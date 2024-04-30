Harman Baweja and wife Sasha Ramchandani blessed with baby girl? Here's all we know

Harman Baweja has been in the news for his impactful performance in Hansal Mehta's web series Scoop. Now we hear that the actor and his wife Sasha Ramchandani have been blessed with a baby girl.

Harman and Sasha like to keep their personal life guarded and that's why the news has come after a month of the baby's birth.

Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani blessed second time with a baby

As per ETimes, a source close to Harman Baweja has revealed that the actor-producer and his wife were blessed with a baby girl in March. This is the 2nd time they have been blessed with a baby. Earlier they gave birth to a son in December 2022 after an intimate wedding in March 2021.

Harman Baweja's work front

After playing the impactful role of JCP Harshvardhan Shroff in the 2023 web series Scoop, Harman Baweja is ready for bigger and better roles. As per an earlier report by ETimes, the actor will be seen as Vibhishan in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated Ramayan. Those unaware, Vibhishan was evil king Raavan's brother who supported Lord Rama in the epic war of Treta Yuga.

Reportedly, he has also teamed up with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for multiple films and one of them is an action-adventure.

More about Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is expected to be one of the biggest upcoming Bollywood projects. Being made as a trilogy, it will star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Superstar Yash as Raavan.

The trilogy is being mounted on a big scale and the shooting of the first part has started. Even though the makers haven't yet announced the project officially, the hype is already on an unprecedented level.

Pinkvilla earlier revealed that to make sure the background score and music of the film are of epic proportions, the makers have brought Oscar Winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman on board.

The first part of the series is expected to be shot in the window of April to July and the team is eying to bring it to the cinema halls across the globe during the festive season of Diwali 2025.

ALSO READ: Ramayana EXCLUSIVE: Pandya Store's Kiara Sadh to essay young Sita aka Sai Pallavi's role in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial