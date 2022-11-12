Top 150+ Long-Distance Birthday Wishes for Girlfriend to Make Her Day Special

Birthdays are always one of the most special times of the year for all of us. And It becomes slightly painful when we are not able to celebrate our special day with our special someone. However, on the other hand, think about all the ways your boyfriend may surprise you. For all the boyfriends out there, how about writing long-distance birthday wishes for your girlfriend or wife?

So, do not let distance get in between your love. Choose to express your love, desires, and things you would want to do with them if you were together from our curated list of best birthday quotes for your girlfriend in a long-distance relationship. Top 150+ Long-Distance Birthday Wishes for Girlfriend or Wife From romantic and sweet to heartfelt and funny - you will find the perfect quote here to wish your long-distance girlfriend or wife. Take your pick, and do not forget to save this article! Romantic Birthday Wishes for Long-Distance Girlfriend

"You have been a terrific friend and the loveliest girlfriend a guy can ask for. Your kindness and love bring out the best in me and make me want to be a much better person. Love you, now and forever, my love!" "Wish you a fun-filled and wonderful birthday, dear wife! When we are together again, I promise we will celebrate how wonderful and awesome a person you are. Sending your way the happiest wishes and sweetest love!" "Each day begins with thinking about you and ends with you on my mind. You are the sole reason I keep going. Happiest Birthday to the woman who defines me!" "My love, I consider myself immensely blessed with heavenly love whenever I am with you. You make my world sweeter and brighter every day. Happy Birthday to my darling girlfriend!" "Baby, you came to my life like a storm that blew me off my feet, but I cannot get enough of you. Forever be mine, please? Happy Birthday!" "From being my best friend and girlfriend to being my wife - you have played many remarkable roles in my life. Your birthday is a perfect opportunity for me to thank you for everything you have done. I love you, darling, and Happy Birthday!" "I have every reason to believe that you were born to make my life beautiful. Nobody in the world can love me more than you do. Happiest Birthday to my life!" "In this special birthday wish, I want to express my undying love and sincerest gratitude for you. You have given me immense happiness. And today, I am glad to celebrate such an outstanding girlfriend. Happy Birthday, darling!" "You fill my heart with the brightest and happiest thoughts. You have graced my life with so much cheer and positivity. Have a blessed and Happiest Birthday, my sunshine." "If not for you, I would be lost, my love. I hope you know how much I cherish you. Happy Birthday!" "I pledge my sincerest love to you, my lovely wife. I love you from the very core of my heart. Happy Birthday, honey!" "Every day, I count my blessings and remind myself that I am married to a woman who is my true love and best friend. I wish you a world of happiness on your Birthday!" "If I was given a choice, I would have chosen you without a second thought. I thank God every day because even without a choice, He still gave me the best! Happy Birthday, honey!" "My wishes are always with you. Your birthday reminds me of just how special and amazing you are. I wish you a splendid celebration. Happiest Birthday, my love!" "There is nothing in this world sweeter than your smile. Today, I wish your moments be full of joy and cheers. Happy Birthday, honey!" "Wishing you my sincerest love, my sweet wifey. Even though we are miles apart, I hope you can feel my hugs and kisses through this extra special birthday card!" "It is tough being away from you on your special day. Happy Birthday to my precious girlfriend. Love you, now and always, my dearest!" "You are so far away from me, yet so close to my heart. You are constantly on my mind, and on your birthday, I regret that I am not able to hold you in my arms and tell you how much you mean to me. Thank you for giving me so many beautiful memories over the years. I miss you!" "Happiest Birthday to the most beautiful and compassionate woman I know. You complete me in every way possible. I love you, my sweetheart." "Life loses all meaning when I do not get to see you. Right now, I am miles away from you, but you still own my heart. Happiest Birthday, honey!" "Your eyes twinkle when you smile, filling my heart with pure love. You are a huge part of me. Happy Birthday to my exquisite girlfriend!" "Baby, I owe you my life. Thank you for filling it with happiness, love, and