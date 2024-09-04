50 Poems About Friendship That Talk About Pure Love And Gratitude

A life without friends is like a garden without flowers. Friends add extra fun, laughter, and joy to life and enrich it completely. Good friends are indeed rare and hard to find, however, true friendships are a lot rarer. Poetry and friendship are heart-touching and deserve to be lauded for their purity. Celebrate the beautiful bond you share with your friends with this collection of poems about friendship that speak about the value of friends, the meaning of friendship, crazy memories, kindred hearts, and heart-to-heart companionship.

Poems about best friends underline age-old friendship and the unbreakable bond at its best. The profound words strike the right chords of your heart and make it melt. The stanzas of the deep friendship poems help you confess your feelings and express adoration and gratitude like never before.

Furthermore, a real friend is meant to be treasured and celebrated. And there is nothing better than expressing your genuine feelings with words that rhyme with everything portraying your friendship.

Whether you are looking for love poems about friendship or short poems about best friends, you will find them all in our collection. Scroll down and check them out!

Best Poems About Friendship

1. To All My Friends

To all my friends who have been with me in weakness

when water falls rush down my two sides

To all my friends who have felt me in anguish

when this earthen back breaks between the crack of two blades

Advertisement

To all my friends who have held me in rage

when fire tears through swallows behind tight grins

I know you

I see you

I hear you

— May Yang

2. True Friends

A friend is like a star that twinkles and glows

Or maybe like an ocean that gently flows

A friend is like gold that you should treasure

And take care of forever and ever

A friend is like an angle that is there to guide you

A friend is someone you can trust out of a few

A friend is more than one in a million

They are one in ca-zillion

And you, my friend, are very special

and so it is official.

— Ashley Campbell

3. Friendship Is the Best Ship of All

Friendship is priceless

And can never be forgotten.

Friendship is timeless

And never rotten.

It takes more than hugs and kisses

To be a real friend.

The nature of friendship

Advertisement

Requires a blend.

The road to a happy life

May sometimes make us stumble.

But to have a friend to give us a hand

Teaches us to be humble.

Good friends are hard to find,

Hard to lose,

And impossible to forget,

But when they fly away,

Your anger turns to regret.

Sometimes in life we need a special person

To listen while we talk.

A special person who will not discourage or judge

But encourage us as we walk.

Friends are there

To help you along.

The journey through friendship

Is always long.

In life,

There are big ships,

And there are small ships,

But the best ship of all

Is friendship.

— Valerie M.

4. Friends for Life

We are friends.

I've got your back,

And you have mine.

I'll help you out

Anytime!

To see you hurt,

To see you cry,

Makes me weep

And wanna die.

If you agree

Advertisement

To never fight,

It wouldn't matter

Who's wrong or right.

If a broken heart

Needs a mend,

I'll be right there

Till the end.

If your cheeks are wet

From drops of tears,

Don't worry,

Let go of your fears.

Hand in hand

Love is sent.

We'll be friends

Till the end!

— Angelica N. Brissett

5. Friends Are Priceless You And Me Are Like

You keep all my secrets

And I can trust you well

If we did something unusual

Then both will go to hell

Best friends are friends for life

Without you, I won’t survive

You are so special to me

It is everywhere you, I can see

Enough I think, for your glee!

— Unknown

6. To My Excellent (Name), On Our Friendship

For as a watch by art is wound

To motion, such was mine:

But never had Orinda found

A soul till she found thine;

Which now inspires, cures and supplies,

And guides my darkened breast:

For thou art all that I can prize,

My joy, my life, my rest.

— Katherine Philips



7. A Special Kind of Love

There never was such a friendship that has made me feel this way.

It’s been there from the beginning, so I just want to say,

Advertisement

You were there with me when it was hard to forget

That my heart was aching, and it hadn’t healed yet.

The things you’ve said have proved me right

That this friendship has made me see the light.

You’ve never tossed around my heart, and I know it’s true

Because this is a special kind of love for me and for you.

