50 Poems About Friendship That Talk About Pure Love And Gratitude
Discover a fanciful collection of poems about friendship to express how much you love and value your buddies. These poems strike the right chord of the heart!
A life without friends is like a garden without flowers. Friends add extra fun, laughter, and joy to life and enrich it completely. Good friends are indeed rare and hard to find, however, true friendships are a lot rarer. Poetry and friendship are heart-touching and deserve to be lauded for their purity. Celebrate the beautiful bond you share with your friends with this collection of poems about friendship that speak about the value of friends, the meaning of friendship, crazy memories, kindred hearts, and heart-to-heart companionship.
Poems about best friends underline age-old friendship and the unbreakable bond at its best. The profound words strike the right chords of your heart and make it melt. The stanzas of the deep friendship poems help you confess your feelings and express adoration and gratitude like never before.
Furthermore, a real friend is meant to be treasured and celebrated. And there is nothing better than expressing your genuine feelings with words that rhyme with everything portraying your friendship.
Whether you are looking for love poems about friendship or short poems about best friends, you will find them all in our collection. Scroll down and check them out!
Best Poems About Friendship
1. To All My Friends
To all my friends who have been with me in weakness
when water falls rush down my two sides
To all my friends who have felt me in anguish
when this earthen back breaks between the crack of two blades
To all my friends who have held me in rage
when fire tears through swallows behind tight grins
I know you
I see you
I hear you
— May Yang
2. True Friends
A friend is like a star that twinkles and glows
Or maybe like an ocean that gently flows
A friend is like gold that you should treasure
And take care of forever and ever
A friend is like an angle that is there to guide you
A friend is someone you can trust out of a few
A friend is more than one in a million
They are one in ca-zillion
And you, my friend, are very special
and so it is official.
— Ashley Campbell
3. Friendship Is the Best Ship of All
Friendship is priceless
And can never be forgotten.
Friendship is timeless
And never rotten.
It takes more than hugs and kisses
To be a real friend.
The nature of friendship
Requires a blend.
The road to a happy life
May sometimes make us stumble.
But to have a friend to give us a hand
Teaches us to be humble.
Good friends are hard to find,
Hard to lose,
And impossible to forget,
But when they fly away,
Your anger turns to regret.
Sometimes in life we need a special person
To listen while we talk.
A special person who will not discourage or judge
But encourage us as we walk.
Friends are there
To help you along.
The journey through friendship
Is always long.
In life,
There are big ships,
And there are small ships,
But the best ship of all
Is friendship.
— Valerie M.
4. Friends for Life
We are friends.
I've got your back,
And you have mine.
I'll help you out
Anytime!
To see you hurt,
To see you cry,
Makes me weep
And wanna die.
If you agree
To never fight,
It wouldn't matter
Who's wrong or right.
If a broken heart
Needs a mend,
I'll be right there
Till the end.
If your cheeks are wet
From drops of tears,
Don't worry,
Let go of your fears.
Hand in hand
Love is sent.
We'll be friends
Till the end!
— Angelica N. Brissett
5. Friends Are Priceless You And Me Are Like
You keep all my secrets
And I can trust you well
If we did something unusual
Then both will go to hell
Best friends are friends for life
Without you, I won’t survive
You are so special to me
It is everywhere you, I can see
Enough I think, for your glee!
— Unknown
6. To My Excellent (Name), On Our Friendship
For as a watch by art is wound
To motion, such was mine:
But never had Orinda found
A soul till she found thine;
Which now inspires, cures and supplies,
And guides my darkened breast:
For thou art all that I can prize,
My joy, my life, my rest.
— Katherine Philips
7. A Special Kind of Love
There never was such a friendship that has made me feel this way.
It’s been there from the beginning, so I just want to say,
You were there with me when it was hard to forget
That my heart was aching, and it hadn’t healed yet.
The things you’ve said have proved me right
That this friendship has made me see the light.
You’ve never tossed around my heart, and I know it’s true
Because this is a special kind of love for me and for you.
— Julia Kistner
Poems About True Friendship And Unbreakable Bond
8. True Friendship
You are a great friend.
A best friend
I’ll be there when the tears start to fall
And the rays of sunshine hits
We shall play a game of soccer in the rain
We will be friends to the end of time
I’ll be there when you break your knee
When you are too scared to cry
I will be there when time passes by
And I hope you’ll be there to
— Jennifer Hanson
9. Sudden Friendship
Yesterday we walked apart,
Separate and cold and mortal.
