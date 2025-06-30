Karan Johar reveals how a social media comment about his kids not having mother made him cry: 'That made me question my decision'

Karan Johar is one of India's most celebrated filmmakers. His blockbusters like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham have resonated with one and all. Recently, the My Name Is Khan director, hit back at a troll’s comment about his personal life. The troll accused Karan of “denying” his children, Yash and Roohi, a mother. In a heartfelt recent interview, Karan Johar shared his journey as a single father, his emotional reaction to the criticism, and his deep bond with his kids.

Advertisement

Karan Johar Addresses The Claim Of Him Denying His Children A Mother

In an interview Karan gave to Mojo Story, the director-producer directly addressed the troll’s claim that he deprived his children of a mother. He called the comment “hurtful” and “ignorant.” Karan welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017 and emphasized that his decision was personal and thoughtful. He shared a touching moment when he asked his children if they were happy. “They said yes, and that’s what matters,” he revealed. He stressed that his kids are his world, and he works hard to ensure they feel loved and secure.

Karan also opened up about the realities of single parenthood. Raising Yash and Roohi alone is challenging, but he finds it deeply fulfilling. He ensures they grow up in a warm, supportive environment with family, especially his mother, Hiroo Johar, who provides a strong maternal presence. Karan believes love defines parenting, not traditional family setups. “My kids are happy and cared for,” he said. He questioned why people focus on what’s absent rather than the love he gives!

Advertisement

Karan Johar Shares His Stance On Online Trolling

In the interview, Karan also addressed the broader issue of online trolling. He said social media often fuels judgment without context. He urged for more empathy toward personal choices and emphasized that parenting is about responsibility, not fitting stereotypes.

Karan Johar's Upcoming Projects As A Producer

Karan Johar continues to stay busy and occupied. He has a couple of releases under his banner in the next month or so, itself. While Sarzameen starring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan releases on Hotstar on the 25th of July, Dhadak starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri releases in theatres on 2nd August. He’s also gearing up for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. We may soon get updates on his next directorial venture, too.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Karan Johar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar manifests a movie collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan - Kajol, 'I hope that happens'