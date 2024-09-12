200 Best Wedding Party Entrance Songs to Kickstart the Party in Style

Music can set the mood just right for everything, and a wedding entrance is no exception! The grand entrance is the enthralling moment when the bride and the groom mark their debut as a newlywed couple and are welcomed by the guests with pomp and joy. From catering to decorations, there are a thousand things to take care of when planning a wedding , and getting everything perfect is not a cakewalk.

When it comes to a wedding party entrance, music is what kicks things off and gets everybody grooving. So if you are unsure of what bride and groom entrance song to choose for your grand reception, here is a curated list of the best wedding party entrance songs with lots of potential that can set the dance floor for a memorable party!

Top Wedding Entrance Songs to Get the Party Started

1. Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars

2. Sugar by Maroon 5

3. The Final Countdown by Europe

4. Fearless by Taylor Swift

5. Let's Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez

6. Dynamite by Taio Cruz

7. Teenage Dream by Katy Perry

8. On the Floor by Jennifer Lopez

9. About Damn Time by Lizzo

10. Levitating (feat. DaBaby) by Dua Lipa

11. Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

12. Party Rock Anthem by LMFAO

13. Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison (Rock)

14. Budapest by George Ezra

15. Can't Take My Eyes Off You by Frankie Valli (Pop)

16. As It Was by Harry Styles

17. Crazy in Love by Beyonce

18. I was Made for Lovin’ You by Kiss (Rock)

19. Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

20. Feel So Close by Calvin Harris

Most Upbeat Songs for Wedding Entrance

21. Got My Mind Set on You by George Harrison

22. It's Tricky by Run DMC

23. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell

24. I Gotta Feeling by Black Eyed Peas

25. Who Let the Dogs Out by Baha Men

26. Beautiful Day by U2

27. Dancing on the Ceiling by Lionel Richie

28. Welcome to the Jungle by Guns N’ Roses

29. Can't Touch This by MC Hammer

30. Crazy Little Thing Called Love by Queen

31. Raise Your Glass by Pink

32. Believe by Cher

33. Timber by Pitbull ft. Keisha

34. Dance Again by Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull

35. Hustlin' by Rick Ross

36. Candy by Paolo Nutini

37. Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours) by Stevie Wonder

38. Stanky Legg by GS Boyz

39. This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole

40. For Once in My Life by Stevie Wonder



Hip-hop Wedding Party Entrance Songs

41. Who’s That Chick? (ft. Rihanna) by David Guetta

42. All The Stars by Kendrick Lamar, SZA

43. In Da Club by 50 Cent

44. All of the Lights (ft. Rihanna) by Kanye West

45. Can't Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton

46. Let Me Clear My Throat by DJ Kool

47. Don’t Stop the Party by Pitbull

48. Finesse (Remix) by Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B

49. Turn Down for What by DJ Snake, Lil Jon

50. I Like It by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin

51. Gettin' Jiggy With It by Will Smith

52. Good As Hell by Lizzo

53. Yeah! by Usher

54. Juicy by The Notorious B.I.G.

55. Turn Down For What by DJ Snake & Lil Jon

56. Jump Around by House of Pain

57. Shoop by Salt-N-Pepa

58. Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison

59. It Takes Two by Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock

60. My House by Flo Rida

Most Popular Wedding Party Introduction Songs

61. You’re Still the One (Remastered) by Shania Twain

62. Marry You by Bruno Mars

63. Can't Stop the Feeling! by Justin Timberlake (Pop)

64. On Top of the World by Imagine Dragons

65. This Is What You Came For (ft. Rihanna) by Calvin Harris

66. Walking on Sunshine by Katrina & the Waves

67. 24K Magic by Bruno Mars

68. The Way You Make Me Feel by Michael Jackson

69. Dynamite by BTS

70. All You Need Is Love by The Beatles

71. Stay by Justin Beiber and The Kid LAROI

72. Everlasting Love by Carl Carlton

73. Forever Now (Say Yes) by Kristian Bush

74. Firework by Katy Perry

75. Where Are You Now by Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott

76. You Make My Dreams Come True by Hall & Oates

77. Glad You Came by The Wanted

78. Dance the Night by Dua Lipa

79. I Choose You by Forest Blakk

80. Shake It Off by Taylor Swift

81. Feel This Moment by Pitbull ft. Christina Aguilera

Best Country Songs for Wedding Entrance

82. Me and My Gang by Rascal Flatts

83. All My Friends Say by Luke Bryan

84. Why Don't We Just Dance by Josh Turner

85. Party People by Florida Georgia Line

86. Boots On by Randy Houser

87. House Party by Sam Hunt

88. Love Story by Taylor Swift

89. All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight by Hank Williams Jr.

90. Wagon Wheel by Darius Rucker

91. Cruise by Florida Georgia Line

92. Like It, I Love It by Tim McGraw

93. Here for the Party by Gretchen Wilson

94. Fishin' in the Dark by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