Now the mystic kiss has joined us,
Now we stand inside the portal
That permits of no returning,
And my heart is strangely burning.
I know not what the word may be,
Or what the charm, or what the token,
That has filled us with this glory.
But never let the charm be broken.
Let it stay a mystery
For all time to be.
Yesterday, with lighter joys,
We wantoned at the outer portal.
Now, with love’s old alchemy,
We have made ourselves immortal.
10. Our True Friendship
Our true friendship isn’t what I see with my eyes,
it is felt within my heart.
When there is trust, understanding, loyalty, and sharing.
I know our true friendship is a rare feeling, but it could be found
It has a profound impact on well-being, strength, and quality.
Our true friendship does not need detailed gifts,
Or fabulous events in order to be valuable or valued.
To ensure long-lasting quality and satisfaction,
Our true friendship only needs a few key factors:
Undying loyalty, understanding, unrivaled trust,
Deep and soulful secrets and endless sharing.
These key factors we can be, mixed with personality and a sense of humor, Can make a friendship last a lifetime!
This is just a thank you, my friend, for all the wonderful and colorful
special factors that You’ve brought to my life!
You’re such a wonderful true friend!
— Pam Fraser
11. A Time to Talk
When a friend calls to me from the road
And slows his horse to a meaning walk,
I don’t stand still and look around
On all the hills I haven’t hoed,
And shout from where I am, What is it?
No, not as there is a time to talk.
I thrust my hoe in the mellow ground,
Blade-end up and five feet tall,
And plod: I go up to the stone wall
For a friendly visit.
— Robert Frost
12. The Arrow And the Song
Long, long afterward, in an oak
I found the arrow, still unbroke;
And the song, from beginning to end,
I found again in the heart of a friend.
— Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
Funny Friendship Poems That Elicit Laughter
13. Like You in Life
A friend like you is hard to find,
You act so silly
You are one of a kind,
A little dumb but a little sweet
This is how I wanted to greet
To a super yet funny friend I know
I may never show
But, still, I love you to the core
Cheers to friendship!
— Unknown
14. Friendship
I’ve discovered a way to stay friends forever—
There’s really nothing to it.
I simply tell you what to do And you do it!!
— Shel Silverstein
15. Us Two
So wherever I am, there’s always Pooh,
There’s always Pooh and Me.
“What would I do?” I said to Pooh,
“If it wasn’t for you,” and Pooh said: “True,
It isn’t much fun for One, but Two,
Can stick together, says Pooh, says he. “That’s how it is,” says Pooh.
— A. A. Milne
16. Friends Are Priceless
A
good
friend like
you is worth a
million dollars,
so if you don’t
mind; can
I sell
you.
— Bill Lindsay
Sweet And Short Poems About Friendship
17. My Everything Friend
You magnify my happiness.
When I am feeling glad;
You help to heal my injured heart
Whenever I am sad.
You’re such a pleasure in my life;
I hope that you can see
How meaningful your friendship is;
You’re a total joy to me.
— Joanna Fuchs
18. We Share
We share a cute equation,
Where we fight like Tom and Jerry,
But, having you in my life,
Is like icing and the cherry,
Coz our bond is special and true,
Coz our bond will remain new,
Our friendship rocks!
— Unknown
19. Care And Happiness
You came as a ray of light,
Made my life cheerful and bright,
Showering your affection over me
So that my face was full of glee.
Taking away my complete loneliness
And giving me back all the happiness
With a Midas touch of your care
To keep me away from despair.
I’ll never leave you midway,
And tales of our bond people will say.
— Shishir
20. A Friend’s a Bloom
In the garden of life, a friend’s a bloom,
Through sunshine and storms, a comforting room.
With laughter and support, they light the way,
In friendship’s embrace, we cherish each day.
— Unknown
Heart-warming Poems About Love And Friendship
21. Sonnet 104: To Me, Fair Friend, You Never Can Be Old
To me, fair friend, you never can be old,
For as you were when first your eye I eyed,
Such seems your beauty still.
Three winters cold
Have from the forests shook three summers’ pride,
Three beauteous springs to yellow autumn turned
In process of the seasons have I seen,
Three April perfumes in three hot Junes burned,
Since first I saw you fresh, which yet are green.
— William Shakespeare
22. Smile
If you’re feeling down, turn your frown upside down.
Put a smile on your face; take the world in your embrace.
Ask for a little help from the man up above.
And remember you have your best friend’s love.