compassion. I treasure every special moment I spend with you, and I wish we were not so far apart on your special day, my sweet love." "Whenever you hold my hand, I feel like the luckiest guy in the world. I am never going to let go of you. Happy Birthday!" "It is so damn easy to love you, my darling. Your smile, kind heart, and humility fill me with massive pleasure. Wishing my queen a magnificently Happy Birthday!" "I can assure you that my feelings for you will not fade during this lifetime. Everything you do makes me fall in love with you again and again. Happy Birthday, my love!" "So many things have changed, and so many years have passed by. However, you have remained the same gorgeous girl that I knew from the start. Happiest Birthday, beautiful!" "It is the greatest day of the year - your birthday! I love you, my darling. May your birthday bring you lots of happiness and love!" "Your happy thoughts and loving words give me an immeasurable sense of joy. Happy Birthday, my precious darling." "From being best friends to lovers, we have come a long way. Now, I cannot imagine my life without your presence. Happiest Birthday to you!" "I never thought I would be capable of loving anyone as much as I love you. It breaks my heart that I am not with you to celebrate your incredible day. Happy Birthday, my beloved wife." "I remember your last Birthday. I held you close and wished that the moment would never end. Unfortunately, this time around we are not together on your special day. So, here are some extra hugs and kisses. Happy Birthday, my lovely!" "I could never have asked for a better person to be my wife. You are my happiness and pillar of strength. You are the prettiest lady I know. Happiest Birthday to my babe!" "A beautiful wish for my special girl brought to you by this lucky card that gets to be there with you on your Birthday. I wish I was there to see the happiness on your face and hear your racing heartbeat!" "No amount of words can ever be enough to express my feelings for you. Happiest Birthday to the love of my life! Wishing you all the happiness in this world!" "On your birthday, I want you to know that you bring a lot of meaning into my life. Let us age gracefully together. I love you! Happy Birthday, darling." "It is going to be a long time before we meet again. On your Birthday, I wanted to tell you that you complete me. Even though we are apart now, I hold you close to my heart and hope you will be in my arms soon. I miss you, my love!" "As long as you stand by me, I will cross over every hurdle coming my way. Happy Birthday, sweetie!" "You are so much more than my wife - you are my bestest buddy, my confidante, and my partner in crime. On your birthday, I want to remind you that you are truly unique and special. Have a fabulous day, my darling." "Happy Birthday to you, babe! Keep on shining like the star you are, and never let anyone dim the light of your eyes! I love you so much!" "Even the flowers in my garden envy you because you are way more gorgeous. I simply do not see any reason why I should not consider myself the luckiest guy in the world. Happy Birthday, my gorgeous girlfriend!" “There is nothing that can stop me from thinking about you on your birthday, not even a thousand miles. You are constantly on my mind. I wish you a splendid day and Happiest Birthday, my love!" "My dear wife, you have been my friend, guide, and philosopher. It is a real blessing that I got to travel the journey of life with you by my side. My warmest and happiest wishes on your special day!" "Dearest love, it is YOUR birthday. Sending your way lots of love, kisses, and hugs. The distance between us only makes me yearn more for you. I love you very much!" "My sweetheart, I am infinitely blessed to have you in my life. You have given me some of the best moments and the best home that I look forward to coming back to each time I am away from you. Happiest Birthday, my beautiful pumpkin!" "Happy Birthday to the most loving, incredible, beautiful, and amazing girlfriend on this planet. You are a true gem. Happy Birthday, once again, my love!" "You ignited a fire in my heart. And that flame has been burning bright since the very first day we met. I am lucky to have you. Happy Birthday, babe!" "It was love at first sight, and with each passing day, I love you even more. Happy Birthday to an awesome and beautiful wife!" "Together, we can scale mountains and enjoy even the simplest pleasures of life. I think we make a great team, and I cannot think of life without you. Happiest Birthday! Have a great day!" "Every moment I spend with you feels so magical. I will forever love you. Happy Birthday, dearest girlfriend!" "There is no world without you. My love, be with me till the end of time. Happy birthday, my lovely wife!" Heart-touching Long-Distance Birthday Wishes for Girlfriend

