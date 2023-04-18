111 Good Vibes Quotes to Lift Your Spirit: Start Your Day on a Positive Note

Many phases in life bring both positive and negative experiences. The key to staying positive is to surround yourself with inspiring quotes — that can be anything from positive affirmations to an upbeat soundtrack. Many of us frequently succumb to negative emotions when coping with tough circumstances. Positive good vibes quotes are a great way to get out of a funk and turn your outlook from negative to positive. Whether it’s an Instagram post or a motivational quote you save for those moments when you need it, getting the right good vibes into your life can be powerful.

From Morgan Freeman to Oprah Winfrey, there are plenty of positive quotes from renowned people you can use to transform your perspective and outlook. These prominent individuals have experienced failure and success but managed to remain optimistic regardless of the odds and difficulties they endured. Take inspiration from their words to ignite your positive energy. These encouraging sayings will undoubtedly give you the motivation you need to move forward.

Quickly find the one that speaks to you and use it as a daily reminder to stay in the good vibes mode.

111 Good Vibes Quotes to Start Your Day Off Right

1. "Say good things and good things will come to pass." - by Jim Thompson

2. “For a rainbow to form, it must rain and be sunny. Without rain and sunshine, there wouldn't be any rainbows.” - Roy T. Bennett

3. “Keep today's focus from being too dominated by yesterday.” - by Will Rogers

4. “Don't lose sight of the fact that no diamonds can be found without pressure in life. Success involves facing pressure.” - Eric Thomas

5. “You need to set an example for the world that you want to see.” - by Mahatma Gandhi

6. "We are challenged to transform ourselves when we are unable to alter a situation." - by Viktor Frankl

7. "Optimism creates strength; pessimism creates inadequacy.” - William James

8. "If you believe you can, half the battle is won." - Theodore Roosevelt

9. "Keep your face toward the sun, and a shadow is invisible." -Helen Keller

10. “Be your sunshine no matter where you go, regardless of the conditions.” - by Anthony J. Dangelo

Good Vibes Quotes for Instagram

11. “Grief helps you embrace joy. Everything in your home is wildly swept away to make room for new delight. It shatters the bough of your heart's yellow leaves so that new, green ones can sprout in their stead. It uproots the decaying roots to make space for the buried buds to expand. Any grief that leaves your heart will be replaced by much better things.” - Rumi

12. “Keep your back to the sun at all times, and the shadows will follow you.” - by Walt Whitman

13. “Happiness is not a prefabricated state. It results from your deeds.” - Dalai Lama

14. “A positive outlook leads to a series of positive ideas, actions, and results. It acts as a catalyst and produces amazing outcomes.” - by Germany Kent

15. “Rejections will lead you down more interesting paths. Your search will take you on mental and physical journeys you never would have imagined.” - Charlotte Eriksson

16. “The lovely lotus blooms that emerge from the mud give life its splendor, magic, and joy. They represent the most incredible and enigmatic possibilities.” - by Debasish Mridha

17. “Living differently is considered a joyful revolt when you are filled with joy at the prospect of what might be rather than anger at the way things are. You invite others into something truly beautiful when you happily rebel against your situation, against inferiority, or negative feelings." - Brad Montague

18. “Don't let a few negative vibrations or notes in life change the melody of your song or cause it to be interrupted." by Suzy Kassem.

19. “Sometimes your smile comes from your happiness, but other times it comes from your happiness.” by Thich Nhat Hanh

20. “Change can occur in one of two key ways: either you start acting optimistically or you stop acting negatively.” - by Dr. Phil

21. “Pick yourself up, Wildflower. Things will get better, your ambitions are still alive.” - by Nikki Rowe

22. “You struggle desperately to avoid drowning as you go through life when, if you would just unwind, you would float.” - by Natsuki Takaya

23. “Your sensuality is a testament to how deeply fulfilling life can be, even when the world isn't always kind.” - by Lebo Grand

24. “ You'd be astonished at how well things might turn out if you utilized one-tenth the energy you put into grieving to fix the issue. Complaining is not a successful tactic. It's unlikely that any whining will help us accomplish our objectives. Furthermore, it won't make us happier." - Randy Pausch

25. “First of all, let me admit that I have also been that toxic person. It helps me recognize toxicity in others when I confront my own. It was removing the toxicity that gave me insight into who I am. I now only want peace and positive energy.” - by Sanjo Jendayi

Good Morning Positive Vibes Quotes

26. “She would make anyone around her smile and laugh with the same ease with which a rose blooms and exudes its fragrance.” - by Aleksandra Layland

27. “Knowing how a desire will turn out requires relying on what you already know. The real change appears in shades you never expected. Expect unexpected events and serendipity.” - Jeanne McElvaney

