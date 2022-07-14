From thoughtful wedding wishes for the newlyweds that will leave them teary-eyed to funny marriage greetings to make them laugh - the wedding wishes are like bitter-sweet memories that can make the wedding day even more memorable!

But what if you are just stuck? Or are you so overwhelmed with everything that you cannot find the right words to do justice to your feelings? Will you settle for a mere congratulatory wedding wish? No, right. It's their day, and you should make it as glorious as possible. If you need the inspiration to write creative wedding wishes, we have a list of 65 best heartwarming wedding wishes that you can write in the wedding card for the happy couple.

How to write wedding wishes on a wedding card?

A congratulation is, obviously, in order. And this common expression is one of the best ways to warm up your wedding wish. No matter what your writing style is, always try to tailor the wishes in a crafty manner straight from your heart.

Before writing wedding wishes, take a second to ponder upon a couple of questions. These questions will help you frame a perfect wedding greeting to write on a wedding card.

What kind of relationship do you share with the newlyweds?

Will the couple like reading that greeting?

What can you add to the wedding card to make them happier?

Lastly, sign off by expressing gratitude to invite you with your name. That's it - your wedding wish is ready!

65 best heartwarming wedding wishes for the happy couple

Here is a compilation of the wedding wishes that you can choose from. As we explained above, select the greeting that resonates the most depending on your bond with the newlyweds. To further simplify things for you, we have arranged all the 65 wedding wishes in diverse categories PLUS 10 sign-offs!

For example, you want to write a wedding wish for a co-worker with whom you aren't too close. You can choose a wedding greeting from the list of formal or casual wedding wishes. Lastly, add a sign-off, and voila!

Congratulatory wedding wishes

1. May your love be strong and steadfast through the storms of life. Wishing you both all the happiness and joy on your wedding day. Congratulations!

2. Hearty congratulations on finding each other!

3. You both are better together, and I'm so happy for the two of you, congratulations!

4. This calls for a huge congratulations AND champagne!

5. Congratulations on your big day, and best wishes for an amazing happy life ahead!

6. Congratulations to start your greatest adventure together!

7. I hope you become even better friends and share everything that life brings. Many congratulations!

8. Congratulations on becoming one soul!

9. Congratulations! May your marriage be full of all the proper ingredients - loads of love, a touch of romance, a dash of humor, and a spoonful of understanding with everlasting joy.

10. May your wedding be full of special memories that you can treasure forever - Congratulations!

11. Congratulations to the gorgeous duo!

12. Heartfelt and warmest congratulations!

13. Many-many congratulations on (finally) tying the knot!

14. May your love grow forever. Many congratulations to the happy couple!

Wedding wishes that are more casual

15. Glad to celebrate this day with you both.

16. My best wishes for a fun-filled future together!

17. Wishing you a happy, long marriage.

18. Wishing you the best today and always.

19. I wish your love stays unchangeable forever.

20. Wishing you the fulfillment of every dream!

21. Wishing you loads of love and happiness!

22. Best wishes to the couple!

23. I hope you stay together happily till the end of time!

24. I’m (or we’re) so happy for you!

Wedding wishes that are more formal

25. Wishing you love, joy, and happiness on your wedding day as you begin a new chapter together.

26. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and love!

27. May your new home be full of smiles, laughter, hugs, kisses, understanding, respect, and faithfulness.

28. May you find peace, hope, contentment, and faith in each other!

29. I wish that love is the focal point of your new daily life.

30. May this marriage be a bridge to usher in prosperity, happiness, and peace.

31. I wish you the best as you embark on this beautiful union.

32. May your years ahead be full of lasting joy.

33. I wish the happiness and love that you feel today shines forever.

34. Best wishes on your amazing journey as you start your lives together!

Funny wedding wishes

35. So you finally found the person to annoy the rest of your life. All the best!

36. We have simple marriage advice for you - respect, love, and most importantly…close the toilet lids!

37. Thanks for the free champagne!

38. I’ll tell you the secret of a happy marriage...umm…it's still a secret for everyone! I hope you figure it out together.