— Jessica R. Dillinger
23. A Friend
A person who will listen and not condemn
Someone on whom you can depend
They will not flee when bad times are here
Instead they will be there to lend an ear
They will think of ways to make you smile
So you can be happy for a while
When times are good and happy there after
They will be there to share the laughter
Do not forget your friends at all
For they pick you up when you fall
Do not expect to just take and hold
Give friendship back, it is pure gold.
— Gillian Jones
24. Will You Ever Understand?
I don’t think you will
Ever fully understand
How you’ve touched my life
And made me who I am.
I don’t think you could ever know
Just how truly special you are,
That even on the darkest nights
You are my brightest star.
You’ve allowed me to experience.
Something very hard to find,
Unconditional love that exists
In my body, soul, and mind.
I don’t think you could ever feel
All the love I have to give,
And I’m sure you’ll never realize
You’ve been my will to live.
You are an amazing person,
And without you, I don’t know where I’d be.
Having you in my life
Completes and fulfills every part of me.
— Toni
25. Love And Friendship
Love is like the wild rose-briar,
Friendship like the holly-tree—
The holly is dark when the rose-briar blooms
But which will bloom most constantly?
The wild rose-briar is sweet in spring,
Its summer blossoms scent the air;
Yet wait till winter comes again
And who will call the wild-briar fair?
Then scorn the silly rose-wreath now
And deck thee with the holly’s sheen,
That when December blights thy brow
He still may leave thy garland green.
— Emily Bronte
Poems About Broken Friendship That’ll Make You Cry
26. Broken Friendship
I watch you walk away from me
And my tears start to fall.
I always ask myself a billion times,
How did we lose it all?
For the first time in forever, I had no words
to you, I could say.
I stick to old memories.
As I watch you walk away.
— Neldine Pierreville
27. A Poison Tree
I was angry with my friend;
I told my wrath, my wrath did end.
I was angry with my foe:
I told it not, my wrath did grow.
And I waterd it in fears,
Night & morning with my tears:
And I sunned it with smiles,
And with soft deceitful wiles.
— William Blake
28. Alone
Lying, thinking
Last night
How to find my soul a home
Where water is not thirsty
And bread loaf is not stone
I came up with one thing
And I don’t believe I’m wrong
That nobody,
But nobody
Can make it out here alone.
Alone, all alone
Nobody, but nobody
Can make it out here alone.
There are some millionaires
With money they can't use
Their wives run round like banshees
Their children sing the blues
They've got expensive doctors
To cure their hearts of stone.
But nobody
No, nobody
Can make it out here alone.
Alone, all alone
Nobody, but nobody
Can make it out here alone.
Now if you listen closely
I'll tell you what I know
Storm clouds are gathering
The wind is gonna blow
The race of man is suffering
And I can hear the moan,
'Cause nobody,
But nobody
Can make it out here alone.
Alone, all alone
Nobody, but nobody
Can make it out here alone.
— Maya Angelou
29. Goodbye My Dearest Friend
The hardest part of any friendship
is when it is time to say goodbye,
and even though I wished I could make you stay,
I know I got to let you spread your wings and fly.
For life is a journey that needs to be traveled
and I am certain you’d make it through,
I just want you to know and never forget
that I will surely miss you.
— Leilani Hermosa Petersen
30. A Friendship Lost
I remember the time not long ago
When we laughed and shared it all.
We were the very best of friends,
Or at least that’s what I thought.
I often wonder why friendships end.
What happens to sever that tie?
How can someone once so close
Just wave you off with a goodbye?
I must have been lacking.
I must have been wrong.
I wasn’t a friend to you.
That you were to me all along.
I thought I was loyal.
I know I was true,
But something went wrong.
Now there’s nothing to do.
A friendship lost
Is a very sad thing.
The angels weep instead of sing.
— Brenda J. Metz
31. A Broken Friendship
Alas! they had been friends in youth;
But whispering tongues can poison truth;
And constancy lives in realms above;
And life is thorny; and youth is vain;
And to be wroth with one we love,
Doth work like madness in the brain.
— Samuel Taylor Coleridge
32. Walk Away
I watch you walk away from me,
And the tears start to fall.
I ask myself a million times,
How did we lose it all?
For the first time, I had no words
That to you, I could say.
I cling to old memories.
And I watch you walk away.
I just don’t want to let you go,
But inside, I know I must.
My heart’s whimpering with pain,
But it’s my mind, I trust.
There’s confusion around me,
There’s numbness in my heart,
But looking at you walk away
My world just fell apart.
If only I could handle it
And bear to just say,
I’d use my breath and say the words:
Don’t Walk Away!
