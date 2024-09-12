200 Best Wedding Party Entrance Songs to Kickstart the Party in Style
From modern to classic, here is a comprehensive list of the best wedding party entrance songs to have an extraordinary entrance as a couple on your special day.
Music can set the mood just right for everything, and a wedding entrance is no exception! The grand entrance is the enthralling moment when the bride and the groom mark their debut as a newlywed couple and are welcomed by the guests with pomp and joy. From catering to decorations, there are a thousand things to take care of when planning a wedding, and getting everything perfect is not a cakewalk.
When it comes to a wedding party entrance, music is what kicks things off and gets everybody grooving. So if you are unsure of what bride and groom entrance song to choose for your grand reception, here is a curated list of the best wedding party entrance songs with lots of potential that can set the dance floor for a memorable party!
Top Wedding Entrance Songs to Get the Party Started
1. Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars
2. Sugar by Maroon 5
3. The Final Countdown by Europe
4. Fearless by Taylor Swift
5. Let's Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez
6. Dynamite by Taio Cruz
7. Teenage Dream by Katy Perry
8. On the Floor by Jennifer Lopez
9. About Damn Time by Lizzo
10. Levitating (feat. DaBaby) by Dua Lipa
11. Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles
12. Party Rock Anthem by LMFAO
13. Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison (Rock)
