beautiful.

Happy birthday, mom.

Stay beautiful always!

– Anonymous

 

23. Happy Birthday, Mom

I’ll go to the end of the world,

Do not take that seriously though,

The world seems to have no end.

So is your love in my heart,

Without an end.

Happy birthday.

– Anonymous

 

24. Going over the Hill So Fast?

Kindly slow down mother.

But aging happens fast,

So I will not bother.

But wish that you enjoy every year,

Every bit of it to the rear.

Happy birthday, mom!

– Anonymous

 

25. Untitled

Never heard the word "father nature"

Always heard "mother nature"

So this is a testimony,

It is not acrimony,

That even the earth,

Celebrates mothers to all extent.

Happy birthday, mother!

– Anonymous

 

26. Untitled

When you are old

And need a kick start,

Make sure to make a shout-out,

To me alone,

Who knows your entire zone,

I will be right there with you,

For you have been right here with me.

Happy birthday to you!

– Anonymous

 

27. Untitled

There is absolutely no way now,

To remove your effect on me.

You have rubbed off so well,

I feel,

And talk,

And walk,

And move like a mother already,

At such a tender age!

It is a good feeling though,

Happy birthday, mother!

– Anonymous

 

28. How Much Are You Loved?

More than bubble gum

or somersaults –

Piggy-back rides

or chocolate malts.

Cotton candy

a tire swing –

Mommy, you are loved

more than anything!

Happy Birthday Mommy, with Love!

– Anonymous

Thankful Happy Birthday Poems for Mom

Thankful Happy Birthday Poems for Mom

29. I Owe It All to Mother!

It is your birthday, Mom.

So I will raise a cheer.

Without you, my special, loving mom,

I would not be here.

Yes, I owe it all to you, Mom.

From the time that I was small,

You encouraged me in everything,

And tried not to let me fall.

Throughout my life your care,

Brightened each and every minute.

You loved me and enriched my life,

And I am so glad to have you in it!

– Karl Fuchs

 

30. Walking Sunshine

Dear Mother, I love you and want you to know,

I think of you often wherever I go.

You lift me up; you are like walking sunshine;

I am lucky to have a great mother like mine.

Your endless affection makes you special and rare;

I am always amazed by how much you care.

What you have given to me I can never repay,

Thank you, Mom, on your birthday.

– Joanna Fuchs

 

31. Your Birthday Means a Lot

Mom, your birthday means a lot

Especially to me;

You are smart and strong and all that is good;

It is true, indubitably!

That is why I send this birthday wish,

That all your dreams come true;

May your life be filled with happiness,

Because, Mom, I love you!

– Joanna Fuchs

 

32. All Your Efforts

All the efforts that you make to bring a smile to my face

The poise that you have

That elegance and grace

Mom, you are so very true in your ways

You make a pleasant vibe with the days

Mom, I love you for what you are

In my life, you are the true star

I love you so much

Wish you a loving birthday

Stay blessed in life!

– Anonymous

 

33. Visionary Mom

Mom, on your birthday

I celebrate you being you,

my extraordinary mother.

You have made such a difference,

created so much good in my life!

I celebrate your smart mothering,

your clever, creative methods

of gently molding your beloved child

into your vision of me:

a strong, capable adult,

an unselfish person of good character.

I celebrate your boundless

physical and emotional energy...

loving me, leading me, supporting me,

lifting me when I fall.

On your birthday, Mom,

I celebrate the best thing about my life...

having you as my mother.

– Joanna Fuchs

 

34. Mom's the Bomb

Happy Birthday to my mom;

As mothers go, you are the bomb!

You pick me up when I am down;

Around you, I can not wear a frown.

Your gifts cannot begin to say

How much you deserve this holiday.

Enjoy your birthday, Mom; take a break.

You are supermom, so take the cake!

– Joanna Fuchs

 

35. Birthday Thanks

Your birthday means a lot to me;

You raised me up and set me free.

Your birthday prompts me to let you know

You are in my heart, wherever I go.

I am thankful for you every day.

To celebrate you, Mom, I say,

Happy Birthday!

– Joanna Fuchs

Conclusion

Poems allow you to express your thoughts and sentiments in an eloquent manner. Whether you are looking for inspiration to write a poem by yourself for your mother or need a perfectly well-written piece to add to her birthday card or birthday letter, these lovely happy birthday poems for mom will help you uniquely express your feelings and give her something that she will cherish forever.

Have you ever written a poem for your mother? We would love to read it! So, share with us in the comments section below!

FAQs

How can I praise my mom on her birthday?
You can praise your mom on her birthday by writing a heartfelt letter, poem, or birthday wish which tells her how much she means to you and how grateful you are for everything she has done for you.
What words describe a mother?
All twenty-six alphabets are not nearly enough to describe a mother. However, the adjectives that somehow do justice while describing a mother include strong, mindful, loving, kind, generous, intense, endearing, protective, compassionate, intuitive, and extraordinary.
How can I express my love for my mother?
There are several ways to express your love for your mother. You can directly confess it to her – either face-to-face or through a card, text, or call. Alternatively, you can choose indirect ways like gifting her favorite things, buying her flowers, having a genuine conversation with her, listening to whatever bothers her, making her favorite snack, etc.