95. Down to the Honkytonk by Jake Owens

96. Setting the World on Fire by Kenny Chesney

97. Fearless by Taylor Swift

98. Love Bug by George Strait

99. Good Directions by Billy Currington

100. Beers and Sunshine by Darius Rucker

101. Good Time by Alan Jackson

Romantic Wedding Party Entrance Songs

102. All of Me by John Legend

103. Give Me Everything by Archer Marsh

104. A Thousand Years by Christina Perri

105. At Last by Etta James

106. You Belong With Me by Duomo

107. This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole

108. Can't Help Falling in Love by Elvis Presley

109. Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran

110. Everything by Michael Bublé

111. We Found Love by 2Cellos

112. Make You Feel My Love by Adele

113. I Don't Want to Miss a Thing by Aerosmith

114. If I Ain't Got You by Alicia Keys

115. I'm Yours by Jason Mraz

116. Better Together by Jack Johnson

117. I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston

118. A Million Love Songs by Take That

119. Just the Way You Are by Billy Joel

120. Perfect by Ed Sheeran

121. Truly Madly Deeply by Yoke Lore

Classic Wedding Party Entrance Songs

122. My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion

123. The Way You Look Tonight by Frank Sinatra

124. The Power of Love by Celine Dion

125. Your Song by Elton John

126. At Last by Etta James

127. Paradise by Coldplay

128. L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole

129. What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong

130. Stand By Me by Ben E. King

131. Good As You by Kane Brown

132. Good Life by OneRepublic

133. You've Got a Friend by James Taylor

134. Songbird by Eva Cassidy

135. Amazing Day by Coldplay

136. Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison (Rock)

137. It Had to Be You by Harry Connick Jr

138. Can't Take My Eyes Off You by Frankie Valli

139. Hooked on a Feeling by Blue Swede

140. Señorita by Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

141. Lucky by Jason Mraz feat. Colbie Caillat

142. I'm So Excited by The Pointer Sisters

143. Only Love by Ben Howard

144. Breathe by Faith Hill

145. Feel So Close by Calvin Harris

146. She Moves In Her Own Way by The Kooks

147. Could I Have This Dance by Anne Murray

148. We Found Each Other in the Dark by City and Colour

149. I Do by Jessie James Decker

150. Always by Patsy Cline

151. Let It Rain by Eric Clapton

152. You Send Me by Aretha Franklin

153. Without You by David Guetta ft. Usher

Funny Entrance Songs for Wedding

154. Hey Ya! By OutKast

155. Another One Bites the Dust by Queen

156. Dance Monkey by Tones and I

157. Love Shack by The B-52’s

158. Baby Got Back by Sir Mix-a-Lot

159. Hung Up by Madonna

160. Grow Old With You by Adam Sandler

161. I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor

162. Hot in Herre by Nelly

163. This Kiss by Faith Hill

164. Let’s Groove by Earth, Wind & Fire

165. Love Is A Battlefield by Pat Benatar

166. Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) by Backstreet Boys

167. Oops!... I Did It Again by Britney Spears

168. Everytime We Touch by Cascada

169. Relight My Fire by Take That

170. Feel So Close by Calvin Harris

171. Wannabe by Spice Girls

172. Glad You Came by The Wanted

Unique Wedding Party Entrance Songs

173. Dance With Me Tonight by Olly Murs

174. We Are Family by Sister Sledge

175. Rewrite The Stars by Zac Efron & Zendaya

176. Dog Days Are Over by Florence + the Machine

177. Latch by Disclosure

178. Gabriel’s Oboe by Ennio Morricone

179. Footloose by Kenny Loggin

180. Teenage Dream by Katy Perry

181. I’m Coming Out by Diana Ross

182. Home by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

183. Have You Ever Been In Love by Celine Dion

184. Space Jam by Quad City DJ’s

185. We Will Rock You by Queen

186. Always and Forever by Luther Vandross

187. Take On Me by A-ha

188. Hold My Girl by George Ezra

189. Sweet Disposition by The Temper Trap

190. Let it Rock by Kevin Rudoolf ft. Lil Wayne

191. Could You Be Loved by Bob Marley and the Wailers

192. You Are by Lionel Richie

Modern Wedding Party Entrance Songs

193. Shut Up And Dance by Walk The Moon

194. Kiss Me by Ed Sheeran

195. Feel It Still by Portugal The Man

196. Only Love by Ben Howard

197. Us Against the World by Coldplay

198. Moves Like Jagger by Maroon 5 ft. Christina Aguilera

199. First Love Song by Luke Bryan

200. This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan

201. Me And You by Kenny Chesney

202. Sea of Love by Cat Power

Choosing wedding party entrance songs is a special thing for a couple — they can take into account their personalities, style, and songs they like, as well as the venue, to make the moment fun and joyous. From fun songs to modern ones, our list entails the topmost wedding reception entrance songs to get into the celebratory mood, make the party more vibrant, and capture memories that’ll last forever.

Wedding day is the most special day for a couple, so whether you choose a romantic song to celebrate your love or a party one to jazz up the atmosphere, make sure to make the best of every moment on your special day!