— Mili Jain
33. Friendship
No foe could strike this blow—
Could draw this blood, this tear!
By the deep wound I know
A friend was here.
— Daniel Henderson
34. This Is Our End
You can stand there and smile; you can sit there and laugh,
but you can’t trick me; I know it’s a mask.
You’re trying to lie to me and everyone else,
but why is it that you’re lying to yourself?
You can calmly sit there and try to look cool,
but I know your emotions, and I know you’re a fool.
I know inside you you’re feelings rage.
The suspense builds with the turn of a page.
By day you’re one person, by night another,
and neither of them have anything to do with each other.
I’ve watched you sink farther from your heart,
and all of this just tears me apart.
I sit here and cry, for you, not for me.
What you’ve become, I wish you could see.
No words could I use to help me explain
what it does to me to see you in pain.
You’re not there anymore, my dearest friend.
I hate to say this, but this is our end
— Jessica A. Phillipi
35. We Were Always Meant To Be
We believed we were always meant to be,
But we’re already falling apart, don’t you see?
How could things have gone so wrong?
What if our time has come and gone?
We believed we were always meant to be,
Yet you left me to be so lonely.
All those broken promises and untold secrets
Still break my heart into a million pieces.
We believed we were always meant to be,
But now I’ve lost hope in you and me.
This silence between us is tearing me apart.
Will you ever come back for my broken heart?
— Nanditha Murali
36. My Friend Must Be a Bird
My friend must be a Bird—
Because it flies!
Mortal, my friend must be,
Because it dies!
Barbs has it, like a Bee!
Ah, curious friend!
Thou puzzlest me!
— Emily Dickinson
Poems About Old Friendship That You Cherish Forever
37. You Are a Star
Friends, like stars, in the darkest night,
Shine with love and radiant light.
Through thick and thin, they’re always near,
In their company, there’s naught to fear.
— Unknown
38. In the Company of Women
Make me laugh over coffee,
make it a double, make it frothy
so it seethes in our delight.
Make my cup overflow
with your small happiness.
I want to hoot and snort and cackle and chuckle.
Let your laughter fill me like a bell.
— January Gill O’Neil
39. Life-long Pals
We are always by each other, never leaving.
We are best friends, never deceiving.
Sometimes we fight. Sometimes we cry.
We’re best friends; we never lie.
Life- long pals mean best pals forever and ever.
We’ll never be apart, never.
But some things change. You moved away.
I thought you were here to always stay.
But we made a promise to be lifelong pals.
We turned out to be the best gals.
If something ever happened to you, I’d remember we made a friendship pact.
Everybody knows we’re friends, yep, that’s a true fact.
I will always love you no matter where you may be.
Just remember to always remember me!
— Sierra
40. Millions of Strawberries
Marcia and I went over the curve,
Eating our way down
Jewels of strawberries we didn’t deserve,
Eating our way down.
Till our hands were sticky,
and our lips painted,
And over us the hot day fainted
— Genevieve Taggard
41. To an Old Friend
When we have lived our little lives and wandered all their byways through,
When we’ve seen all that we shall see and finished all that we must do,
When we shall take one backward look off yonder where our journey ends,
I pray that you shall be as glad as I shall be that we were friends.
Time was we started out to find the treasures and the joys of life;
We sought them in the land of gold through many days of bitter strife.
When we were young we yearned for fame; in search of joy we went afar,
Only to learn how very cold and distant all the strangers are.
— Edgar Albert Guest
42. Our Friendship
As I think of our friendship, I begin to see
Mere words can’t describe what you mean to me.
When this cold, hard world has me lonesome and blue,
I look up to see my angel, my sweet angel, you.
You dry the tears that fall from my eyes.
You bring me sunshine to brighten my sky.
You rescue me when I’m scared and alone
And take my hand to lead me home.
No matter the miles that keep us apart,
We’re always together in each other’s hearts.
Sometimes we take for granted, I fear,
The ones who are so close and dear.
We get so caught up in life and things we must do.
Sometimes we forget to stop and say I love you.
If ever you felt I forgot or didn’t care,
Let me stop right now; my true feelings I’ll share.
You’re the sun in my sky, the bed where I lie.
You’re the home where I’m safe, the field where I play.
You’re everything I am, everything I do.
So what I am saying is I LOVE YOU!
— Marcia M. Griffith
43. A Friend
A friend is one who stands to share
Your every touch of grief and care.
He comes by chance, but stays by choice;
Your praises he is quick to voice.
No grievous fault or passing whim
Can make an enemy of him.
And though your need be great or small,
His strength is yours throughout it all.
