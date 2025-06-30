11 new K-dramas and OTT releases in July 2025: Lee Jong Suk’s Law and the City, Lee Dong Wook’s The Nice Guy, more

July 2025 is almost here, and we’re back to update your K-drama playlist with some fun, new releases. There’s one for fans of all genres, like thriller, sports drama, revenge, romance, action, and more. Some of the biggest names in the industry, including Lee Jong Suk, Lee Sung Kyung, Moon Ga Young, Lee Dong Wook, Lee Soo Hyuk, Ryu Seung Ryong, Won Jin Ah, Yoon Kye Sang, Kim Nam Gil, and more, will be returning to the screen.

Here's the all-inclusive K-drama and Korean OTT releases you need to check out this coming month:

1. Bitch x Rich season 2

Release date: July 3, 2025

Platform: Wavve, Viu

Cast: Lee Eun Saem, Yeri, Kim Min Kyu

Synopsis: Resuming after the first season in the complex Cheongdam International High School, the poor life of Kim Hye In goes up for a toss when she witnesses a murder. She crosses paths with Baek Je Na as the two lock horns. As things change, so does their dynamic.

2. Law and the City



Release date: July 5, 2025

Platform: tvN, Disney+

Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ga Young, Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, Im Seong Jae

Synopsis: Ahn Joo Hyung is at the top of his legal career, earning a massive salary but still not ready to leave. With a virtuous nature, he looks to help people in need and comes up with solutions for their problems. He also enjoys a comfortable lifestyle with his four colleagues, as they share lunches, until issues begin to pop up.

3. Better Late Than Single



Release date: July 8, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Seo In Guk, Kang Han Na, Lee Eun Ji, Car, the Garden (Cha Jung Won)

Synopsis: Taking the Korean concept of ‘always single’ into reality TV, this show brings on young men and women who try their hand at finding love with the help of coaches. Going on multiple dates and changing their style, way of talking, and more, they try to find their partner on camera.

4. S Line



Release date: July 11, 2025

Platform: Wavve

Cast: Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Da Hee, Arin

Synopsis: People with physical relations in the past develop red lines above their heads. Based on a webtoon of the same name, Han Ji Wook investigates the cause of these lines while Hyun Heup has been able to spot them since her childhood.

5. Low Life



Release date: July 16, 2025

Platform: Disney+

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong, Im Soo Jung

Synopsis: Based on real-life stories, Low Life follows an uncle-nephew duo who take the path of crime, selling off valuable artefacts from a treasure ship found on the southern Korean coast. They come across many people hoping to change their luck with this secret stash of wealth.

6. The Nice Guy



Release date: July 18, 2025

Platform: JTBC

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sung Kyung, Ryu Hye Young

Synopsis: The story follows the oldest, third-generation grandson in a family of gangsters, Park Seok Cheol, who has a heart of gold unlike the others around him. He’s kind to his first love, Kang Mi Yeon, who has her own struggles of trying to become a singer.

7. Wall to Wall



Release date: July 18, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Yeom Hye Ran, Seo Hyeon Woo

Synopsis: Woo Sung is troubled by the nuisance of his neighbors after being successful in buying his own home in an 84-square-meter apartment. Losing his savings, stock investments, loans, and even his mother’s garlic farm, he struggles with the high-interest rates of the loan that secured his house.

8. The Defects



Release date: July 21, 2025

Platform: ENA

Cast: Yum Jung Ah, Won Jin Ah, Dex

Synopsis: Appearing as the perfect chief director on the surface, Kim Se Hui runs an illegal adoption service which aims to tailor the skills of orphaned kids to match the expectations of the parents who buy them. Later, if the children fail to satisfy their demands, she takes them back only to end their lives ruthlessly. The story follows one such survivor as she plans revenge against the tyrant.

9. My Girlfriend Is A Real Man



Release date: July 23, 2025

Platform: KBS 2TV

Cast: ASTRO’s Sanha, OH MY GIRL’s Arin, Yoo Jung Hoo, Chuu

Synopsis: What happens when your beautiful girlfriend suddenly turns into a man? Park Yoon Jae’s partner, Kim Ji Eun, transforms into the very handsome Kim Ji Hoon due to a gene that runs in her family. Soon, their classmate develops a crush on him, unknowing of his real face.

10. Try: A Miracle in Us



Release date: July 25, 2025

Platform: Netflix, SBS

Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Im Se Mi, Kim Yo Han, Park Jung Yeon, Bae Myung Jin

Synopsis: Joo Ga Ram, a former rugby player, experienced a career break after a sudden scandal that left him without a dream. Years later, he is back at the same high school where he once played, to train their young and failing team alongside his former girlfriend, who now leads the shooting team after ghosting her due to his personal issues.

11. Trigger



Release date: July 25, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Kim Young Kwang, Woo Ji Hyun, Kim Won Hae

Synopsis: The Inflow of guns in South Korea grows suddenly, leading to a hyperbolic rise in crime and deaths. A righteous detective named Lee Do is made to monitor and control the situation. As he looks for the culprits, he comes across many hurdles.

July 2025 is all about exciting releases, including screen returns for many known faces. With an onslaught of thrillers, fans of K-dramas can look forward to a fun month!

