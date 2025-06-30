BTS announces Permission to Dance on Stage Live Album: Know release date and Seoul digital component details

New BTS content may not be a far dream anymore! The South Korean septet has just announced the release of their first-ever live album, Permission to Dance on Stage. The album is also said to be released alongside a digital companion, BTS Permission to Dance on Stage—Seoul. The new album is all set to drop on July 18 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), with pre-orders starting from July 1, 11 am KST or 0 am ET (7:30 am IST).

Initially starting as online concerts during the pandemic in 2022, the tour was then continued offline with stops worldwide. An estimated 4 million fans attended the septet’s shows across 12 gigs.

BTS confirms release of Permission to Dance on Stage

According to a notice from the group’s agency, there will be 22 tracks infused with the purple memories shared between the artist and their fans. Check out the full announcement below.

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

From 2021 to 2022, the "BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE" tour series forged a powerful emotional connection between BTS and ARMY, both online and in person. Now, we're thrilled to announce the release of the tour's live album, "PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE."

This album vibrantly captures the passion and touching moments of the concert, featuring 22 tracks infused with the purple memories created by BTS and ARMY.

As we reflect on these radiant moments shared by BTS and ARMY, we eagerly await the day we can passionately reunite at a concert.

We look forward to your continued love and support for BTS, and we hope these memories will be forever stored in your heart.

* Pre-Order Date: From 11 am, Tuesday, July 1, 2025 (KST)

* Release Date: 1 pm, Friday, July 18, 2025 (KST)

Thank you.”

The 22 songs included in the album are live versions of the following: Dynamite, Butter, Life Goes On, Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey), ON and more. Meanwhile, the digital component involves 141 minutes of the group's last performance on the Permission to Dance Tour at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium in March 2022. Moreover, unseen interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, and more can be accessed by the fans via a card made available with the album.

BTS has recently reunited as a full team following the completion of each of their military duties, with the last member, SUGA, wrapping up his alternative service on June 21. Rumors of a March 2026 comeback have hit the internet, while HYBE continues to be tight-lipped about its plans.