— Julia Kistner

Read More: 130 Heartwarming Friendship Quotes to Celebrate True Connections

Poems About True Friendship And Unbreakable Bond

8. True Friendship

You are a great friend.

A best friend

I’ll be there when the tears start to fall

And the rays of sunshine hits

We shall play a game of soccer in the rain

We will be friends to the end of time

I’ll be there when you break your knee

When you are too scared to cry

I will be there when time passes by

And I hope you’ll be there to

— Jennifer Hanson

9. Sudden Friendship

Yesterday we walked apart,

Separate and cold and mortal.

Now the mystic kiss has joined us,

Now we stand inside the portal

That permits of no returning,

And my heart is strangely burning.

I know not what the word may be,

Advertisement

Or what the charm, or what the token,

That has filled us with this glory.

But never let the charm be broken.

Let it stay a mystery

For all time to be.

Yesterday, with lighter joys,

We wantoned at the outer portal.

Now, with love’s old alchemy,

We have made ourselves immortal.

10. Our True Friendship

Our true friendship isn’t what I see with my eyes,

it is felt within my heart.

When there is trust, understanding, loyalty, and sharing.

I know our true friendship is a rare feeling, but it could be found

It has a profound impact on well-being, strength, and quality.

Our true friendship does not need detailed gifts,

Or fabulous events in order to be valuable or valued.

To ensure long-lasting quality and satisfaction,

Our true friendship only needs a few key factors:

Undying loyalty, understanding, unrivaled trust,

Deep and soulful secrets and endless sharing.

These key factors we can be, mixed with personality and a sense of humor, Can make a friendship last a lifetime!

This is just a thank you, my friend, for all the wonderful and colorful

special factors that You’ve brought to my life!

You’re such a wonderful true friend!

— Pam Fraser



11. A Time to Talk

When a friend calls to me from the road

And slows his horse to a meaning walk,

I don’t stand still and look around

On all the hills I haven’t hoed,

And shout from where I am, What is it?

No, not as there is a time to talk.

I thrust my hoe in the mellow ground,

Blade-end up and five feet tall,

And plod: I go up to the stone wall

For a friendly visit.

— Robert Frost

12. The Arrow And the Song

Long, long afterward, in an oak

I found the arrow, still unbroke;

And the song, from beginning to end,

I found again in the heart of a friend.

— Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Funny Friendship Poems That Elicit Laughter

13. Like You in Life

A friend like you is hard to find,

You act so silly

You are one of a kind,

A little dumb but a little sweet

This is how I wanted to greet

To a super yet funny friend I know

I may never show

But, still, I love you to the core

Cheers to friendship!

— Unknown

14. Friendship

I’ve discovered a way to stay friends forever—

There’s really nothing to it.

Advertisement

I simply tell you what to do And you do it!!

— Shel Silverstein

15. Us Two

So wherever I am, there’s always Pooh,

There’s always Pooh and Me.

“What would I do?” I said to Pooh,

“If it wasn’t for you,” and Pooh said: “True,

It isn’t much fun for One, but Two,

Can stick together, says Pooh, says he. “That’s how it is,” says Pooh.

— A. A. Milne



16. Friends Are Priceless

A

good

friend like

you is worth a

million dollars,

so if you don’t

mind; can

I sell

you.

— Bill Lindsay

Read More: 60 Bonding Quotes with Friends: Laugh, Love, and Learn

Sweet And Short Poems About Friendship

17. My Everything Friend

You magnify my happiness.

When I am feeling glad;

You help to heal my injured heart

Whenever I am sad.

You’re such a pleasure in my life;

I hope that you can see

How meaningful your friendship is;

You’re a total joy to me.

— Joanna Fuchs



18. We Share

We share a cute equation,

Where we fight like Tom and Jerry,

But, having you in my life,

Is like icing and the cherry,

Coz our bond is special and true,

Coz our bond will remain new,

Our friendship rocks!

