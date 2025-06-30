Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office 2nd Monday: Aamir Khan led dramedy adds Rs 3.50 crore to its India tally on day 11; Glides towards Rs 150 crore mark
Sitaare Zameen Par has added Rs 3.50-3.75 crore to its India tally on day 11, registering a good 55 percent hold from 2nd Friday.
RS Prasanna's Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh and others, has added Rs 3.5-3.75 crore net at the India box office on its second Monday. Clubbing it to the Rs 120 crore total till 2nd Sunday, Sitaare Zameen Par now stands at Rs 123.50-123.75 crore net. The under 50 percent drop from 2nd Friday indicates a reasonable hold for a movie catering to the weekend crowds. The 2nd week for Sitaare Zameen Par should end with roughly Rs 133 crore net on the board.
The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Sitaare Zameen Par Are As Under
|Particulars
|India Net Collection
|Week 1
|Rs 87.50 crore
|2nd Friday
|Rs 6.50 crore
|2nd Saturday
|Rs 12.25 crore
|2nd Sunday
|Rs 13.75 crore
|2nd Monday
|Rs 3.65 crore
|Total
|Rs 123.65 crore net in 11 days
Sitaare Zameen Par Has Shown Strong Legs At The Box Office After Opening Low
Sitaare Zameen Par will look to end with a 16-17x opening day multipler in India, a luxury for most movies. The multiplier would have been lesser had the film opened like an Aamir Khan film actually opens at the box office. That said, the legs for the film have remained strong despite new found competition in F1 and Maa this week. The fact that it is the most preferred Indian movie for the second consecutive week speaks volumes. Next week, it will find two other new competitors in the form of Metro... In Dino and Jurassic World: Rebirth. Both movies cater to the same demographic and thus, the business is likely to be more affected than the previous week.
Sitaare Zameen Par Looks To End The First Phase Of International Release In The Vicinity Of USD 8 Million
Internationally, Sitaare Zameen Par crossed USD 6 million and it looks to end in the vicinity of USD 8-8.25 million. For a film that looked to struggle for a USD 2 million weekend, it is a result the makers would happily take. However, it must not be ignored that the film is led be Aamir Khan, who has had an impeccable track record internationally. In that regard, the film should have done better. There is hope for the movie to blow up when it releases in non-traditional international markets like Japan and China. It is still not clear if the dramedy will release in the specified markets at this point in time.
Sitaare Zameen Par In Theatres
Sitaare Zameen Par plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Aamir Khan and Sitaare Zameen Par.
ALSO READ: Box Office: Sitaare Zameen Par crosses Ghajini globally to emerge Aamir Khan's 6th highest grosser; Dangal retains top spot