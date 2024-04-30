Travis Kelce New Contract 2024: How Much Will Chiefs’ Tight End Make After Extension?

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the headlines, as they made a classic move to secure their star tight end, Travis Kelce. The action gave importance to Kelce’s integral role within the organization and his significance to the city of Kansas City.

General manager Brett Veach has ensured that Kelce’s presence on the team is a priority. “Hard to put into words what Travis means to this organization and this city,” Veach shared his thoughts with a local reporter.

Travis Kelce's 2024 Contract Extension

Veach focused on how he possesses immense value and contributes to the team both on and off the field. They developed a new contract where Travis Kelce is hocked for two years, worth $34.25 million.

On the same Zoom call, Veach also said, “Just a really special day and moment for this organization to once again recognize arguably one of the greatest tight ends to ever do it.” Kelce, in return, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to remain with the chiefs. He even affirmed his dedication to the team with the declaration, saying, “Chiefs forever.”

The contract solidifies Kelce's position as the highest-paid tight end in the NFL for the next two years. This also reaffirmed his status as one of the league's premier players. He received another achievement after he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013. Kelce has delivered outstanding performances on the field, setting numerous records. He helped the Chiefs achieve several victories, including the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce Redefined Tight End Success

At 34 years old, Kelce continues to excel, boasting impressive career statistics that underscore his impact on the game. Beyond his accomplishments on the field, the player has now become a cultural icon. Whether it is his off-field endeavors or his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, everything is making him shine in the limelight.

With the contract extension for Kelce, the Chiefs are now focusing on their upcoming seasons. The team now has a proven leader and playmaker in their hands. As the Chiefs set their sights on future success, Kelce's continued presence ensures that they remain a force to be reckoned with in the NFL.