39. Marriage is like switching from a love story to a wrestling match. We wish you all the very best!

40. Marriage is a beautiful thing...well, I'll ask you after a year. Congratulations to the happy couple!

41. May there be more comedy than drama in your married lives!

42. Many congratulations to both of you on tying the knot and increasing my gift budget from now onwards!

43. Thanks for inviting us to drink and eat at your wedding. Congrats, by the way!

44. Now that you have become two, does it mean that I'll get two birthday gifts every year?!

Wedding wishes for friends and best friends

45. A new and pleasant chapter of your life has begun moment. May you both stay together in love ALWAYS!

46. Congratulations to the Happy Couple! The moment I wish you all the happiness your hearts could ever conjure of!

47. Coming together in a stopgap, joined by a pledge, and united in love. Congratulations on your marriage! May all your days be full of light, fun, and joy!

48. You're the most perfect match and truly made for each other. Let us supplicate for your happy future.

49. May this new chapter of your lives bind you two to stay together and be in love always.

50. Marriage is a beautiful time when two souls start to partake in one heart. Let your love for each other grow with every second spent together or apart. Wish you a veritably happy wedded life.

51. Congratulations to Bride and Groom! May You enjoy honor, love, and happiness throughout your lives together.

52. You’re so beautiful moment, my dear friend. You’re so happy and inspired that I can’t indeed help esteeming you. May you stay this beautiful and happy ever! I compliment you on your marriage!

53. Life is similar to stupendous when you're with someone you really love in life. I know that you're in bliss right now, and I'm full of happiness for you!

54. May your marriage be filled with all the right constituents a mound of love, a gusto of humor, a touch of love, and a spoonful of understanding. May your joy last ever. Congratulations!

55. Like a lighthouse at night, may your collective love shines brightly ever. The heart-filled wishes on your marriage!

56. Marriage isn't only a noble bond. It's an adventure that endures until the end of time. Wishing you all the stylish for the day!

57. Happy wishes for one of the stylish couples. I wish you live life so happy with your mate and also may the rest of your life be like this day.

58. I'm happy for the two of you. I wish you all the love and happiness in your new life.

59. Warmest congratulations to a veritably special brace, who have set up their love moments in the happy life they partake!

60. Good luck with the marriage. I wish you live happily with loads of moments of ending joy and love with your mate.

61. Warmest wishes to my stylish friend! I really feel so happy for you two to find each other. You're an alleviation to those around you! May your joy last ever!

62. Love will definitely participate on this extraordinary day when you'll end your bachelorette's life. Wishing you a life full of care, laughter, and love!

63. Wishing you a noble form with a cornucopia of amazing recollections to follow! My congratulations to you both for chancing your life mates on this happy day.

64. May your marriage shine like a star and set an illustration for others in life. Happy marriage, stay in bliss. Congrats to both of you!

65. My veritably stylish wishes to you two on your marriage day, my dear musketeers. I hope not only for a great day but that your life to follow will also be full of everlasting joy, happiness, and lots of love.

How to add sign-offs on the wedding card?

Close your wedding wish with a couple of additional words before mentioning your name(s). This step is just a noble gesture to thank the couple or summarize your feelings for their wedding.

Here are 10 examples that you can use to sign off the wedding card -

1. Warmest wishes

2. Congratulations

3. All the best/Good luck

4. Wishing you all the best

5. With love

6. Best wishes

7. Lots of love to you both

8. Congrats

9. Heartiest congratulations

10. Cheers to your happily ever after

Don't forget to add your name (or family name) at the end of these sign-offs.

Signing off

Drafting perfect wedding wishes is not a difficult task by any means. All you need to keep in mind is an easy-peasy guideline, i.e., tricks, tips, dos, and don’ts. And within no time, you will be able to craft a personalized wedding greeting that will confess your happiness to the newlyweds.

I'm sure the happy couple will appreciate your creative words and remember them whenever they cherish their wedding day!

What is your style of writing wedding wishes - funny, casual, thoughtful, or congratulatory? Tell us in the comment section below.

