101 Never Give Up Quotes to Inspire, Uplift, And Encourage You

As human beings, at times, it can become exhausting to keep up strength and persistence, especially when you are chasing your goal or dream. It may feel overwhelming and demotivating when obstacles and challenges get in your way of achieving those plans. It feels easy to give up when things get rough. However, you must remember that success requires perseverance. In rough times, reading uplifting never give up quotes spoken or written by successful people who have tackled setbacks and failures before achieving their ambitions, can keep you pushing forward and continuing to believe in yourself.

So, whenever you feel dejected, discouraged, or like giving up, you can keep coming back to our list of enlightening quotes to never give up. These quotes will help you stay positive while nudging you to keep fighting for what you believe in regardless of your situation. Whether you need a quick pick-me-up or just some words of encouragement, these quotes will surely help you!

101 Motivational Never Give Up Quotes That Will Urge You to Commit to Your Dreams And Keep Pushing Forward

Short And Famous Never Give Up Quotes

“Stay strong, stay positive, and never give up.” ― Roy T. Bennett “Change course, but don’t give up.” ― Roy T. Bennett “Rise and rise again until lambs become lions” ― Robin Hood “Keep moving forward” ― Walt Disney “No one has the power to shatter your dreams unless you give it to them.” ― Maeve Greyson “When it comes to fighting for your dreams, be a dragon. Breathe fire.” ― Richelle E. Goodrich “Hold yourself back, or heal yourself back together. You decide.” ― Brittany Burgunder “Hang on! God will be thy strength in any act of your pursuit.” ― Lailah Gifty Akita “The victory over our inner self is a daily struggle. Be strong and do not give up.” ― Lailah Gifty Akita “Those who win never give up. Those who give up never win.” ― Roy T. Bennett “Don’t just manage; go the extra mile and win your race. Never give up the fight. You will win.” ― Israelmore Ayivor “Never give up. Things that you keep dreaming about will happen one day.” ― Avijeet Das “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” ― Confucius “Never give up, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn.” — Harriet Beecher Stowe “You just can’t beat the person who won’t give up.” — Babe Ruth “There is no failure except in no longer trying.” — Elbert Hubbard “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” — Nelson Mandela “Winners never quit, and quitters never win.” — Vince Lombardi “Character consists of what you do on the third and fourth tries.” — James A. Michener “How long should you try? Until.” — Jim Rohn “Never give up on the fight until you win the belt.” — Israelmore Ayivor “You should never give up your inner self.” — Clint Eastwood "Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does." — William James "Work like there is someone working 24 hours a day to take it away from you." — Mark Cuban "It is when we are most lost that we sometimes find our truest friends." — Brothers Grimm "Believe you can, and you're halfway there." — Theodore Roosevelt "No matter what you're going through, there's a light at the end of the tunnel." — Demi Lovato "Nothing is impossible. The word itself says: 'I'm possible!'" — Audrey Hepburn "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." — Audrey Hepburn "Out of difficulties grow miracles." — Jean de la Bruyere "Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better." — Samuel Beckett "You must do the things you think you cannot do." — Eleanor Roosevelt "You're braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." — A. A. Milne "If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door." — Milton Berle "Instead of letting your hardships and failures discourage or exhaust you, let them inspire you." — Michelle Obama "Failure is success in progress." — Albert Einstein "If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way." —Martin Luther King Jr. "With the right kind of coaching and determination you can accomplish anything." —Reese Witherspoon "By perseverance, the snail reached the ark." — Charles Spurgeon "Whether you think you can or think you can't – you're right." — Henry Ford "Giving up is for rookies." — Philoctetes “There is no failure except in no longer trying.” ― Elbert Hubbard "If you’re going through hell, keep going." — Winston Churchill "Your victory is right around the corner. Never give up." — Nicki Minaj "I have not failed, I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work." — Thomas Edison “Stick around. Don’t lose your heart, just keep going, keep at it.” — Mark Ruffalo

Inspirational Never Give Up Quotes

47. “Do not fear failure but rather fear not trying.” ― Roy T. Bennett

48. “Courage does not always roar, sometimes it's the quiet voice at the end of the day whispering 'I will try again tomorrow'” ― Mary Anne Radmacher

49. “The one who falls and gets up is stronger than the one who never tried.” ― Roy T. Bennett

50. “The world’s greatest achievers have been those who have always stayed focused on their goals and have been consistent in their efforts.” ― Dr. Roopleen

51. “You are likely to fall when you stop paddling your bicycle. Such is life. As long as you don’t give up, you will never end up failing!” ― Israelmore Ayivor

52. “Learning to let go is not giving up! It is simply passing the burden to a better fighter, so you can fight another day.” ― Shannon L. Alder

53. “Not to give up under any circumstances should be the motto of our life: we shall try again and again, and we are bound to succeed. There will be obstacles, but we have to defy them. So do not give up, do not give up! Continue, continue! The goal is ahead of you. If you do not give up, you are bound to reach your destined goal.” ― Sri Chinmoy

54. “Winning is not about a single game. It's about repeated performance over a long haul. Winners never give up, never accept defeat, and work as long and as hard as it takes to get the job done right. They say, 'Don't tell me why I can't do it. Tell me how I can get it done' You have the winner's DNA...take massive action and never give up!” ― Farshad

55. “Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.” — Dale Carnegie

56. “Successful men and women keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don’t quit.” — Conrad Hilton

57. “You just never give up. You do a task to the best of your abilities and beyond.” — Debbie Reynolds

58. “When you give up on life, never give up on yourself, because there is so much for you to keep on giving!” — Oprah Winfrey

59. "It is our attitude at the beginning of a difficult task which, more than anything else, will affect its successful outcome." — William James

