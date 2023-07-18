50+ Powerful Moving On Quotes to Fuel Your Journey for a Fresh Start

We all face moments when the weight of the past lingers and holds us back. Yet, it is in these moments that the transformative power of moving on becomes indispensable. Moving on is not always easy, but it is essential for our healing and transformation. It allows us to break free from the chains of the past, make space for new beginnings, and embrace the possibilities that lie ahead. And it is within this journey that moving-on quotes become our guiding lights. They offer wisdom, inspiration, and solace, serving as gentle reminders that we are not alone in our struggles and that there is hope beyond the pain. So, if you find yourself yearning for growth, healing, and a renewed sense of purpose, allow the profound wisdom of quotes about moving on in life mentioned in this guide to illuminate your path, guiding you towards a life of joy, peace, and boundless potential.

50+ Moving On Quotes

We believe that strong expressions on moving on have the power to uplift spirits, provide guidance, and help individuals find the strength to create a brighter future. So, here we have gathered a list of letting go and moving-on quotes to offer a sense of solace and understanding to those who may be experiencing heartache, loss, or the need for personal growth.

Motivational Quotes About Moving On

Motivational sayings about moving forward in life provide us with a renewed sense of hope and encouragement, helping us shift our focus from the past to the future. They serve as gentle reminders that we are not defined by our past experiences and that we have the power to shape our own destinies. Here, check out some of the best motivational quotes below:

1. "The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." - Nelson Mandela

2. "Don't dwell on what went wrong. Instead, focus on what to do next. Spend your energies on moving forward toward finding the answer." - Denis Waitley

3. "Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world." - Harriet Tubman

4. "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." - Winston Churchill

5. “The choice isn’t to move on—life moves whether I want it to or not. No, the choice is to look forward, not backward, to take a step because refusing to move won’t draw the past nearer, only postpone better days.” - Caroline George

6. “And yet, she sees, people find a way to survive, to go on.” - Khaled Hosseini

7. "The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance." - Alan Watts

8. "The truth is, unless you let go, unless you forgive yourself, unless you forgive the situation unless you realize that the situation is over, you cannot move forward." - Steve Maraboli

9. "Don't let yesterday take up too much of today." - Will Rogers

10. "Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving." - Albert Einstein

Heartfelt Quotes About Letting Go

Letting go quotes hold great importance in life as they remind us of the power and significance of releasing what no longer serves us. Here are some of the deepest and heartwarming letting go and moving-on quotes to shift your focus from what you cannot change to what you can control.

11. "Some of us think holding on makes us strong, but sometimes it is letting go." - Hermann Hesse

12. "Letting go means to come to the realization that some people are a part of your history, but not a part of your destiny." - Steve Maraboli

13. "You can't reach for anything new if your hands are still full of yesterday's junk." - Louise Smith

14. "You must learn to let go. Release the stress. You were never in control anyway." - Steve Maraboli

15. "Let go of the past, and go for the future. Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you imagined." - Henry David Thoreau

16. "You can only lose what you cling to." – Buddha

17. "Letting go doesn't mean that you don't care about someone anymore. It's just realizing that the only person you really have control over is yourself." - Deborah Reber

18. "Holding onto something that is good for you now may be the very reason why you don't have something better." - C. JoyBell C.

19. "When one door of happiness closes, another opens; but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has been opened for us." - Helen Keller

20. "You don't have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you." - Dan Millman

Sad Quotes About Moving On

Sad sayings about moving on create a sense of empathy and connection with others who may have gone through similar experiences. They remind us that we are not alone in our pain and that others have navigated the path of moving on before us. Here, check out some of the famous ones by some renowned personalities:

21. "The most difficult aspect of moving on is accepting that the other person already did." - Faraaz Kazi

22. "The only thing a person can ever really do is keep moving forward. Take that big leap forward without hesitation, without once looking back. Simply forget the past and forge toward the future." - Alyson Noel

23. "The only way out of the labyrinth of suffering is to forgive." – John Green

24. "Pain will leave you when you let go." - Jeremy Aldana

25. "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." - Dr. Seuss

26. "Sometimes the hardest part isn't letting go but rather learning to start over." - Nicole Sobon

27. “Sometimes trying to piece together your past only builds a wall that keeps you there.”

28. ― Erin Anastasia

29. "Don't watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going." - Sam Levenson

30. “The world never moves in the direction you expect. You have often got to acknowledge the direction in which the world is moving” ― Neelam Saxena Chandra

Quotes About Moving On From a Relationship

Moving on quotes for any kind of relationship offers perspective and helps us gain clarity. They remind us that the end of one relationship does not signify the end of love or happiness. These quotes encourage us to open our hearts to new possibilities, believe in ourselves, and have faith in the journey ahead. Below, we have mentioned some to offer comfort during such trying times:

31. "It's time to say goodbye, but I think goodbyes are sad and I'd much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure." - Ernie Harwell

32. "Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional." - Haruki Murakami

33. "You can't look back - you just have to put the past behind you and find something better in your future." - Jodi Picoult

34. "If you want to fly, you have to give up the things that weigh you down." - Toni Morrison

35. "The best revenge is to live on and prove yourself." - Eddie Vedder

36. “Well, I just get as close as I can to a happy ending, then I shut the door behind me and move on.” - James Goss

37. "If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello." - Paulo Coelho

38. "Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together." - Marilyn Monroe

39. “Rehashing the past wouldn't change anything. Time to move forward.”- Zena Wynn

40. “It was the bravest choice I ever made, to let love go because I deserve more nowadays.”- Nikki Rowe

Short Quotes About Moving On

Short expressions are brief yet impactful, making them easy to remember and carry with us throughout our journey of moving on. Here, we have some of the finest moving-on quotes by famous personalities to charge your soul:

41. "Don't let yesterday use up too much of today." - Will Rogers

42. "Change your thoughts and you change your world." - Norman Vincent Peale

43. "Life is about making mistakes and moving on." - Josh Charles

44. "The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

45. “Say yes, and you’ll figure it out afterward.”- Tina Fey

46. “Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness.”- Steve Maraboli

47. “Girls you've gotta know when it's time to turn the page.”- Tori Amos

48. “Sooner or later we've all got to let go of our past.”- Dan Brown

49. “Moving on is easy. It's staying moved on that's trickier.”- Katerina Stoykova Klemer

50. “I demolish my bridges behind me...then there is no choice but to move forward”- Fridtjof Nansen

51. “If it scares you, it might be a good thing to try.” -Seth Godin

When we look at it, the aforementioned moving-on quotes have a strong desire to become our dependable allies in life, helping us through the ups and downs of letting go and welcoming fresh starts. They have the power to speak to the core of our beings, telling us that we are capable of recovery, development, and change. So, let the wisdom and power of these move-on sayings wash over you, igniting a fire within to release the past, open your heart to the future, and sail on a new adventure filled with endless possibilities. Let these quotes be your companions as you navigate the beautiful journey of moving on.

