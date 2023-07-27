Inspiring Happy Quotes: Illuminating Words for a Joyful Life
Pursuing happiness can be quite challenging sometimes, but with these inspiring happy quotes, you'll find motivation and guidance to navigate any obstacles.
Key Highlight
Presenting you with our best collection of 111 happy quotes. Happiness possesses an extraordinary essence, illuminating the world with an intensified radiance. It engenders a profound sense of well-being, forming the bedrock of a life filled with joy and fulfillment. Regrettably, life's journey is punctuated with setbacks and hardships.
Yet, amidst these testing moments, the presence of a few uplifting happiness quotes can make a notable impact, elevating your spirits and infusing brightness into your demeanor. We have meticulously curated a collection of the most inspiring quotes about happiness to cater to this need — words that soar your soul and invigorate your disposition.
111 Happy Quotes to Brighten Your Days
Happiness Quotes
1. “Our greatest happiness does not depend on the condition of life in which chance has placed us, but is always the result of a good conscience, good health, occupation, and freedom in all just pursuits.” — Thomas Jefferson
2. “When what we are is what we want to be, that’s happiness.” — Malcolm Forbes
3. “It is not God’s will merely that we should be happy, but that we should make ourselves happy.” — Immanuel Kant
4. “Joy, rather than happiness, is the goal of life, for joy is the emotion which accompanies our fulfilling our natures as human beings. It is based on the experience of one’s identity as a being of worth and dignity.” — Rollo May
5. “The best way to pay for a lovely moment is to enjoy it.” — Richard Bach
6. “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” — Ludwig Jacobowski
7. “For every minute you are angry you lose sixty seconds of happiness.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
8. “We don’t laugh because we’re happy – we’re happy because we laugh.” — William James
9. “Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you respond to it.” — Lou Holtz
10. “Three grand essentials to happiness in this life are something to do, something to love, and something to hope for.” — Joseph Addison
11. “Happiness is acceptance” — Invajy
12. “Happiness? That’s nothing more than health and a poor memory.” — Albert Schweitzer
13. “Happiness cannot be traveled to, owned, earned, worn, or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace, and gratitude.” — Denis Waitley
14. “I am very happy because I have conquered myself and not the world. I am very happy because I have loved the world and not myself.” — Sri Chinmoy
15. “Optimism is a happiness magnet. If you stay positive, good things and good people will be drawn to you.” — Mary Lou Retton
16. “The most important thing is to enjoy your life – to be happy – it’s all that matters.” — Audrey Hepburn
17. “If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion.” — Dalai Lama
18. “Happiness consists of living each day as if it were the first day of your honeymoon and the last day of your vacation.” — Leo Tolstoy
Quotes About Being Happy
19. “There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved.” — George Sand
20. “Happiness comes in waves. you will find it again.” — Invajy
21. “The purpose of our lives is to be happy.” — Dalai Lama
22. “Being happy never goes out of style.” — Lilly Pulitzer
23. “The unhappy derive comfort from the misfortunes of others.” — Aesop
24. “A table, a chair, a bowl of fruit, and a violin; what else does a man need to be happy?” — Albert Einstein
25. “Happy he who learns to bear what he cannot change.” — Friedrich Schiller
26. “The best way to cheer yourself is to try to cheer someone else up.” — Mark Twain
27. “The art of being happy lies in the power of extracting happiness from common things.” — Henry Ward Beecher
28. “The secret to happiness is freedom… And the secret to freedom is courage.” — Thucydides
29. “A happy life consists not in the absence, but in the mastery of hardships.” — Helen Keller
30. “Success is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get.” — Dale Carnegie
31. Happiness is a choice. You can choose to be happy. There’s going to be stress in life, but it’s your choice whether you let it affect you or not. — Valerie Bertinelli
32. “If you want to be happy, set a goal that commands your thoughts, liberates your energy, and inspires your hopes.” — Andrew Carnegie
33. “The key to being happy is knowing you have the power to choose what to accept and what to let go. ” — Dodinsky