— Unknown

19. Care And Happiness

You came as a ray of light,

Made my life cheerful and bright,

Showering your affection over me

So that my face was full of glee.

Taking away my complete loneliness

And giving me back all the happiness

With a Midas touch of your care

To keep me away from despair.

I’ll never leave you midway,

And tales of our bond people will say.

— Shishir

20. A Friend’s a Bloom

In the garden of life, a friend’s a bloom,

Through sunshine and storms, a comforting room.

With laughter and support, they light the way,

In friendship’s embrace, we cherish each day.

— Unknown

Heart-warming Poems About Love And Friendship

21. Sonnet 104: To Me, Fair Friend, You Never Can Be Old

To me, fair friend, you never can be old,

For as you were when first your eye I eyed,

Such seems your beauty still.

Three winters cold

Have from the forests shook three summers’ pride,

Three beauteous springs to yellow autumn turned

In process of the seasons have I seen,

Three April perfumes in three hot Junes burned,

Since first I saw you fresh, which yet are green.

Advertisement

— William Shakespeare

22. Smile

If you’re feeling down, turn your frown upside down.

Put a smile on your face; take the world in your embrace.

Ask for a little help from the man up above.

And remember you have your best friend’s love.

— Jessica R. Dillinger



23. A Friend

A person who will listen and not condemn

Someone on whom you can depend

They will not flee when bad times are here

Instead they will be there to lend an ear

They will think of ways to make you smile

So you can be happy for a while

When times are good and happy there after

They will be there to share the laughter

Do not forget your friends at all

For they pick you up when you fall

Do not expect to just take and hold

Give friendship back, it is pure gold.

— Gillian Jones

24. Will You Ever Understand?

I don’t think you will

Ever fully understand

How you’ve touched my life

And made me who I am.

I don’t think you could ever know

Just how truly special you are,

That even on the darkest nights

You are my brightest star.

You’ve allowed me to experience.

Something very hard to find,

Unconditional love that exists

In my body, soul, and mind.

I don’t think you could ever feel

All the love I have to give,

And I’m sure you’ll never realize

You’ve been my will to live.

You are an amazing person,

And without you, I don’t know where I’d be.

Having you in my life

Completes and fulfills every part of me.

— Toni

Read More: 75 Things to Do With Your Friends Before the Age Clock Strikes 100!



25. Love And Friendship

Love is like the wild rose-briar,

Friendship like the holly-tree—

The holly is dark when the rose-briar blooms

But which will bloom most constantly?

The wild rose-briar is sweet in spring,

Its summer blossoms scent the air;

Yet wait till winter comes again

And who will call the wild-briar fair?

Then scorn the silly rose-wreath now

And deck thee with the holly’s sheen,

That when December blights thy brow

He still may leave thy garland green.

— Emily Bronte

Read More: 101 Heartwarming Missing Friends Quotes to Send to Your Faraway Besties

Poems About Broken Friendship That’ll Make You Cry

26. Broken Friendship

I watch you walk away from me

Advertisement

And my tears start to fall.

I always ask myself a billion times,

How did we lose it all?

For the first time in forever, I had no words

to you, I could say.

I stick to old memories.

As I watch you walk away.

— Neldine Pierreville

27. A Poison Tree

I was angry with my friend;

I told my wrath, my wrath did end.

I was angry with my foe:

I told it not, my wrath did grow.

And I waterd it in fears,

Night & morning with my tears:

And I sunned it with smiles,

And with soft deceitful wiles.

— William Blake

28. Alone

Lying, thinking

Last night

How to find my soul a home

Where water is not thirsty

And bread loaf is not stone

I came up with one thing

And I don’t believe I’m wrong

That nobody,

But nobody

Can make it out here alone.

Alone, all alone

Nobody, but nobody

Can make it out here alone.

There are some millionaires

With money they can't use

Their wives run round like banshees

Their children sing the blues

They've got expensive doctors

To cure their hearts of stone.

But nobody

No, nobody

Can make it out here alone.