"Life seems unfair as I am not there to celebrate your birthday. But hey, many happy returns of the day, baby!" "You make my life seem sweet and shiny even on the gloomiest days! I love you! Happy Birthday, darling!" "On this blessed day, I am sending you my love and cozy hugs. Thank you for merely existing and making everything so easy. Have a fabulous Birthday, you gorgeous lady!" "Your touch makes me forget all the heartaches I have. Your look heals all the pain I feel. Happiest Birthday my happiness, remedy, peace, love, and everything else you can possibly think of!" "For me, seeing you smile is like breathing oxygen. I promise to dedicate my life to make you smile every single moment! Happiest Birthday my oxygen!" "Just like the Earth needs the sun to start the day, I need you to start mine. Happiest Birthday, my darling girlfriend!" "On this day, a beautiful princess came into this world. She made my life the happiest one. And I want to live the remaining of my life with you. Happy Birthday, sweetie!" "You are the one I had been looking for throughout my life. Thank you for all your efforts to make our life wonderful. Happy Birthday, my lucky charm, my girlfriend!" "Our hearts are united, and the miles apart can never matter! Happy Birthday, my darling! I love you." "Today I am celebrating what an awesome woman you are! Happy Birthday, sweetheart. Sending you my hugs and kisses - though I wish I could deliver them by myself! Love you tons." "I know that I am far away. However, I am celebrating your birthday with you in spirit! Thanks for being my girlfriend. Happy Birthday." "All I pray to Lord is for health, happiness, and togetherness. Hope to celebrate your next birthday together. Happy Birthday, future wifey." "To the world, you might be just an ordinary person. However, you make my life extraordinary! So, here is me wishing you a super extraordinary Birthday!" "Wishing my best friend, my girlfriend the warmest and Happiest Birthday. May your day be filled with love, laughter, and joy. I miss having you around. Love you loads, bug!" "Before meeting you, I had no faith in genuine love. You are the one thing that completes me. Wishing you a Happy Birthday, my life!" "I am sending you my warmest hugs and blessings on your birthday. May you achieve your dreams and enjoy every bit of your time, babe. I miss you!" "Happiest Birthday to the only person who lives in my heart. I hope this year, all your dreams turn into reality. I'm missing you so bad, baby!" "You are the reason for my heartbeat. Thank you for making everything worthwhile. Happiest Birthday, my one and only!" "Even if we are not by each other’s side today - please remember that we are always connected by the heart. Happiest Birthday to my beautiful girlfriend. May you have the most tremendous one!" "It certainly is a blessing to have you in my life, honey. Thanks for being mine. Happiest Birthday! I miss you at every moment." Sweet Birthday Wishes for Long-Distance Girlfriend

"A very Happy Birthday to you, my love! Being with you is nothing less than a sweet treat. It makes me sad that I am not with you on your special day." "Kudos on completing yet another year. May this birthday start with many lovely blessings from your close ones and an abundance of enthusiasm, energy, and zeal for life. Happiest Birthday, my sweetheart!" "Dearest wife, who knew that life with you would be such an exciting adventure? I wish you the most enjoyable and Happy Birthday!" "Happiest Birthday to the most incredible and thoughtful girlfriend on this planet. I miss you, love." "Oh my darling, what good times we shared on your Birthday. We enjoyed many memorable moments. I miss you. Happy Birthday, sweetie!" "I just can not wait to be with you, holding your hands and gazing into your eyes. I hope your birthday is a new beginning and brings you joy, contentment, love, and a bright future. You are the best, my dear. Happy Birthday!" "There is only so much a man can do when he is away from his girlfriend on her birthday. I'm constantly thinking of you, remembering our treasured moments. Happy Birthday, gorgeous!" "Nothing can be as sweet as you, not even a birthday cake. Happy Birthday to the most exquisite girlfriend in this world!" "My precious wife, you are a beautiful package, full of love, life, and cheer. I am so glad that I married you. I love you, my angel, and I miss you with all my heart!" "The world seems incomplete and dry when you are not around. My mind keeps going back to the memorable moments we have had together. Sending you my warmest wishes on your Birthday!" "Happy Birthday to the most special lady. On your birthday, you deserve