34. “Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time.” — Marthe Troly-Curtin
35. “Happiness is not in the mere possession of money; it lies in the joy of achievement, in the thrill of creative effort.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt
36. “The foolish man seeks happiness in the distance, the wise grows it under his feet.” — James Oppenheim
37. “There is only one cause of unhappiness: the false beliefs you have in your head, beliefs so widespread, so commonly held, that it never occurs to you to question them.” — Anthony de Mello
38. “Happy people plan actions, they don’t plan results.” — Dennis Waitley
39. “What you do not want done to yourself, do not do to others.” — Confucius
40. “Happiness is living in the present moment. Mindfulness makes you happier than ever before.” — Invajy
41. “Happiness is a by-product of an effort to make someone else happy.” — Gretta Brooker Palmer
Quotes About Happiness
42. “The reason people find it so hard to be happy is that they always see the past better than it was, the present worse than it is, and the future less resolved than it will be.” — Marcel Pagnol
43. “Happiness depends upon ourselves.” — Aristotle
44. “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” — Confucius
45. “Be happy with what you have. Be excited about what you want.” — Alan Cohen
46. “Happiness is a state where nothing is missing.” — Naval Ravikant
47. “The greatest happiness you can have is knowing that you do not necessarily require happiness.” — William Saroyan
48. “We can’t control the world. We can only (barely) control our own reactions to it. Happiness is largely a choice, not a right or entitlement.” — David C. Hill
49. “A great obstacle to happiness is to expect too much happiness.” — Bernard de Fontenelle
50. “The search for happiness is one of the chief sources of unhappiness.” — Eric Hoffer
51. “If you do not mess your mind, you will naturally be joyful.” — Sadhguru
52. “The secret of happiness is low expectations.” — Barry Schwartz
53. “Happiness comes from peace. Peace comes from indifference” — Naval Ravikant
54. “As people spin faster and faster in the pursuit of merely personal happiness, they become exhausted in the futile effort of chasing themselves.” — Andrew Delbanco
55. “Happiness is always the serendipitous result of looking for something else.” — Dr. Idel Dreimer
Happy Life Quotes
56. “Happiness is not a goal; it is a by-product.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
57. “Happiness is a place between too much and too little.” — Finnish proverb
58. “All happiness or unhappiness solely depends upon the quality of the object to which we are attached by love.” — Baruch Spinoza
59. “Happiness is not you get what you like. Happiness is you like what you get.” — Invajy
60. “Learn to value yourself, which means: fight for your happiness.” — Ayn Rand
61. “The true secret of happiness lies in the taking a genuine interest in all the details of daily life.” — William Morris
62. “The moments of happiness we enjoy take us by surprise. It is not that we seize them, but that they seize us.” — Ashley Montagu
63. “Happiness consists more in conveniences of pleasure that occur everyday than in great pieces of good fortune that happen but seldom.” — Benjamin Franklin
64. “To be without some of the things you want is an indispensable part of happiness.” — Bertrand Russell
65. “Happiness in this world, when it comes, comes incidentally. Make it the object of pursuit, and it leads us a wild-goose chase, and is never attained.” — Nathaniel Hawthorne
66. “The only thing that will make you happy is being happy with who you are, and not who people think you are.” — Goldie Hawn
67. “The present moment is filled with joy and happiness. If you are attentive, you will see it.” — Thich Nhat Hanh
68. “Action may not always bring happiness, but there is no happiness without action.” — William James
69. “Happiness makes up in height for what it lacks in length.” — Robert Frost
70. “There can be no happiness if the things we believe in are different from the things we do.” — Freya Stark
71. “There is no way to happiness — happiness is the way.” — Thich Nhat Hanh
72. “Tension is who you think you should be, relaxation is who you are.” — Chinese proverb
73. “The secret of happiness is to admire without desiring.” — Carl Sandburg
Happy Quotes for the Day
74. “Don’t postpone joy until you have learned all of your lessons. Joy is your lesson.” — Alan Cohen
75. “Joy is a net of love by which you can catch souls.” — Mother Teresa