Alone, all alone

Nobody, but nobody

Can make it out here alone.

Now if you listen closely

I'll tell you what I know

Storm clouds are gathering

The wind is gonna blow

The race of man is suffering

And I can hear the moan,

'Cause nobody,

But nobody

Can make it out here alone.

Alone, all alone

Nobody, but nobody

Can make it out here alone.

— Maya Angelou

Read More: 101 Heartwarming Missing Friends Quotes to Send to Your Faraway Besties

29. Goodbye My Dearest Friend

The hardest part of any friendship

is when it is time to say goodbye,

and even though I wished I could make you stay,

I know I got to let you spread your wings and fly.

For life is a journey that needs to be traveled

and I am certain you’d make it through,

I just want you to know and never forget

that I will surely miss you.

— Leilani Hermosa Petersen

30. A Friendship Lost

I remember the time not long ago

When we laughed and shared it all.

We were the very best of friends,

Or at least that’s what I thought.

I often wonder why friendships end.

What happens to sever that tie?

How can someone once so close

Just wave you off with a goodbye?

I must have been lacking.

I must have been wrong.

I wasn’t a friend to you.

That you were to me all along.

I thought I was loyal.

I know I was true,

But something went wrong.

Now there’s nothing to do.

A friendship lost

Is a very sad thing.

The angels weep instead of sing.

— Brenda J. Metz

31. A Broken Friendship

Alas! they had been friends in youth;

But whispering tongues can poison truth;

And constancy lives in realms above;

And life is thorny; and youth is vain;

And to be wroth with one we love,

Doth work like madness in the brain.

— Samuel Taylor Coleridge

32. Walk Away

I watch you walk away from me,

And the tears start to fall.

I ask myself a million times,

How did we lose it all?

For the first time, I had no words

That to you, I could say.

I cling to old memories.

And I watch you walk away.

I just don’t want to let you go,

But inside, I know I must.

My heart’s whimpering with pain,

But it’s my mind, I trust.

There’s confusion around me,

There’s numbness in my heart,

But looking at you walk away

My world just fell apart.

If only I could handle it

And bear to just say,

I’d use my breath and say the words:

Don’t Walk Away!

— Mili Jain

33. Friendship

No foe could strike this blow—

Could draw this blood, this tear!

By the deep wound I know

A friend was here.

— Daniel Henderson

34. This Is Our End

You can stand there and smile; you can sit there and laugh,

but you can’t trick me; I know it’s a mask.

You’re trying to lie to me and everyone else,

but why is it that you’re lying to yourself?

You can calmly sit there and try to look cool,

but I know your emotions, and I know you’re a fool.

I know inside you you’re feelings rage.

The suspense builds with the turn of a page.

By day you’re one person, by night another,

and neither of them have anything to do with each other.

I’ve watched you sink farther from your heart,

and all of this just tears me apart.

I sit here and cry, for you, not for me.

What you’ve become, I wish you could see.

No words could I use to help me explain

what it does to me to see you in pain.

You’re not there anymore, my dearest friend.

I hate to say this, but this is our end

— Jessica A. Phillipi

35. We Were Always Meant To Be

We believed we were always meant to be,

But we’re already falling apart, don’t you see?

How could things have gone so wrong?

What if our time has come and gone?

We believed we were always meant to be,

Yet you left me to be so lonely.

All those broken promises and untold secrets

Still break my heart into a million pieces.

We believed we were always meant to be,

But now I’ve lost hope in you and me.

This silence between us is tearing me apart.

Will you ever come back for my broken heart?

— Nanditha Murali

36. My Friend Must Be a Bird

My friend must be a Bird—

Because it flies!

Mortal, my friend must be,

Because it dies!

Barbs has it, like a Bee!

Ah, curious friend!

Thou puzzlest me!

— Emily Dickinson

Read More: 150 Thank You Quotes for Friends: Strengthening Friendships Through Gratitude

Poems About Old Friendship That You Cherish Forever

37. You Are a Star

Friends, like stars, in the darkest night,

Shine with love and radiant light.