— Edgar Albert Guest
44. (Name of your friend)
You are a gem, whose native brilliance
Could never wholly reign,
An opal, whose prismatic fire
A white cloud doth restrain.
And thus, the mood to which you move me
Is never perfect, quite,
‘Tis pity, wonderment, and pleasure,
Opacity and light.
— Julia Ward Howe
45. Kind, Joyous, Amazing Best Friend
You have become my closest friend.
It’s been just about a year,
And you’re the one I turn to
When I’m down and need an ear.
Ever since the day, you told me your secret,
I have changed my ways for the better,
And I started to feel
Like I actually matter.
You have always been there for me
As I have been for you.
I hope we never drift apart.
I don’t know what I’d do without you.
You’ve become so important in my life.
Things would be different without you.
I’d still be a bit of a tool,
And I’d always be feeling blue.
I thank you for all the times we’ve shared.
It has been the best year ever.
Even when we go our separate ways,
The bond we share, I will never sever.
— Kody Stegmann
46. Long-lost Friends
To see that face you’ve missed so much,
To feel that warmth inside.
To see how much you mean to them,
Reflected in their eyes.
To feel that sense of comfort.
That you felt in times gone by.
To hug someone with all your might,
To laugh until you cry.
To escape to all those memories,
Those moments that you shared.
To feel each strong emotion,
As if you were right there.
To recall that sense of purpose.
That you felt when so naïve.
And the world was open wide to you
And you were fearless and so free.
To remember all those special friends.
Who has long since passed away?
To share regrets, you each possess
And haunt you still today.
To reveal whatever pain you’ve had.
In the years that have gone by.
And together, feel so grateful.
That somehow you both survived.
To know this person inside out,
Their past secrets and their schemes.
Who helped you through some troubled times
And shared your hopes and dreams.
To know your heart and soul are safe
And there is no judgment there.
And no matter what you say or do,
All they want to do is care.
To feel that love that makes you whole
And finally, find yourself again.
No, there’s nothing better in this life,
Than being with a long-lost friend!
— Patricia A. Fleming
47. Hug O' War
I will not play at tug o' war.
I'd rather play at hug o' war,
Where everyone hugs
Instead of tugs,
Where everyone giggles
And rolls on the rug,
Where everyone kisses,
And everyone grins,
And everyone cuddles,
And everyone wins
— Shel Silverstein
48. Old Friends
I do not say new friends are not considerate and true,
Or that their smiles ain’t genuine, but still I’m tellin’ you
That when a feller’s heart is crushed and achin’ with the pain,
And teardrops come a-splashin’ down his cheeks like summer rain,
Becoz his grief an’ loneliness are more than he can bear,
Somehow it’s only old friends, then, that really seem to care.
— Edgar A. Guest
49. My Friend
As the years pass us by as we grow old and apart
I want you to know that you’re always in my heart
You helped me with problems through good times and bad times
You helped me keep smiling when I felt sad
You helped me stay strong as we listened and sent each other country songs
I’ll never find another friend as you
Even though we didn’t know each other that long.
Wherever the years take us, no place is too far; you’ve been a wonderful friend with a good heart to lend, and I want you to know I’m glad we met your someone special I’ll never forget.
— Carol A. Smith
50. Bonds of Friendship
From the day that I first knew you,
Your heart was pure and kind;
Your smile was sweet and innocent,
Your wit was well refined.
The sparkle in your eyes was keen,
Your friendship fast and real;
Soft words were your virtue,
And humor your appeal.
We grew as friends together,
We laughed and shared our dreams;
Along the way, crush or two,
Went unrevealed, it seems.
As years rolled on, our paths were split,
Our roads went separate ways;
We each pursued our interests,
That occupied our days.
We soon forgot our youthful bliss,
Of tender carefree years;
We didn’t talk or keep in touch,
Throughout life’s pain and tears.
Then my darkest hour came,
And tried me to my core;
To save my heart from ruin,
I closed and locked the door.
Then out of every nowhere,
With precise, directed cue;
An old familiar smile,
Came slowly into view.
Although much time was gone,
And the die of fate long cast;
It was as if we hadn’t missed,
A second of the past.
You listened with attentive care,
And reassured my mind;
That loving hearts are still alive,
With purpose and design.
Deep inside, I’ve locked way,
Emotions yet untold;
As time goes on and bonds grow strong,
They will all unfold.
So thank you, friend, for taking time,
To demonstrate your love;
It’s yet another blessing that,
I’m undeserving of.
— Craig Burkholder