nothing less than the best. Wishing you my brightest and merriest thoughts. I miss you!" "Every day spent with you is a blessing. Having you in my life means so much to me. Happy Birthday, my dearest girlfriend. See you super soon!" "Every moment spent with you is like a revelation. You make me laugh and have always tolerated my little quirks, and I love you for that. Happy Birthday, sweetie. I miss you." "The wait to see you is long and painful, but I know that at the end of this road, I will get to see you, my darling. It saddens me that I can not kiss you and tell you how much I love you on your special day. Until we meet again, Happiest Birthday, my sweet angel!" "It was easy to fall in love with someone as thoughtful and fabulous as you are. We are not together, but our hearts are in sync. Happy Birthday! I love you, babe." "You still make me feel like a teenager who fell in love and married his high school sweetheart. You are an amazing wife. Happiest Birthday, darling!" "A special happy birthday message for my dearest sweetheart. Nothing or no one can ever replace you, my love. Happiest Birthday to a fabulous person and a terrific wife!" "You are my favorite girl on this planet. Your happiness is what I live for. Keep smiling, my queen, and I will be back with you in no time. Happy Birthday, sweetie!" "It fills my heart with guilt that I am not with you on your special day. I look forward to the time that we can be together again. Happiest Birthday, my love!" "May you have a fabulous birthday. It is YOUR day, and I hope that God blesses you with all the good things you deserve. See you soon, my love!" "I am not with you, my angel, but I hope your day is full of beautiful memories. Hope to see you soon, gorgeous. Happy Birthday!" "Have a blessed and Happy Birthday, honey! On this day, I celebrate you, your enthusiasm for life, beautiful heart, and compassion for others." "When I think of you, only love comes to my mind. You are stunningly beautiful and unique. Happy Birthday, sweetie. I miss you!" "With each passing year, you become sweeter, wiser, and more beautiful. You are a perfect example of beauty with elegance. Happy Birthday, my angel. I love you." "Who said there is no such thing as “perfect”? You, my darling, are just perfect for me. And I am lucky to be with a woman who has so much affection and love to share. Happy Birthday, sweetheart!" "Your lively laughter and infectious smile fill me with love and joy. My heart yearns for you on your birthday. Happy Birthday to the loveliest wife in the world!" "You have stood by me through thick and thin. What more could I have asked for? I love you, darling, now and forever. Happy Birthday!" "Each birthday, you look more and more captivating. You are an amazingly gentle and kind soul, and I am glad you are in my life. Happy Birthday, gorgeous!" "I promise we will celebrate your birthday together next year. I wish you the best in life and success in all your endeavors. Sending you birthday cheers from several miles. I love you!" "You are extraordinary, stunning, delightful, and comforting. I miss you every day. Happy Birthday, honey!" "My sweetest girlfriend, you have filled my life with so much light and color. Happiest Birthday to the most precious person I know!" "It does not matter what I do or where I go; you travel with me everywhere. You are always in my heart, my love. Happy Birthday to my special girl!" Funny Long-Distance Birthday Wishes for Girlfriend

"The wishes you make as you blow out the candles on your cake will all come true because that is exactly what I wished for too. Happy Birthday, baby! "I explored online and went to all the old and new shops. But I still could not find anything that was as stunning as you. Happy Birthday, my girl!" "I have a birthday offer for you, but it is valid only for 24 hours. I will grant absolutely any wish you make. Your wish is my command, my queen. Happy Birthday!" "I'm glad I do not have to see you grumpy when I woke you on your birthday morning. Naah, babe, I miss you so much. Happiest Birthday!" "Although age is just a number, it matters sometimes. So, tell me, love, how many candles will there be on the cake?" "Happy Birthday, my love! I called in sick at work today because I am lovesick for you. So, can you please cure me with your love dose?" "I’m suffering from asthma because you took my heart away! Happy Birthday, sweetie." "Thanks for being such an awesome girlfriend to the finest boyfriend (ever) in the world. I love you and miss you a lot, baby!" "Today is your special day. Make as many wishes as you desire because you will not get this chance again. Happy Birthday!" "You are the luckiest girl because you are blessed to have me as your boyfriend. Happiest