Through thick and thin, they’re always near,

In their company, there’s naught to fear.

— Unknown

38. In the Company of Women

Make me laugh over coffee,

make it a double, make it frothy

so it seethes in our delight.

Make my cup overflow

with your small happiness.

I want to hoot and snort and cackle and chuckle.

Let your laughter fill me like a bell.

— January Gill O’Neil

39. Life-long Pals

We are always by each other, never leaving.

We are best friends, never deceiving.

Sometimes we fight. Sometimes we cry.

We’re best friends; we never lie.

Life- long pals mean best pals forever and ever.

We’ll never be apart, never.

But some things change. You moved away.

I thought you were here to always stay.

But we made a promise to be lifelong pals.

We turned out to be the best gals.

If something ever happened to you, I’d remember we made a friendship pact.

Everybody knows we’re friends, yep, that’s a true fact.

I will always love you no matter where you may be.

Just remember to always remember me!

— Sierra

40. Millions of Strawberries

Marcia and I went over the curve,

Eating our way down

Jewels of strawberries we didn’t deserve,

Eating our way down.

Till our hands were sticky,

and our lips painted,

And over us the hot day fainted

— Genevieve Taggard

41. To an Old Friend

When we have lived our little lives and wandered all their byways through,

When we’ve seen all that we shall see and finished all that we must do,

When we shall take one backward look off yonder where our journey ends,

I pray that you shall be as glad as I shall be that we were friends.

Time was we started out to find the treasures and the joys of life;

We sought them in the land of gold through many days of bitter strife.

When we were young we yearned for fame; in search of joy we went afar,

Only to learn how very cold and distant all the strangers are.

— Edgar Albert Guest

42. Our Friendship

As I think of our friendship, I begin to see

Mere words can’t describe what you mean to me.

When this cold, hard world has me lonesome and blue,

I look up to see my angel, my sweet angel, you.

You dry the tears that fall from my eyes.

You bring me sunshine to brighten my sky.

You rescue me when I’m scared and alone

And take my hand to lead me home.

No matter the miles that keep us apart,

We’re always together in each other’s hearts.

Sometimes we take for granted, I fear,

The ones who are so close and dear.

We get so caught up in life and things we must do.

Sometimes we forget to stop and say I love you.

If ever you felt I forgot or didn’t care,

Let me stop right now; my true feelings I’ll share.

You’re the sun in my sky, the bed where I lie.

You’re the home where I’m safe, the field where I play.

You’re everything I am, everything I do.

So what I am saying is I LOVE YOU!

— Marcia M. Griffith



43. A Friend

A friend is one who stands to share

Your every touch of grief and care.

He comes by chance, but stays by choice;

Your praises he is quick to voice.

No grievous fault or passing whim

Can make an enemy of him.

And though your need be great or small,

His strength is yours throughout it all.

— Edgar Albert Guest

44. (Name of your friend)

You are a gem, whose native brilliance

Could never wholly reign,

An opal, whose prismatic fire

A white cloud doth restrain.

And thus, the mood to which you move me

Is never perfect, quite,

‘Tis pity, wonderment, and pleasure,

Opacity and light.

— Julia Ward Howe

45. Kind, Joyous, Amazing Best Friend

You have become my closest friend.

It’s been just about a year,

And you’re the one I turn to

When I’m down and need an ear.

Ever since the day, you told me your secret,

I have changed my ways for the better,

And I started to feel

Like I actually matter.

You have always been there for me

As I have been for you.

I hope we never drift apart.

I don’t know what I’d do without you.

You’ve become so important in my life.

Things would be different without you.

I’d still be a bit of a tool,

And I’d always be feeling blue.

I thank you for all the times we’ve shared.

It has been the best year ever.

Even when we go our separate ways,

The bond we share, I will never sever.

