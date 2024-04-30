Who Is Chris Pine's Dad Robert Pine? All About The CHiPs Star As Son Praises Him For Supporting Family Amid Tough Times

Hollywood actor Chris Pine eulogized his father Robert Pine during a recent podcast. He said that during the 1980s, times got rougher to a certain extent. The actor said that he has deep reverence for his parents.

He expressed gratitude to his father who supported them during the difficult times. Furthermore, the article talks about Robert Pine's life and career, followed by his son's upcoming film's release.

Who is Chris Pine’s father Robert Pine?

Robert Pine is a renowned and popular Hollywood actor who was born on July 10, 1941, in New York City, United States. His real name is Granville Whitelaw Pine. The actor is known for his iconic role as Sergeant Joe Getraer in the NBC series CHiPs. The series ran from 1977 to 1983, where he appeared in 139 episodes.

Talking about his personal life and acting career, Pine completed his Bachelor's degree from Ohio Wesleyan University at the age of 22. He has a wife, Gwynne Gilford, and two children: Chris and Katie Pine.

Upon his arrival in Hollywood in 1964, Robert started taking horse-riding lessons as a contract player at Universal Studios for three years due to his frequent roles in Westerns.

He also made appearances in various TV shows and movies such as Gunsmoke, Lost in Space, The Silent Force, The Wild Wild West, Barnaby Jones, Lou Grant, and Knight Rider. In the meantime, Pine took his career further by portraying Walter Coleman in Days Of Our Lives.

Chris Pine appreciates his father for being a family support

Chris Pine talked about his father during an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shepard that aired on Monday, April 29. At that time, the actor became emotional while speaking about his father Robert Pine and mother Gwynne Gilford's careers in Hollywood before his birth, and the grit and determined efforts his parents each put forth during the family's tough financial times in the 1980s.

"Going into the '80s, it got rougher and rougher," Chris said. "My dad, the work got sparser and sparser, and then the real estate crash in '87 or '88 pretty much wiped my family out. Then there were some really rough years, and then my mom went back to school. I have so much respect for what she did. She went back to UCLA and got her BA. She went back and got her Master's at Antioch."

Chris further added that his mother Gwynne worked multiple jobs while he was growing up after going back to school, whereas his father Robert "was doing other jobs to try to make ends meet" outside of acting during his childhood. "So there was a period of time when it was really rough," he said.

Chris Pine on deep reverence for his beloved parents

The This Means War actor also shared that he has profound respect for both his parents for stepping away from acting when it was necessary to provide for him and his sister, Katherine.

"The kind of deep respect I have for my father now, becoming a man — because I think I'm still becoming a man — to know what he had to do for his family," he said. "It requires a strength and a humility. I don't know if I would have that similar strength."

"They put 2 kids through college and private school, put my mother through school, paid off their debts," Chris who is currently promoting his directorial debut film Poolman, added.

Poolman will be in cinemas on May 10, 2024.

