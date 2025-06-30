'Jin has a crush on Wendy': Fans react to BTS member's shyness with Red Velvet star at solo concert

Jin kicked off his first-ever solo world tour with 2-day stops in South Korea's Goyang Auxiliary Stadium. On June 29, a special segment featured RED VELVET's Wendy joining the BTS member on stage and performing their song Heart On The Window.

Besides their angelic voices, what amused fans even more were their interactions with each other. Jin seemed extremely shy around Wendy, sparking various speculations.

Wendy stuns at Jin's solo Goyang concert

During day 2 of RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, fans were pleasantly surprised by the appearance of Wendy on the concert stage. She and the BTS member delighted fans by performing Heart On The Window– their duet song from Jin's first solo album, Happy.

However, one particularly noticeable aspect of the act was how close the RED VELVET member stood to Jin, as compared to their last year's act.

Jin shyly addresses stage gap talks with Wendy

Regarding Jin's November 2024 act with Wendy, he said, "Back when we performed together, there was talk that Wendy and I were standing too far apart."

Wendy jovially replied that even the other BTS members could fit in between them. Jin revealed that the director was aware of the joke and made specific numbers on the stage to make them stand closer.

While talking about it, Jin could hardly make eye contact with Wendy and kept giggling shyly. After she bid the fans goodbye and left, he couldn't seem to stop smiling and even sighed. These made fans speculate that "Jin has a crush on Wendy", even if it's a tiny one. He also said "ba-bye" to Wendy in "THE MOST BABY VOICE."

Some even felt that his director or someone from the team knew about his admiration for Wendy. One X-user wrote, "Who was he looking at while sighing and smiling. His director? I feel like someone from his staff knows that he admires Wendy."

Fans also noticed the stark contrast in his behavior around Yena, who appeared the previous day, as he seemed way more at ease. They also recalled Jin expressing his appreciation for Wendy's voice, and seeming similarly shy when he appeared on her radio show a few months back.

