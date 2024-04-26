Shraddha Arya, popularly known for her role in Kundali Bhagya enjoys a substantial fan base. She consistently shares glimpses of her life, actively interacting with her followers on social media.

A few hours ago, the Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha delighted fans with a rib-tickling video alongside her co-actor Akanksha Juneja.

Shraddha Arya shares hilarious reel with Akanksha Juneja

Earlier today, Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle and delighted her fans by showcasing two contrasting reactions to a video, leaving fans in splits.

In the clip, While Akanksha couldn't hold back her chuckles, Shraddha's contagious laughter had fans rolling on the floor. She wrote, “There are always two types of people..”

She wrote in the caption, “Which one are you????” Dressed in an elegant embroidered white saree with stunning red earrings, Shraddha exuded grace even as she brought smiles to her followers' faces.

Fan reactions

As soon as Shraddha Arya uploaded the video, the comment section lit up with laughter as fans showered Shraddha with compliments. One user expressed, “Sarya ma'am so cute hasi aap jese v karo mujhe bhut pasand ho aap. (Sarya ma'am, you are so cute and funny. However you are, I really like you).” Another user commented, “Shraddha, you are the best content maker, I love your clips, please come back to your YouTube channel.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

About Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya became well-known for her performance in the beloved music video Soniye Heeriye. She showcased her talent in Bollywood by appearing alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the film Nishabd. Her television career includes several shows like Mai Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, Dream Girl: Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and Kundali Bhagya. Furthermore, she was part of the successful movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

About Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya revolves around a romantic triangle involving Karan, Preeta, and Rishabh, portrayed by actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, and Manit Jaura, respectively. The chemistry between Preeta and Karan, affectionately known as ‘PreeRan,’ captured the hearts of many viewers and earned widespread praise.

Following a time leap, Shraddha's character undergoes memory loss. Actors Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad were introduced as the next-generation leads, while Baseer Ali joined the cast portraying a morally ambiguous character.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi reflects on selective role choices, says, 'I don't disrespect myself anymore'