76. “Do not set aside your happiness. Do not wait to be happy in the future. The best time to be happy is always now.” — Roy T. Bennett
77. “Be happy. It’s one way of being wise.” — Colette
78. “Happiness doesn’t depend on any external conditions, it is governed by our mental attitude.” — Dale Carnegie
79. “If you want to be happy, do not dwell in the past, do not worry about the future, focus on living fully in the present.” — Roy T. Bennett
80. “A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness.” — Albert Einstein
81. “Happiness consists more in small conveniences or pleasures that occur every day, than in great pieces of good fortune that happen but seldom to a man in the course of his life.” — Benjamin Franklin
82. “You cannot protect yourself from sadness without protecting yourself from happiness.” — Jonathan Safran Foer
83. “Happiness is the secret to all beauty. There is no beauty without happiness.” — Christian Dior
84. “Happiness is not the absence of problems, it’s the ability to deal with them.” — Steve Maraboli
85. “The only way to avoid being miserable is not to have enough leisure to wonder whether you are happy or not.” — George Bernard Shaw
86. “Most of us believe in trying to make other people happy only if they can be happy in ways which we approve.” — Robert S. Lynd
87. “Plenty of people miss their share of happiness, not because they never found it, but because they didn’t stop to enjoy it.” — William Feather
88. “Judge nothing, you will be happy. Forgive everything, you will be happier. Love everything, you will be happiest.” — Sri Chinmoy
89. “One joy scatters a hundred griefs.” — Chinese Proverb
Happy Positive Quotes
90. “Stop feeling sorry for yourself and you will be happy.” — Stephen Fry
91. “We are no longer happy so soon as we wish to be happier.” — Walter Savage Landor
92. “We have no more right to consume happiness without producing it than to consume wealth without producing it.” — George Bernard Shaw
93. “The habit of being happy enables one to be freed, or largely freed, from the domination of outward conditions.” — Robert Louis Stevenson
94. “Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life.” — Omar Khayyam
95. “People say that money isn’t the key to happiness, but I always figured if you have enough money, you can have a key made.” — Joan Rivers
96. “If you find happiness, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway.” — Mother Teresa
97. “Personal happiness lies in knowing that life is not a checklist of acquisition or achievement. Your qualifications are not your life.” — J. K. Rowling
98. “Children are happy because they don’t have a file in their minds called ‘all the things that could go wrong.’” — Marianne Williamson
99. “I’ve got nothing to do today but smile.” — Paul Simon
100. “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.” — Maya Angelou
101. “Happiness is like a cloud — if you stare at it long enough, it evaporates.” — Sarah McLachlan
102. “Be happy in your body. It’s the only one you’ve got, so you might as well like it.” — Keira Knightley
103. “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” — Steven Kloves
104. “In order to have great happiness, you have to have great pain and unhappiness — otherwise, how would you know when you’re happy?” — Leslie Caron
105. “To be happy, we must not be too concerned with others.” — Albert Camus
106. “Recognizing and appreciating what you have in life brings happiness.” — Invajy
107. “Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy.” — Thich Nhat Hanh
108. “Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.” — Robert A. Heinlein
109. “Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city.” — George Burns
110. “To be stupid, selfish, and have good health are three requirements for happiness, though if stupidity is lacking, all is lost.” — Gustave Flaubert
111. “Remember, today is the tomorrow you worried about yesterday.” — Dale Carnegie
Conclusion
As the curtain falls on this anthology of happiness, let us take the final bow, knowing that we have been bestowed with the secret to a more fulfilling life – to prioritize our happiness, treasure the moments that bring us bliss, and become joyful messengers, spreading the radiant light of positivity to every corner of our world. The key to unlocking the door to a boundless and blissful existence lies within the essence of these wondrous happy quotes.
ALSO READ: 111 Good Vibes Quotes to Lift Your Spirit: Start Your Day on a Positive Note
50+ Powerful Moving On Quotes to Fuel Your Journey for a Fresh Start
FAQs
Aastha is a certified Relationship coach and she strives to help those who seek expert advice on relationships. As a ...Read more