28. “A lovely dream combined with a proactive, positive attitude is a gateway to a better life.” - by Debasish Mridha

29. “Your happiness ultimately depends on your ability to forgive the past at some point.” - by A. Lauritsen

30. “The world is a garden, if you look in the right place.” - by Frances Hodgson Burnett

31. “Our life's journey is the raft we take. We cling to it even though we may regret our story because it feels more secure to be on the raft than to plunge into the current possibilities. Leap off the raft and swim with a new narrative when you're prepared for change.” - by Jeanne McElvaney

32. “Joy is eagerly awaiting to be uncovered beneath the rust and grime that dims the gleam of our endured hearts.” - by J. Mark Green

33. “You do some things in life, which is pretty simple. most mistakes. Certain works. You increase what is effective. Those who see success quickly copy it. The secret is to divert attention. - Leo da Vinci

34. “There is a bizarre comfort in knowing that tomorrow the sun will rise again, regardless of what transpires today.” - by A. Lauritsen

35. “Without a setting that makes good decisions simple, natural, and enjoyable, you can't make them for the rest of your life.” - Deepak Chopra

36. “To truly understand what it is to stand in the sun, you need to spend some time crawling by yourself through the shadows.” - by Shaun Hick

37. “Make the most of each day by remembering what a blessing it is to be alive and to be able to exhale, believe, appreciate, and love.” - by Stephen Maraboli

38. “Dare to love yourself as if you were an end-to-end rainbow made of gold.” - by The Aberjhani

39. “Love is all you require. But it's okay to indulge in chocolate every so often.” - Chuck M. Schulz

40. “When the good times are much bigger than you had anticipated, you know you're doing well.” - by Steve Richards

41. “When we become weary of our self-stupid, life begins. To start our lives, we must all finally become sick and tired of our dross.” - by C. JoyBell C.

42. “A day well-spent results in a sound sleep, and a life well lived results in happy death." - Leonardo da Vinci

43. "Discover what makes you laugh, then do more of that. Recognize your crying triggers and try to avoid them." - by Mandy Hale

Friday Good Vibes Quotes

44. "Keep your hands off it and don't get your hopes up." - by John Irving

45. "My ability to have fun is present. However, it occasionally shows up." - Renata Adler

46. "I understand that it's raining and the sun isn't shining, but we can still have a lot of enjoyable, amusing fun." - Dr. Seuss

47. “When you put all of your focus into creating the life of your dreams rather than worrying about what other people will think, that's when you'll start to truly glow.” - Unknown

48. “All of your dreams are possible if you believe in yourself and add a little bit of magic.” - SpongeBob SquarePants

49. "Personal fulfillment is dependent on a person experiencing joy in their environment, whereas bliss is an internal state." - Kilroy J. Olds

50. “ He was subdued by the overwhelming force of life, the tsunami of being, and the perfect joy of every individual muscle, joint, and sinew in that it was everything that was not death, that it was aglow and rampant, expressing itself in movement, and that it was flying joyously under the stars.” - by Jack London

51. “The good times serve as a reminder and a reward for overcoming the challenging times we all encounter. The secret is to enjoy the good times before the challenging ones come. Always keep in mind that after the tough times pass, good times are waiting for you.” - by Jim A. Murphy

52. “The biggest victory is choosing to walk away from drama and toxic energy altogether.” - by Lalah Delia

53. “Your blessings are many. Pay attention to what you have. Spread good energy.” - by Jyoti Patel

54. “Happiness is the most enchanted thing in this world, and the amount of it stays the same even after being shared among countless unhappy people.” - by Munia Khan

55. “Once your soul is awakened, you can never go back to having a sleepwalking mentality. Some people experience life complacency. They are unaware of reality and are merely going through the motions. Seek the information, insight, and comprehension that will enhance your life.” - by Imani Amaka Nkosazana

56. “Never engage in combat with a pig. The pig will enjoy it, but you both will get dirty.” - by Cale Yarborough

57. “You might as well get used to it because life is full of surprises.” - by Susan Meddaugh

58. “Life is a give-and-take. The power lies in what we do with what we are given.” by Jodi Livon

59. “Your mind is incredibly strong. You will soon begin to notice positive changes in it if you give it positive thoughts.” - by Anonymous

60. “Consider the sea of positives rather than the puddle of negatives." - by Kevin A. Ansbro

61. “Negativity is not necessary for a short life. Put all of your efforts into generating happiness. Ray Banani

62. “Keep going even when things seem hopeless. You will become stronger the more challenges you encounter in life. cling on. Your greater is on the way." – by Germany Kent

63. “I decided to live my remaining years to the fullest." - by Louise Hay

64. “Don't interrupt when your work speaks for itself." - by Kaiser, Henry J.

