PHOTOS of Megastar Chiranjeevi that show he is a total family man

Family comes first

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the most prominent names in the Indian film industry. The actor made his film debut in 1978 with Pranam Khareedu. In his career spanning over four decades, the actor starred in some of the most iconic Telugu movies. He is known for his charismatic screen presence and amazing dancing skills. In his glorious career of over 40 years, Chiranjeevi acted in over 150 movies and the actor’s fan base is only growing. Chiranjeevi’s interests did not stop at cinema, as he later ventured into politics. He is also known for his philanthropic activities. Chiranjeevi is most loved in the industry and is also a total family man. He loves taking care of his younger one's. The Konidela family, also called the Mega family, is one of the most influential and powerful families in the Telugu film industry. Many top stars of Tollywood like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan are from the Mega family. Here are a few pics of Chiranjeevi that prove he is a total family man.

Photo Credit : Chiranjeevi Instagram