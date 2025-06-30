Who is LeBron James' wife? Meet NBA player's high-school sweetheart Savannah and their 3 children

During a recent dinner in New York, LeBron James revealed that his wife, Savannah, wants him to “f–king retire in the next year or so,” as reported by the New York Post. Even as he inks a USD 52.6 million option for the 2025-26 season, Savannah remains his fiercest advocate, both urging him to step away at the right time and steering the family’s course.

Advertisement

Married since 2013, Savannah balances life under the spotlight with her own ventures and three children, ensuring that the James household thrives whether Dad is on or off the court.

Savannah James: High school sweetheart turned NBA first lady

Savannah James first crossed paths with LeBron as a 16-year-old sophomore in Akron, Ohio. She told Cleveland Magazine that he had originally asked for her number, but she had opted to take his. Their romance began with an invitation to a basketball game and a casual trip to Applebee’s, quickly evolving into the rock-solid partnership it is today.

As per the publication, she finds red-carpet events and being in the media to be “a bit out of my comfort zone.” Despite being a “very private person,” Savannah has actively stepped out to give back to society, involved in events like Akron Community Foundation's “For Women, Forever.” She has also started programs such as Women of Our Future.

Advertisement

She tells the magazine: “These things reflect the passion that I have as far as giving back, the philanthropic part of me. So with those things, I don’t mind stepping out.” In 2023, LeBron honored her at the ESPYs for her sacrifices, declaring she’d given more to their family than anyone else.

The James trio: LeBron 'Bronny', Bryce, and Zhuri

LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr., born October 6, 2004, carries his father's No. 7 into the NBA as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers—fulfilling LeBron's dream to share a professional court with his son. After surviving a 2023 cardiac arrest during a USC workout, Bronny returned to the game and made his professional debut alongside his dad in October 2024, as reported by People.

Bryce Maximus James arrived on June 14, 2007, and has carved his own path. After earning a Division I offer, he committed to the University of Arizona in January 2025. LeBron celebrated the announcement with pride, exclaiming "CONGRATULATIONS MAXIMUS!! SO PROUD OF YOU!" on Instagram.

Advertisement

Zhuri Nova James, born October 22, 2014, rounds out the trio. With a flair for fashion, she co-launched a Janie and Jack collection at the age of 5, even stating that she was "most excited about the fashion and talking to the designers." Zhuri also stole the show at the 2023 ESPYs, gently correcting her mom's on-stage language.

ALSO READ: 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo isn't married but dating Argentine-Spanish model with whom he has 5 kids: All you need to know