14. Budapest by George Ezra
15. Can't Take My Eyes Off You by Frankie Valli (Pop)
16. As It Was by Harry Styles
17. Crazy in Love by Beyonce
18. I was Made for Lovin’ You by Kiss (Rock)
19. Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo
20. Feel So Close by Calvin Harris
Most Upbeat Songs for Wedding Entrance
21. Got My Mind Set on You by George Harrison
22. It's Tricky by Run DMC
23. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell
24. I Gotta Feeling by Black Eyed Peas
25. Who Let the Dogs Out by Baha Men
26. Beautiful Day by U2
27. Dancing on the Ceiling by Lionel Richie
28. Welcome to the Jungle by Guns N’ Roses
29. Can't Touch This by MC Hammer
30. Crazy Little Thing Called Love by Queen
31. Raise Your Glass by Pink
32. Believe by Cher
33. Timber by Pitbull ft. Keisha
34. Dance Again by Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull
35. Hustlin' by Rick Ross
36. Candy by Paolo Nutini
37. Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours) by Stevie Wonder
38. Stanky Legg by GS Boyz
39. This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole
40. For Once in My Life by Stevie Wonder
Hip-hop Wedding Party Entrance Songs
41. Who’s That Chick? (ft. Rihanna) by David Guetta
42. All The Stars by Kendrick Lamar, SZA
43. In Da Club by 50 Cent
44. All of the Lights (ft. Rihanna) by Kanye West
45. Can't Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton
46. Let Me Clear My Throat by DJ Kool
47. Don’t Stop the Party by Pitbull
48. Finesse (Remix) by Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B
49. Turn Down for What by DJ Snake, Lil Jon
50. I Like It by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin
51. Gettin' Jiggy With It by Will Smith
52. Good As Hell by Lizzo
53. Yeah! by Usher
54. Juicy by The Notorious B.I.G.
55. Turn Down For What by DJ Snake & Lil Jon
56. Jump Around by House of Pain
57. Shoop by Salt-N-Pepa
58. Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison
59. It Takes Two by Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock
60. My House by Flo Rida
Most Popular Wedding Party Introduction Songs
61. You’re Still the One (Remastered) by Shania Twain
62. Marry You by Bruno Mars
63. Can't Stop the Feeling! by Justin Timberlake (Pop)
64. On Top of the World by Imagine Dragons
65. This Is What You Came For (ft. Rihanna) by Calvin Harris
66. Walking on Sunshine by Katrina & the Waves
67. 24K Magic by Bruno Mars
68. The Way You Make Me Feel by Michael Jackson
69. Dynamite by BTS
70. All You Need Is Love by The Beatles
71. Stay by Justin Beiber and The Kid LAROI
72. Everlasting Love by Carl Carlton
73. Forever Now (Say Yes) by Kristian Bush
74. Firework by Katy Perry
75. Where Are You Now by Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott
76. You Make My Dreams Come True by Hall & Oates
77. Glad You Came by The Wanted
78. Dance the Night by Dua Lipa
79. I Choose You by Forest Blakk
80. Shake It Off by Taylor Swift
81. Feel This Moment by Pitbull ft. Christina Aguilera
Best Country Songs for Wedding Entrance
82. Me and My Gang by Rascal Flatts
83. All My Friends Say by Luke Bryan
84. Why Don't We Just Dance by Josh Turner
85. Party People by Florida Georgia Line
86. Boots On by Randy Houser
87. House Party by Sam Hunt
88. Love Story by Taylor Swift
89. All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight by Hank Williams Jr.
90. Wagon Wheel by Darius Rucker
91. Cruise by Florida Georgia Line
92. Like It, I Love It by Tim McGraw
93. Here for the Party by Gretchen Wilson
94. Fishin' in the Dark by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
95. Down to the Honkytonk by Jake Owens
96. Setting the World on Fire by Kenny Chesney
97. Fearless by Taylor Swift
98. Love Bug by George Strait
99. Good Directions by Billy Currington
100. Beers and Sunshine by Darius Rucker
101. Good Time by Alan Jackson
Romantic Wedding Party Entrance Songs
102. All of Me by John Legend
103. Give Me Everything by Archer Marsh
104. A Thousand Years by Christina Perri
105. At Last by Etta James
106. You Belong With Me by Duomo
107. This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole
108. Can't Help Falling in Love by Elvis Presley
109. Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran
110. Everything by Michael Bublé
111. We Found Love by 2Cellos
112. Make You Feel My Love by Adele
113. I Don't Want to Miss a Thing by Aerosmith
114. If I Ain't Got You by Alicia Keys
115. I'm Yours by Jason Mraz
116. Better Together by Jack Johnson
117. I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston
118. A Million Love Songs by Take That
119. Just the Way You Are by Billy Joel
120. Perfect by Ed Sheeran
121. Truly Madly Deeply by Yoke Lore
Classic Wedding Party Entrance Songs
122. My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion
123. The Way You Look Tonight by Frank Sinatra
124. The Power of Love by Celine Dion
125. Your Song by Elton John
126. At Last by Etta James
127. Paradise by Coldplay
128. L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole
129. What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong
130. Stand By Me by Ben E. King
131. Good As You by Kane Brown
132. Good Life by OneRepublic
133. You've Got a Friend by James Taylor
134. Songbird by Eva Cassidy
135. Amazing Day by Coldplay
136. Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison (Rock)
137. It Had to Be You by Harry Connick Jr
138. Can't Take My Eyes Off You by Frankie Valli
139. Hooked on a Feeling by Blue Swede
140. Señorita by Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
141. Lucky by Jason Mraz feat. Colbie Caillat
142. I'm So Excited by The Pointer Sisters
143. Only Love by Ben Howard
144. Breathe by Faith Hill
145. Feel So Close by Calvin Harris
146. She Moves In Her Own Way by The Kooks
147. Could I Have This Dance by Anne Murray
148. We Found Each Other in the Dark by City and Colour
149. I Do by Jessie James Decker
150. Always by Patsy Cline
151. Let It Rain by Eric Clapton
152. You Send Me by Aretha Franklin
153. Without You by David Guetta ft. Usher
Funny Entrance Songs for Wedding
154. Hey Ya! By OutKast
155. Another One Bites the Dust by Queen
156. Dance Monkey by Tones and I
157. Love Shack by The B-52’s
158. Baby Got Back by Sir Mix-a-Lot
159. Hung Up by Madonna
160. Grow Old With You by Adam Sandler
161. I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor
162. Hot in Herre by Nelly
163. This Kiss by Faith Hill
164. Let’s Groove by Earth, Wind & Fire
165. Love Is A Battlefield by Pat Benatar
166. Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) by Backstreet Boys
167. Oops!... I Did It Again by Britney Spears
168. Everytime We Touch by Cascada
169. Relight My Fire by Take That
170. Feel So Close by Calvin Harris
171. Wannabe by Spice Girls
172. Glad You Came by The Wanted
Unique Wedding Party Entrance Songs
173. Dance With Me Tonight by Olly Murs
174. We Are Family by Sister Sledge
175. Rewrite The Stars by Zac Efron & Zendaya
176. Dog Days Are Over by Florence + the Machine
177. Latch by Disclosure
178. Gabriel’s Oboe by Ennio Morricone
179. Footloose by Kenny Loggin
180. Teenage Dream by Katy Perry
181. I’m Coming Out by Diana Ross
182. Home by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros
183. Have You Ever Been In Love by Celine Dion
184. Space Jam by Quad City DJ’s
185. We Will Rock You by Queen
186. Always and Forever by Luther Vandross
187. Take On Me by A-ha
188. Hold My Girl by George Ezra
189. Sweet Disposition by The Temper Trap
190. Let it Rock by Kevin Rudoolf ft. Lil Wayne
191. Could You Be Loved by Bob Marley and the Wailers
192. You Are by Lionel Richie
Modern Wedding Party Entrance Songs
193. Shut Up And Dance by Walk The Moon
194. Kiss Me by Ed Sheeran
195. Feel It Still by Portugal The Man
196. Only Love by Ben Howard
197. Us Against the World by Coldplay
198. Moves Like Jagger by Maroon 5 ft. Christina Aguilera
199. First Love Song by Luke Bryan
200. This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan
201. Me And You by Kenny Chesney
202. Sea of Love by Cat Power
Choosing wedding party entrance songs is a special thing for a couple — they can take into account their personalities, style, and songs they like, as well as the venue, to make the moment fun and joyous. From fun songs to modern ones, our list entails the topmost wedding reception entrance songs to get into the celebratory mood, make the party more vibrant, and capture memories that’ll last forever.
Wedding day is the most special day for a couple, so whether you choose a romantic song to celebrate your love or a party one to jazz up the atmosphere, make sure to make the best of every moment on your special day!