'That's A Shame': Martin Freeman Breaks Silence On Age-Gap Controversy With Jenna Ortega In Miller's Girl

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman’s new movie Miller’s Girl is buzzing on the internet. The movie’s main controversial topic is surrounded the age gap between the two leads of the movie, Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman.

Many people are questioning the intimate scenes between the two leads as Ortega is 18 and Freeman is 52 years old. Recently, Freeman spoke to the Times Of London regarding his opinion on the movie’s controversy. Read ahead to know his opinion on it.

Martin Freeman on the Miller’s Girl controversy

While addressing the controversy, Freeman expressed that the movie does not support such behavior because it depicts the potential relationship between people who are 31 years apart.

During the conversation with the Times Of London, Freeman said, “(It’s) Grown-up and nuanced. It’s not saying, ‘Isn’t this great?’”

While calling it “a shame,” he expressed how public opinion frequently taints stories regarding challenging subject matters.

He gave the example of Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List, starring Liam Neeson. According to him, the movie serves as an example of how actors portraying a role does not imply that they agree with the subject matter.

More on Miller’s Girl’s controversial intimate scenes

As per Variety, a viral interview published by Daily Mail with the movie’s intimacy coordinator, Kristina Arjona, spoke about the filming of the intimate scenes between the two leads.

She said that during the filming of the movie's intimate scenes, the actors were never put in uncomfortable situations on set.

She added, “There were many, many people throughout this process, engaging with (Jenna) to make sure that it was consistent with what she was comfortable with, and she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do.”

She continued, “I’m hyper-aware of both of my talent and making sure that we’re consistently checking in and that at no point are any of their boundaries being surpassed.”

She mentioned that she had multiple discussions with the talent on a nudity level. She spoke to them about several approaches to shooting these sequences in order to allow viewers to see what was and wasn't too much when they saw them in test screenings.

