21 Poems For Daughters to Make Her Feel Precious

Poems, undoubtedly, have a way that touches your heart most subtly - be it the rhyme, the verse, or a quote. Whether a grown-up lady or a sweet little beautiful girl, when parents express their love using literature in the form of poems for daughters, it somehow becomes a heart-warming core memory in their bond. Below you will find a collection of adorable and beautiful daughter poems that will help you express how glad you are to be her parents and will surely fill her heart with warmth and love! Read on.

21 Poems for Daughters to Make Them Feel Special Love Poem to My Daughter

Dearest daughter, every time I look at your pretty face, It reminds me of my old days. It feels amazing to see my own image in front of me, It is just that you are prettier than I could ever be. You are beautiful, my dear, and so is your heart, Your mind is even magnificent, so clean yet unbelievably smart. I am so proud to see you grow into such a lovely woman, You, dear daughter, are the best gift to me God has ever given. -Anonymous You laugh with me, When I am hearty and happy. My dear, You cry with me, When it is the smallest and saddest thing. Thanks for being such a wonderful daughter that you are, Always shine like the brightest star! -Anonymous Grow up pretty and confident, my baby girl, You have the will to go so far. See the meanings of things that matter, For those will take you where you are. See positive insights in life, That will help you to strive forever. Try my girl if you have the wish to do, Nobody can really stop you. Just be who you want to be, And life will be so merry. You stay close to my heart and near, I love you a lot, my daughter dear. -Anonymous She does everything without any reason, She is just the same in every season. She cares and does not make you feel, She does everything for you with great zeal. You do not have to tell her anything, She is the sparkle of life, very cute bling! -Anonymous Proud-of-My-Daughter Poems

An angel sent from heaven For me, she left her wings – I wonder if she knows how much joy to me she brings. She illuminates all my days with her charm and smile – She helps me gain perception on only things worthwhile. Her flawless face lights up a room she’s so gentle, soft, and sweet – Delicate and delightful the nicest girl you’ll meet. She tries her very best to always do what’s right – Her caring gentle nature to watch is a delight. When she sees someone suffering she goes straight to their aide – She will do all she can to help that’s just how she was made. She makes me proud in all she does so much happiness she brings – She’s my daughter, she’s my angel sent to earth, without her wings. -Toni Kane For someone, who’s younger than me, You taught me so much about womanhood. Your intelligence and your wit, Brightens up my day. For that, I want to thank you, my little queen, And know that I love you, darling. -Anonymous We lay on the ground on the tall green grass And looked at the blue, blue sky. We watched the drifting of snowy clouds My little daughter and I Then I noticed a shape like a fleecy lamb Among the mounds of white I pointed it out to her searching eye And heard her cry of delight. Soon she was seeing many forms In the clouds up over her head A kitten, an angel, a ghost, a tree A child and a funny-shaped bed Her imagination knew no bounds And the discovery became a game As the clouds drifted and shifted away No shape remained the same So life will change her path and mine But always that memory will be Clearly etched of that happy day For my little daughter and me -Marian Wheaton Your one smile brightens up my whole day, I do not have any words to say. You came into my life at a time when it was dark, You have added a new spark. It is lovely to have a daughter like you, I think I am like the blessed few! -Anonymous Father Poems for Daughters

My wonderful daughter, the delight of my heart, I hope that you know you are both lovely and smart. I cherish you dearly for the person you are, You have passion and caring that will carry you far. Wherever you go you will be watched by my love, And we’ll always be close like a hand in a glove. May the years treat you kindly, may laughter hold sway, And I am here for you always if your blue skies turn gray. -Amanda R My sweet and gentle daughter, You make your father proud. You stand for what you believe in, And sing your song aloud. I love you oh so dearly, My amazing girl! You make your daddy teary, When you shine out in the world. -Anonymous A daughter is a beauty at its finest. Heart of an angel, soul so pure and sweet. Daughters are one of God’s most precious gifts that he has bestowed upon the world. Angels in Heaven do not compare to your beauty and grace, my ever-so-beautiful and lovely daughter. Seeing you at birth brought more joy to me than all the money in the world could ever do. You are morning, bright, and shining, You are noon, you reside at the highest point in my heart, You are the dew-kissed night. You are my daughter, heart, and soul. -Velmar Pewee Hale Johnson Mother Poems for Daughters

When you were small, You used to cry in vain. I used to comfort you, Even in small pain. You would say, mom, please hold me tight, I would take you in my arms to calm your fright. Now you have grown up to be so wise, Without you, I won’t survive. Love you, my daughter! -Anonymous All mothers need a daughter someone like her to be To dress her up and take her out for all the world to see. To brush her hair so shiny the pretty bows to tie To teach her how to clean her room and how to bake a pie. Then one day when she is older and finds her love so true She never will forget the many things she learned from you. Someday she’ll have her children my wish for her would be To have a lovely daughter one who is just like her! -Mary Pickering You turned out even better Than I often dreamed you’d be; You are more than I had hoped for; You are a sweet reward to me. You grew up to be a mother Full of wisdom, warmth, and love, A good and fine role model, A blessing from above. I could not be any prouder Than I am today of you; You are my daughter and my friend, And a wonderful person, too. You have my love forever; I adored you from the start; It is a privilege to be your mother, Dear daughter of my heart. -Joanna Fuchs From the day that you were born, And I held you very close, I knew in my joyful heart, That you’re my very precious rose. My life changed for the better, I felt it in my heart. I just knew, for the rest of my life, We’d never be apart. Months and years have passed, And I watched you mature and grow, I promised myself, forever, My love for you, I’ll show. I wish you a beautiful life, Filled with joy and infinite bliss. I’ll always be your mother, And my precious rose, I kiss. -Unknown Short Poems for Daughters

My darling girl, I love you more than words can tell. And each day as you grow, My one desire is for you to know, That all who meet you wish you well. -Anonymous On the day you were born, You were the cutest thing, In my life. And as you got older, You were still my cutie pie. No matter what you did, I still loved you, And to this day, I feel the same. -Anonymous Daughter brings joy to your life, She gives you inner peace. Looking at her face, All the tensions do cease. Proud to have you in my life, Without you, how will I survive? Love you, sweetheart! -Anonymous I love your enthusiasm, your joy, and your bright smile, With you in my mind, I can go for miles and miles. I love you so much, there is no need to be coy, I love you so much; you are my pride and my joy. -Anonymous When you were little, You and I always talked about your day. Years later, though, it’s not every day, We still talk about your day. And I’m glad to hear you, Just know, my sweet daughter, I will always love you. -Anonymous You are full of so many colors, It always fills me with so much wonder. Red as a rose, blue as a bird, Yellow as straw, white as the sky. So many colors make you who you are, In my eyes, you are my star. -Anonymous Conclusion Words are indeed one of the most powerful ways of communication. And when mere words take the creative form of poems and verses, the effect is almost magical. So, next time when you feel short of words to tell your precious daughter how proud you are of her or how much you love her, pick one from this compilation of poems for daughters and make her jump with joy and happiness!

