Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives on Tuesday, April 30, viewers will finally get a clue about Konstantin's plan for John.

Konstantin has a card from Thomas that allows him to control John. Konstantin blames John for his daughter's death and wants revenge for it. He plans to make John do things like he did forty years ago when he was a pawn.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

But what exactly does Konstantin want John to do? Could he make John harm his own daughter, Belle, or Steve's daughter, Stephanie? It's unclear what his endgame is, but we're getting closer to finding out.

Meanwhile, Paulina, who broke quarantine to save her daughter, Chanel, now faces the consequences as Chanel falls ill. Is it just a cold, or something more serious like radiation poisoning from Paulina's rescue efforts?

Maggie shocks Julie by revealing she's marrying Konstantin, despite his criminal past. Julie, known for her judgmental nature, expresses her concerns.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, at Steve and Kayla’s house, Tripp and Wendy express their intention to return from their Hong Kong trip. Steve shares his pride in Tripp's growth, while Kayla assures Wendy of their home's always-open doors.

Meanwhile, Ava joins Brady and Rachel for breakfast at the Pub, but tensions rise when John arrives. Later, Theresa eagerly awaits Alex at home with coffee, only to discover he's with Kristen. Konstantin urgently seeks Theresa's help with Maggie’s prenup.

Tripp bids farewell to his family and reaffirms his love for Wendy before heading to the airport. Meanwhile, Brady discusses Rachel's forgery with her, while Theresa confronts Alex about his infidelity.

Kristen leaves Alex a passionate message, and Steve worries about John's state of mind regarding Konstantin's accusations. Konstantin approaches John with a mysterious mission, signaling trouble ahead.

As Steve and Kayla watch Tripp and Wendy depart, Steve admits missing his son and harboring concerns about John's mental state given Konstantin's allegations. Konstantin arrives at the Black Patch office looking for Steve just as John receives a call.

Before John can answer, Konstantin reveals the Pawn card, causing John to visibly react. With determination, John prepares to fulfill Konstantin's ominous mission.

