Jon Bon Jovi Is Excited To Officially Welcome 'Fabulous' Millie Bobby Brown Into The Family

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bon Jovi are soon to be married, and the fact has Jon Bon Jovi, the patriarch of the Bon Jovi family, elated. Speaking of his soon-to-be daughter-in-law to E! News at the premiere of his new Hulu documentary, Thank You, Goodnight: The Jon Bon Jovi Story, the rocker said, “She's fabulous.”

He added, “She’s wonderful and her and Jake are a great couple." Jon Bon Jovi, however, at the aforementioned event, did not only gush about Millie and Jake, but he also spoke about his other kids who are engaged to be married.

Three new family members will soon join the Bon Jovi family

Besides Jake, 21, Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley’s other son, Jesse, 29, as well as daughter Stephanie, 30, are also engaged and set to tie the knot shortly. “We're taking in three new family members, really. It's an exciting time,” Jon Bon Jovi told E! News. The Livin’ On a Prayer singer, additionally, is also a father to Romeo, 20.

Revisiting Jake Bon Jovi’s adventurous proposal to Millie Bobby Brown

Jake and Millie got engaged in April 2023 after dating each other for two years. The engagement proposal happened underwater in an apparent nod to the couple’s deep-rooted love for diving. Jake, per E! News, popped the question at the pair’s favorite subaquatic location. However, if you're one of those thinking that's all the adventure that took place, you're sorely mistaken, our dear readers, as before Brown and Bon Jovi could surface up the water to celebrate, an act of heroism was required on Bon Jovi’s part.

“He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger. Plummets so fast it was like a cinematic movie. Jake throws himself deep — the diver was like, ‘You can't do that, your ears, literally your brain will explode,’ — he throws himself, he does a cinematic, like, grab and saved the ring” Millie revealed on Jimmy Fallon Show in February.

The Stranger Things star then proceeded to relate the incident to their relationship, saying, “I truly feel like it's a reflection of who he is. I feel like we’re always going to have each other’s back, and if anyone drops the ball, we got it.”