60. “We can’t retract the decisions we’ve made. We can only affect the decisions we’re going to make from here.” — Nick Rice

61. “When a defining moment comes along, you can do one of two things. Define the moment, or let the moment define you.” — Roy McAvoy

62. "Survival can be summed up in three words — never give up. That’s the heart of it really. Just keep trying." — Bear Grylls

63. "I know from experience that you should never give up on yourself or others, no matter what." — George Foreman

64. "You just never give up. You do a task to the best of your abilities and beyond." — Debbie Reynolds

65. "The struggle you’re in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow. Don’t give up." — Robert Tew

Never Give Up on Your Dreams Quotes

66. “You can dance in the storm. Don't wait for the rain to be over before because it might take too long. You can do it now. Wherever you are, right now, you can start, right now; this very moment.” ― Israelmore Ayivor

67. “If you have a dream, don’t just sit there. Gather courage to believe that you can succeed and leave no stone unturned to make it a reality.” ― Dr. Roopleen

68. “If you don’t give up on something you truly believe in, you will find a way.” ― Roy T. Bennett

69. “No. Don't give up hope just yet. It's the last thing to go. When you have lost hope, you have lost everything. And when you think all is lost, when all is dire and bleak, there is always hope.” ― Pittacus Lore

70. “Try again; you have millions of alternatives. Fill yourself with the bullets of hope and you will kill failure with one shot.” ― Israelmore Ayivor

71. “Don’t let mental blocks control you. Set yourself free. Confront your fear and turn the mental blocks into building blocks.” ― Dr. Roopleen

72. “People will walk in and walk out of your life, but the one whose footstep made a long-lasting impression is the one you should never allow to walk out.” ― Michael Bassey Johnson

73. “There are five important things for living a successful and fulfilling life: never stop dreaming, never stop believing, never give up, never stop trying, and never stop learning.” ― Roy Bennett

74. “Once you can write an alphabet, you can write a book of 100 million pages. It's just a matter of believing it as possible, and taking the cross millimeter by millimeter.” ― Israelmore Ayivor

75. “Perhaps you are just close to what you have been waiting for all along and ideas start formulating in your mind and advising you to "give up". Tell them "not me".” ― Israelmore Ayivor

76. “One day you will thank yourself for not settling and never giving up on you. So, go ahead and take a bow in advance. You did it!” ― Mykisha Mac

77. “Never give up on something that you can’t go a day without thinking about.” ― Winston Churchill

78. “You do what you can for as long as you can, and when you finally can’t, you do the next best thing. You back up but you don’t give up.” — Chuck Yeager

79. "When you have a dream, you've got to grab it and never let go." — Carol Burnett

80. "If you fall behind, run faster. Never give up, never surrender, and rise up against the odds." — Jesse Jackson

Never Give Up Motivation Quotes

81. “Keep going. Your hardest times often lead to the greatest moments of your life. Keep going. Tough situations build strong people in the end.” ― Roy T. Bennett

82. “When the going gets tough, put one foot in front of the other and just keep going. Don’t give up.” ― Roy T. Bennett

83. “It doesn’t matter how many times you get knocked down. All that matters is you get up one more time than you were knocked down.” ― Roy T. Bennett

84. “You may be the only person left who believes in you, but it's enough. It takes just one star to pierce a universe of darkness. Never give up.” ― Richelle E. Goodrich

85. “Never give up hope. All things are working for your good. One day, you'll look back on everything you've been through and thank God for it.” ― Germany Kent

86. “Strength doesn’t come from what you can do. It comes from overcoming the things you once thought you couldn’t.” ― Rikki Rogers

87. “Never say never, for if you live long enough, chances are you will not be able to abide by the simplest of such injunctions.” ― Gloria Swanson

88. “Progressing at a snail’s pace is still progress, and slow progress is better than no progress. Never be stagnant, and never give up.” ― Richelle E. Goodrich

89. “Sometimes you must give up on certain people, but it should be mandatory that you will never ever give up on yourself.” ― Ben Tolosa

90. “When you are fired because of laziness, dare to fire back with the spirit of enthusiasm. Rise up at the same time and at the same place that you have fallen. You can’t give up!” ― Israelmore Ayivor

91. “Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” ― Thomas Edison

92. “Life isn’t finding shelter in the storm. It’s about learning to dance in the rain.” ― Sherrilyn Kenyon

93. "I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination." — Jimmy Dean

94. “Just because someone stumbles and loses their path, doesn’t mean they’re lost forever.” — Professor X

95. “To find something, anything, a great truth or a lost pair of glasses, you must first believe there will be some advantage in finding it.” — Jack Burden, All The King’s Men

96. "Just don't give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don't think you can go wrong." — Ella Fitzgerald

97. "Failure happens all the time. It happens every day in practice. What makes you better is how you react to it." — Mia Hamm

98. "Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye." — Helen Keller

99. “Part of being a champ is acting like a champ. You have to learn how to win and not run away when you lose.” — Nancy Kerrigan

100. "What you get by achieving your goals is not as important as what you become by achieving your goals." — Zig Ziglar

101. “Stay true to yourself, yet always be open to learning. Work hard, and never give up on your dreams, even when nobody else believes they can come true but you. These are not cliches but real tools you need no matter what you do in life to stay focused on your path.” — Phillip Sweet

Conclusion

In life, all of us face challenges that may seem unconquerable. From a difficult project at work to a challenging personal goal you are striving towards — it is natural to feel tempted to give up when things get tough. However discouraged you may be feeling, it is crucial to remember that you are not alone. It only takes a glance to find so many people who have faced similar struggles and come out on the other side stronger than ever. This article celebrates 101 never give up quotes from such personalities. These inspiring quotes embody the essence of perseverance and faith and can help you keep your head up and your goals in sight.