Birthday, and lots of love to you!" "I wish I could celebrate with you today rather than going completely broke all at once to make up for extra celebrations. JK, going broke for you is okay. Happy Birthday, girlfriend!" "Happiest Birthday to my lovely girlfriend and the favorite song inside my head. Love you to the moon and back - woah, THAT’S A LOT!" "May you be blessed with all the best things just like you were blessed with me. Happiest Birthday! I miss you every day." "It does not matter if we have wrinkles on our faces as long as our love stays young forever. So, do not worry, baby. Your wrinkles won’t bother me. Happy Birthday, my love!" "After thorough analysis, I can finally state that you indeed are prettier than the prettiest princess! Happy Birthday to my prettiest girlfriend!" "You already have my love baby, what more do you want as your birthday gift? Happy Birthday, sweetheart!" "You smiled at me, and I fell right off the chair! But the pain was worth it. Happy Birthday, sweetheart!" "What do you get when you mix beauty and hotness and then fuse them with a sexy personality? YOU, my birthday lady!" "I still cannot believe your birthday is not declared a national holiday yet. Happy Birthday, babe!" "Although you are older than yesterday, you certainly are no less mesmerizing than yesterday. I still find you super attractive and adorable. Happy Birthday, love!" Short Yet Best Birthday Wishes for Long-Distance Girlfriend

"Happy Birthday! I just typed ‘Best girl of this planet,’ and Google showed me your photos!" "You are one of the most precious people in my life, and I could not be happier to have you beside me. Happy Birthday to you, my love!" "I will never be tired of loving you. I wish you the brightest and most colorful celebration of your Birthday. I love you!" "Happy Birthday, my love. I love you the most. Days will pass, but my love for you will never change." "Happiest Birthday, babe. Thank you for being born and being there for me in my dull life." "Happiest Birthday, my love! Can we keep celebrating this day together for 100 more years?" "On this special day, I wanna say something like, I can not think of a single moment without you, and I love you so much. Happy Birthday, my soul mate!" "Happiest Birthday, gorgeous! You are the perfect definition of beauty with brains!" "Happy Birthday, my dearest girlfriend. We might be a world apart, but you are my only sunshine!" "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl I have ever seen! You are the ray of sunshine in my life." "I love you for everything you are. Happy Birthday, my love!" "You are my biggest dream that came true. I cannot thank God enough for giving me such a beautiful flower. Happy Birthday, babe!" "The universe may turn upside down, but you will always be the prettiest girl in town. Happy Birthday my queen!" "I wanted to give you the best gift on your Birthday, but then I realized that nothing tops me! Hah, Happy Birthday, darling!" "Happy Birthday to the most wonderful person in my life! I wish you to have a pleasant day with all the people you love!" "Happy Birthday to my lovely girlfriend. I pray that God blesses you with infinite peace, happiness, and prosperity." "You are the sun and moon of my life. Life seems so beautiful when spending time with you. You truly are a blessing. Many happy returns of the day!" "You are the one who rules my world and completes my life. Happy Birthday, my love!" "Happy Birthday to you my dream girl. Many many happy returns of the day. I am so lucky to have you!" "Happy Birthday, sweetheart. I wish you all the happiness, success, and love in the world." "Happy Birthday, my girl. You make my heartbeat stop and make my life fantastic. I love you!" "Even these flowers are jealous of your beauty, sweetheart! Happy Birthday to you!" "You are the reason I smile, my source of love and happiness. Happy Birthday, my life." "Baby, you have loved me unconditionally and have also inspired me in a thousand ways. You are the best! Happy Birthday to you, my love!" "The distance means nothing because you mean everything to me. I'm sending you all my love, prayers, and admiration, sweetheart. Thanks for being the most amazing person. Happiest Birthday! XOXO" "Happy Birthday, sweetie! May every single of your wishes come true. Many happy returns of the day." "I had asked for a blessing, and God gave me you! Happiest Birthday to the best girlfriend ever. Love you forever!" "You are the most quirky person I have met! I love you, and Happy Birthday!" "I simply cannot express my love for you in words. Happiest Birthday to the ruler of my heart!" "You are the reason why my life seems abundant and complete. You bring smiles to my face every day. Happy Birthday, my love!" Conclusion