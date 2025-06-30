Will Gong Yoo lead Squid Game spin-off with Lee Byung Hun? Hwang Dong Hyuk hints at secret clue in season 3

Following the intense conclusion of Squid Game Season 3, director Hwang Dong Hyuk has shared fresh insights into the future of the global phenomenon. While a fourth season may not be on the table, a spin-off just might be.

In a recent interview with My Daily on June 30, Hwang confirmed that he has no plans to continue the main storyline. It wrapped up with the final chapter of protagonist Seong Gi Hun (played by Lee Jung Jae). However, he left the door open for a different kind of expansion; one that could shift the focus to unexplored characters and side narratives.

No Season 4, but a spin-off?

"I've delivered all the messages I wanted to say with this story," Hwang said. He put to rest fans' hopes for a Season 4. "There's no point in continuing it, so I wanted to tell a story with a different tone."

This shift in approach, Hwang explained, would be less about philosophical or social messages. It would be more about satisfying fan curiosity and creative exploration.

Clues Hidden in Season 3

In fact, Hwang has already planted the seeds for such a story. He pointed to one particular moment in Season 3, when Director Choi (Jeon Seok Ho) searches Captain Park's (Oh Dal Soo) home. On the wall are two subtle yet revealing photographs: one of Captain Park and Ddakji-nam (Gong Yoo), and another of Captain Park with the Frontman (Lee Byung Hun).

Fans may remember Gong Yoo's character, the mysterious recruiter who first lures Gi Hun into the games with a round of Ddakji. His screen time has been limited across all three seasons. However, this small detail suggests he may have a deeper backstory tied to the Frontman and others operating behind the scenes.

"I wondered when and how this photo was taken, and it seems like these guys came fishing in the meantime, but what is their relationship in real life, and I thought it would be fun to tell these people's stories," Hwang stated.

A different direction for the franchise

Though nothing has been confirmed, Hwang said he's open to experimenting with a lighter, more character-focused tone. "I don't have any specific thoughts yet. If I were to do a spin-off, I thought that I would like to let go of the burden of the message and just tell a fun story for the fans," he revealed.

He added, "I'm thinking that I might give it a try sometime if the opportunity arises." In contrast to the intense pressure and expectations that followed the first season's massive success, this time Hwang seems to be imagining a different kind of creative journey.