Positive Vibes Quotes for Work

65. “Develop an optimistic outlook, use your imagination, always be open to other options, and dare to think that you can achieve what others deem impossible." - by Costa, Rodolfo

66. “The amusing aspect of wishes. Sometimes taking the first step was all it took to make them a reality." - by T.J. Klune

67. "Spend more time engaging in activities that help you forget the passing of time." - by Charlotte Eriksson

68. "Our ability to concentrate and direct our energy toward the right goals rather than disparate ones is our greatest strength." - Amit Ray

69. "More affordable than table salt is talent. Hard work is what separates the talented person from the successful one." - Stephen King

70. "Never undervalue your ability to change the course of your life." – by Germany Kent

71. "Spend no time wallowing in your unhappiness. Run to the next window if the door closes. Or bust a door open." - Brooke Shields

72."I enjoy having a deadline. The whooshing sound they make as they pass is my favorite." - by Adams, Douglas

73. "Refrain from allowing your fears to control you. Follow the desires of your heart. " - Roy T. Bennett

74." Your attitude will always be the most important thing you wear." - Jeff Moore

75. "You need a partner to share the joy with to experience its full value." - Mark Twain

76. "Keep close those who have faith in you." - by Michael Bassey Johnson

77. "Stay away from the negative company. Along with them, they'll drag you down. Invite them into your light instead, and the two of you will shine brightly together." - by L. F. Young

78. "Don't hang out with someone if you can't build with them." - by Moosa Rahat

79. Your mind is the only place where your dreams can become unattainable." - by Robert H. Schuller

80. "Fall ten times, get up eleven times." - By Invajy

81. "Develop an optimistic outlook, exercise your imagination, always think through your options, and dare to think that you can accomplish what others perceive as an impossibility." - by Rodolfo Costa

82. "All of our goals can be achieved if we dare to work toward them." - Walt Disney

83. "Learning to remember the good things in life is the best way to forget the bad things in life," Mark Amend

84. "When I have to, it's so difficult, but when I want to, it's so simple." - by Annie Gottlier

85. "Try to change things if it bothers you, if that's not possible, try to change perspective" - by Mary Engelbreit

86. "The signature of the superior personality is an attitude of positive expectation." - by Brian Tracy

87. "It's crucial that you surround yourself with positivity at all times and keep it on your mind,". - by Tyler Perry

88. "The first step to making the invisible visible is to set goals." - by Tony Robbins.

89. "Everything seems impossible before it is accomplished." - Nelson Mandela

90. "Happiness is the ability to handle challenges, not the absence of challenges." - Steve Maraboli

91. "Be a sunflower and turn towards the light anywhere you are." - K. Tolnoe

Short Good Vibes Quotes

92. "Waves can't be stopped, but you can learn to surf." - by Jon Kabat-Zinn

93. "Perpetual optimism increases one's power." - by Powell, Colin

94. "Pay attention to your potential rather than your limitations." - by Alan Loy McGinnis

95. "You can have everything. merely not simultaneously." - Oprah Winfrey

96. "I've worried a lot in my life, but most of them never came true." - by MarkTwain

97. "Stars can only be seen in complete darkness." - by Martin Luther King, Jr.

98. "A goal is not always intended to be achieved; frequently, it is just something to aim for." - Bruce Lee

99."You can gently shake the world." - by Mahatma Gandhi

100. "You cannot find happiness in life. You succeed." - Thomas S. Monson

101. "You sometimes have to take big risks to win big." - Bill Gates

102. "Consider and ponder. Wonder and contemplate." - by Dr. Suess

103. "Try to be someone's rainbow in a cloud." - Maya Angelou

104. "Do more of the things that truly and sincerely make you happy." - Unknown

105. "A strong, optimistic outlook will produce greater wonders than any magical substance." - Patricia Neal

106. "We become what we think about," - Buddha

107. "We are aware of who we are, but not of who we might become." - William Shakespeare

108. "I become what I might be when I let go of who I am." - by Lao Tzu

109. "Strive to be of value, not to be successful." - Albert Einstein

110. "Let your life float on the edges of time like dew on a leaf's tip." - by Tagore, Rabindranath

111. "In life, you get what you have the guts to ask for." - Oprah Winfrey

Make sure to follow the aforementioned quotes to stay motivated. Inspiring and thoughtful, these quotes will always leave you feeling positive and ready to tackle anything life throws your way. Although maintaining a positive attitude isn't always simple, it's undoubtedly worthwhile. Next time when you feel unhappy, breathe deeply, and repeat these affirmations to yourself. You can also send these good vibes quotes to your loved ones to lift their spirits when they feel low. Anything is possible if you keep the right mindset.

