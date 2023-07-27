Inspiring Happy Quotes: Illuminating Words for a Joyful Life

Presenting you with our best collection of 111 happy quotes. Happiness possesses an extraordinary essence, illuminating the world with an intensified radiance. It engenders a profound sense of well-being, forming the bedrock of a life filled with joy and fulfillment. Regrettably, life's journey is punctuated with setbacks and hardships.

Yet, amidst these testing moments, the presence of a few uplifting happiness quotes can make a notable impact, elevating your spirits and infusing brightness into your demeanor. We have meticulously curated a collection of the most inspiring quotes about happiness to cater to this need — words that soar your soul and invigorate your disposition.

111 Happy Quotes to Brighten Your Days

Happiness Quotes

1. “Our greatest happiness does not depend on the condition of life in which chance has placed us, but is always the result of a good conscience, good health, occupation, and freedom in all just pursuits.” — Thomas Jefferson

2. “When what we are is what we want to be, that’s happiness.” — Malcolm Forbes

3. “It is not God’s will merely that we should be happy, but that we should make ourselves happy.” — Immanuel Kant

4. “Joy, rather than happiness, is the goal of life, for joy is the emotion which accompanies our fulfilling our natures as human beings. It is based on the experience of one’s identity as a being of worth and dignity.” — Rollo May

5. “The best way to pay for a lovely moment is to enjoy it.” — Richard Bach

6. “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” — Ludwig Jacobowski

7. “For every minute you are angry you lose sixty seconds of happiness.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

8. “We don’t laugh because we’re happy – we’re happy because we laugh.” — William James

9. “Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you respond to it.” — Lou Holtz

10. “Three grand essentials to happiness in this life are something to do, something to love, and something to hope for.” — Joseph Addison

11. “Happiness is acceptance” — Invajy

12. “Happiness? That’s nothing more than health and a poor memory.” — Albert Schweitzer

13. “Happiness cannot be traveled to, owned, earned, worn, or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace, and gratitude.” — Denis Waitley

14. “I am very happy because I have conquered myself and not the world. I am very happy because I have loved the world and not myself.” — Sri Chinmoy

15. “Optimism is a happiness magnet. If you stay positive, good things and good people will be drawn to you.” — Mary Lou Retton

16. “The most important thing is to enjoy your life – to be happy – it’s all that matters.” — Audrey Hepburn

17. “If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion.” — Dalai Lama

18. “Happiness consists of living each day as if it were the first day of your honeymoon and the last day of your vacation.” — Leo Tolstoy

Quotes About Being Happy

19. “There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved.” — George Sand

20. “Happiness comes in waves. you will find it again.” — Invajy

21. “The purpose of our lives is to be happy.” — Dalai Lama

22. “Being happy never goes out of style.” — Lilly Pulitzer

23. “The unhappy derive comfort from the misfortunes of others.” — Aesop

24. “A table, a chair, a bowl of fruit, and a violin; what else does a man need to be happy?” — Albert Einstein

25. “Happy he who learns to bear what he cannot change.” — Friedrich Schiller

26. “The best way to cheer yourself is to try to cheer someone else up.” — Mark Twain

27. “The art of being happy lies in the power of extracting happiness from common things.” — Henry Ward Beecher

28. “The secret to happiness is freedom… And the secret to freedom is courage.” — Thucydides

29. “A happy life consists not in the absence, but in the mastery of hardships.” — Helen Keller

30. “Success is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get.” — Dale Carnegie

31. Happiness is a choice. You can choose to be happy. There’s going to be stress in life, but it’s your choice whether you let it affect you or not. — Valerie Bertinelli

32. “If you want to be happy, set a goal that commands your thoughts, liberates your energy, and inspires your hopes.” — Andrew Carnegie

33. “The key to being happy is knowing you have the power to choose what to accept and what to let go. ” — Dodinsky

34. “Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time.” — Marthe Troly-Curtin

35. “Happiness is not in the mere possession of money; it lies in the joy of achievement, in the thrill of creative effort.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt

36. “The foolish man seeks happiness in the distance, the wise grows it under his feet.” — James Oppenheim

37. “There is only one cause of unhappiness: the false beliefs you have in your head, beliefs so widespread, so commonly held, that it never occurs to you to question them.” — Anthony de Mello

38. “Happy people plan actions, they don’t plan results.” — Dennis Waitley

39. “What you do not want done to yourself, do not do to others.” — Confucius

40. “Happiness is living in the present moment. Mindfulness makes you happier than ever before.” — Invajy

41. “Happiness is a by-product of an effort to make someone else happy.” — Gretta Brooker Palmer

Quotes About Happiness

42. “The reason people find it so hard to be happy is that they always see the past better than it was, the present worse than it is, and the future less resolved than it will be.” — Marcel Pagnol

43. “Happiness depends upon ourselves.” — Aristotle

44. “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” — Confucius

45. “Be happy with what you have. Be excited about what you want.” — Alan Cohen

46. “Happiness is a state where nothing is missing.” — Naval Ravikant

47. “The greatest happiness you can have is knowing that you do not necessarily require happiness.” — William Saroyan

48. “We can’t control the world. We can only (barely) control our own reactions to it. Happiness is largely a choice, not a right or entitlement.” — David C. Hill

49. “A great obstacle to happiness is to expect too much happiness.” — Bernard de Fontenelle

50. “The search for happiness is one of the chief sources of unhappiness.” — Eric Hoffer

51. “If you do not mess your mind, you will naturally be joyful.” — Sadhguru

52. “The secret of happiness is low expectations.” — Barry Schwartz

53. “Happiness comes from peace. Peace comes from indifference” — Naval Ravikant

54. “As people spin faster and faster in the pursuit of merely personal happiness, they become exhausted in the futile effort of chasing themselves.” — Andrew Delbanco

