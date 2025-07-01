OPINION: Are low-budget investigative thrillers the new trend in Tamil cinema with films like Maargan, Eleven and more?

In 2025, Tamil cinema is seeing a successful string of hits with movies like Maargan, DNA, Eleven, and a lot more. With such ventures making it big at the domestic box office, the immediate question that arises next is— Are we witnessing a new trend in Tamil cinema?

Just at the beginning of this year, big-budget ventures like Vidaamuyarchi, Retro, and Thug Life were a major dud at the box office. But, if you think that's the case with all films, then you are wrong. Content-driven films have managed to succeed by impressing the audience. So, content fault, can we conclude?

Taking these details into account, most of the films were investigative thrillers, which were made on a relatively low budget. Over the years, we have witnessed various trends in Tamil cinema, and it appears that these thrillers are now in fashion.

Are investigative thrillers the new trend in Tamil cinema?

Investigative thrillers are mostly well-written ventures in Tamil cinema, making it an interesting genre for the audience. The quality of such films is that they manage to keep the viewers glued to the screens and the seats (quite literally). Thrillers are considered evergreen even after years of release.

Unlike whodunits or mystery films, thrillers have a recall value that makes them an experience for cinegoers. The underlying fact of being able to repeat such movies makes it possible for repeat audiences in theaters, essential for single-screens.

If we analyze old trends in Tamil cinema, we could easily see a pattern where producers spent money on a particular genre for an extended period. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, devotional films were a big hit with veteran and debutant directors being part of it.

Later on, we witnessed a spike in horror or even horror comedies, sparking yet another trend. Now, it seems a dependable form of investment in films would be thrillers.

Most recently, the Vijay Antony starrer Maargan hit the big screens and is being loved by the audience. Despite having a rom-com like Love Marriage as a clash release, higher footfalls are seemingly leading to the crime thriller venture.

The Tamil-language film written, directed, and edited by Leo John Paul in his directorial debut is not just a box office success but also critically lauded for performances and writing.

See Maargan trailer here:

Interestingly, the cost of financing an investigative thriller like Maargan is speculated to be low-budget as opposed to big-star ventures. Instead of taking an A-list actor, the new trend in cinema seems to rely on actors who are relatively cheaper to employ.

As production costs are also limited, most thrillers are shot on location, which leads to less reliance on visual effects.

This is not just exclusive to Vijay Antony starrer, but recent hits like Atharvaa Murali and Nimisha Sajayan starrer DNA also witnessed the same phenomenon.

Furthermore, Naveen Chandra starrer Eleven, which was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu, is a cult classic hit after its OTT release. While the movie was criticized during its theatrical run, it has managed to find huge success after digital streaming began on Amazon Prime Video.

Take a look at Eleven’s trailer:

Similarly, Sibi Sathyaraj starrer Ten Hours also witnessed the same effect upon release, making it more and more clear how audiences are enjoying it.

How could filmmakers use this trend effectively?

While it could be debated whether such a trend exists or not, it should be seen as an optimal opportunity for filmmakers. A genre like investigative thriller largely relies on the precision of the writer's ability to craft effective stories.

If a strong screenplay is financed by an investor, a successful movie could be made even if unpopular actors are part of it. Ultimately, in a thriller, the plot and the narration become the central figures, instead of the actor.

With the liberty of straying away from depending on big names, this successful trend showcases the evolution of the audience in accepting content.

In a realm where people have easy access to world cinema, the bar of quality has increased, with viewers expecting to be stimulated with inventive storytelling.

As each passing generation grows more fond of accepting higher quality content, mediocre or subpar films won’t manage to satisfy them. In this predicament, filmmakers have to evolve and move out of their comfort zone.

Interestingly, in a recent post by insider Sreedhar Pillai, it has been reported that almost 20 movies in Tamil cinema are being made in the genre with a small budget.

Now, how long this genre continues and at what point it reaches saturation has to be seen.