— Kody Stegmann

46. Long-lost Friends

To see that face you’ve missed so much,

To feel that warmth inside.

To see how much you mean to them,

Reflected in their eyes.

To feel that sense of comfort.

That you felt in times gone by.

To hug someone with all your might,

To laugh until you cry.

To escape to all those memories,

Those moments that you shared.

To feel each strong emotion,

As if you were right there.

To recall that sense of purpose.

That you felt when so naïve.

And the world was open wide to you

And you were fearless and so free.

To remember all those special friends.

Who has long since passed away?

To share regrets, you each possess

And haunt you still today.

To reveal whatever pain you’ve had.

In the years that have gone by.

And together, feel so grateful.

That somehow you both survived.

To know this person inside out,

Their past secrets and their schemes.

Who helped you through some troubled times

And shared your hopes and dreams.

To know your heart and soul are safe

And there is no judgment there.

And no matter what you say or do,

All they want to do is care.

To feel that love that makes you whole

And finally, find yourself again.

No, there’s nothing better in this life,

Than being with a long-lost friend!

— Patricia A. Fleming

47. Hug O' War

I will not play at tug o' war.

I'd rather play at hug o' war,

Where everyone hugs

Instead of tugs,

Where everyone giggles

And rolls on the rug,

Where everyone kisses,

And everyone grins,

And everyone cuddles,

And everyone wins

— Shel Silverstein

48. Old Friends

I do not say new friends are not considerate and true,

Or that their smiles ain’t genuine, but still I’m tellin’ you

That when a feller’s heart is crushed and achin’ with the pain,

And teardrops come a-splashin’ down his cheeks like summer rain,

Becoz his grief an’ loneliness are more than he can bear,

Somehow it’s only old friends, then, that really seem to care.

— Edgar A. Guest

49. My Friend

As the years pass us by as we grow old and apart

I want you to know that you’re always in my heart

You helped me with problems through good times and bad times

You helped me keep smiling when I felt sad

You helped me stay strong as we listened and sent each other country songs

I’ll never find another friend as you

Even though we didn’t know each other that long.

Wherever the years take us, no place is too far; you’ve been a wonderful friend with a good heart to lend, and I want you to know I’m glad we met your someone special I’ll never forget.

— Carol A. Smith

50. Bonds of Friendship

From the day that I first knew you,

Your heart was pure and kind;

Your smile was sweet and innocent,

Your wit was well refined.

The sparkle in your eyes was keen,

Your friendship fast and real;

Soft words were your virtue,

And humor your appeal.

We grew as friends together,

We laughed and shared our dreams;

Along the way, crush or two,

Went unrevealed, it seems.

As years rolled on, our paths were split,

Our roads went separate ways;

We each pursued our interests,

That occupied our days.

We soon forgot our youthful bliss,

Of tender carefree years;

We didn’t talk or keep in touch,

Throughout life’s pain and tears.

Then my darkest hour came,

And tried me to my core;

To save my heart from ruin,

I closed and locked the door.

Then out of every nowhere,

With precise, directed cue;

An old familiar smile,

Came slowly into view.

Although much time was gone,

And the die of fate long cast;

It was as if we hadn’t missed,

A second of the past.

You listened with attentive care,

And reassured my mind;

That loving hearts are still alive,

With purpose and design.

Deep inside, I’ve locked way,

Emotions yet untold;

As time goes on and bonds grow strong,

They will all unfold.

So thank you, friend, for taking time,

To demonstrate your love;

It’s yet another blessing that,

I’m undeserving of.

— Craig Burkholder

Such heart-touching poems about friendship are of help to let your BBF know how much you value them. The wordplay and beauty of the rhyme scheme might tug at their heartstring, making you reminisce about the journey spent together so far.

Every poetry about friendship by famous poets has a deep sense of loyalty, trust, and respect imbibed within them. Share these poems about friendship with your besties for life to let them know that you are thinking of them. Just like quotes, these poems will serve as an expression of your friendship that is still growing and flourishing with time.