55. “Happiness is always the serendipitous result of looking for something else.” — Dr. Idel Dreimer

Happy Life Quotes

56. “Happiness is not a goal; it is a by-product.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

57. “Happiness is a place between too much and too little.” — Finnish proverb

58. “All happiness or unhappiness solely depends upon the quality of the object to which we are attached by love.” — Baruch Spinoza

59. “Happiness is not you get what you like. Happiness is you like what you get.” — Invajy

60. “Learn to value yourself, which means: fight for your happiness.” — Ayn Rand

61. “The true secret of happiness lies in the taking a genuine interest in all the details of daily life.” — William Morris

62. “The moments of happiness we enjoy take us by surprise. It is not that we seize them, but that they seize us.” — Ashley Montagu

63. “Happiness consists more in conveniences of pleasure that occur everyday than in great pieces of good fortune that happen but seldom.” — Benjamin Franklin

64. “To be without some of the things you want is an indispensable part of happiness.” — Bertrand Russell

65. “Happiness in this world, when it comes, comes incidentally. Make it the object of pursuit, and it leads us a wild-goose chase, and is never attained.” — Nathaniel Hawthorne

66. “The only thing that will make you happy is being happy with who you are, and not who people think you are.” — Goldie Hawn

67. “The present moment is filled with joy and happiness. If you are attentive, you will see it.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

68. “Action may not always bring happiness, but there is no happiness without action.” — William James

69. “Happiness makes up in height for what it lacks in length.” — Robert Frost

70. “There can be no happiness if the things we believe in are different from the things we do.” — Freya Stark

71. “There is no way to happiness — happiness is the way.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

72. “Tension is who you think you should be, relaxation is who you are.” — Chinese proverb

73. “The secret of happiness is to admire without desiring.” — Carl Sandburg

Happy Quotes for the Day

74. “Don’t postpone joy until you have learned all of your lessons. Joy is your lesson.” — Alan Cohen

75. “Joy is a net of love by which you can catch souls.” — Mother Teresa

76. “Do not set aside your happiness. Do not wait to be happy in the future. The best time to be happy is always now.” — Roy T. Bennett

77. “Be happy. It’s one way of being wise.” — Colette

78. “Happiness doesn’t depend on any external conditions, it is governed by our mental attitude.” — Dale Carnegie

79. “If you want to be happy, do not dwell in the past, do not worry about the future, focus on living fully in the present.” — Roy T. Bennett

80. “A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness.” — Albert Einstein

81. “Happiness consists more in small conveniences or pleasures that occur every day, than in great pieces of good fortune that happen but seldom to a man in the course of his life.” — Benjamin Franklin

82. “You cannot protect yourself from sadness without protecting yourself from happiness.” — Jonathan Safran Foer

83. “Happiness is the secret to all beauty. There is no beauty without happiness.” — Christian Dior

84. “Happiness is not the absence of problems, it’s the ability to deal with them.” — Steve Maraboli

85. “The only way to avoid being miserable is not to have enough leisure to wonder whether you are happy or not.” — George Bernard Shaw

86. “Most of us believe in trying to make other people happy only if they can be happy in ways which we approve.” — Robert S. Lynd

87. “Plenty of people miss their share of happiness, not because they never found it, but because they didn’t stop to enjoy it.” — William Feather

88. “Judge nothing, you will be happy. Forgive everything, you will be happier. Love everything, you will be happiest.” — Sri Chinmoy

89. “One joy scatters a hundred griefs.” — Chinese Proverb

Happy Positive Quotes

90. “Stop feeling sorry for yourself and you will be happy.” — Stephen Fry

91. “We are no longer happy so soon as we wish to be happier.” — Walter Savage Landor

92. “We have no more right to consume happiness without producing it than to consume wealth without producing it.” — George Bernard Shaw

93. “The habit of being happy enables one to be freed, or largely freed, from the domination of outward conditions.” — Robert Louis Stevenson

94. “Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life.” — Omar Khayyam

95. “People say that money isn’t the key to happiness, but I always figured if you have enough money, you can have a key made.” — Joan Rivers

96. “If you find happiness, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway.” — Mother Teresa

97. “Personal happiness lies in knowing that life is not a checklist of acquisition or achievement. Your qualifications are not your life.” — J. K. Rowling

98. “Children are happy because they don’t have a file in their minds called ‘all the things that could go wrong.’” — Marianne Williamson

99. “I’ve got nothing to do today but smile.” — Paul Simon

100. “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.” — Maya Angelou

101. “Happiness is like a cloud — if you stare at it long enough, it evaporates.” — Sarah McLachlan

102. “Be happy in your body. It’s the only one you’ve got, so you might as well like it.” — Keira Knightley

103. “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” — Steven Kloves

104. “In order to have great happiness, you have to have great pain and unhappiness — otherwise, how would you know when you’re happy?” — Leslie Caron

105. “To be happy, we must not be too concerned with others.” — Albert Camus

106. “Recognizing and appreciating what you have in life brings happiness.” — Invajy

107. “Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

108. “Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.” — Robert A. Heinlein

109. “Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city.” — George Burns

110. “To be stupid, selfish, and have good health are three requirements for happiness, though if stupidity is lacking, all is lost.” — Gustave Flaubert

111. “Remember, today is the tomorrow you worried about yesterday.” — Dale Carnegie

Conclusion

As the curtain falls on this anthology of happiness, let us take the final bow, knowing that we have been bestowed with the secret to a more fulfilling life – to prioritize our happiness, treasure the moments that bring us bliss, and become joyful messengers, spreading the radiant light of positivity to every corner of our world. The key to unlocking the door to a boundless and blissful existence lies within the essence of these wondrous happy quotes.

